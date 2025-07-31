Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT at bssc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Download Link Provided Here

Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Field Assistant exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 10, 2025 between 12:00 noon and 2:15 pm. The admit card contains the important details, such as the name of the candidate, category, photo and signature, along with the examination centre details. Candidates going to attempt the examination should carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid ID.
Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: Direct Download
The BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released on July 3, 2025. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025.
Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025
Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released by the recruitment body on July 30, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Category
Details
Organization
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BTSC)
Post Name
Field Assistant
Total Vacancies
201
Admit Card Status
Released 30th July 2025)
Exam Dates
August 10, 2025
Admit Card Download Link
bssc.bihar.gov.in
Selection Process
Prelims
Mains
Details Mentioned on Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for all details mentioned in the BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025.
- Name of Candidate
- Registration Number
- Roll Number
- Category of Candidate
- Photo and Signature
- Examination Name and Address
- Important Instructions
