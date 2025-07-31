TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT at bssc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Download Link Provided Here

The BSSC Field Assistant is now released at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 10, 2025 in a single shift for 201 vacancies. Candidates going to attempt the examination must download the admit card from direct link provided below

ByMohd Salman
Jul 31, 2025, 16:50 IST
Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025
Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025

Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Field Assistant exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 10, 2025 between 12:00 noon and 2:15 pm. The admit card contains the important details, such as the name of the candidate, category, photo and signature, along with the examination centre details. Candidates going to attempt the examination should carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid ID.

Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: Direct Download

The Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released at bssc.bihar.gov.in. candidates can download their admit card from the official website by providing their registration number and password. The BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released on July 3, 2025. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025.

Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released by the recruitment body on July 30, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Category

Details

Organization

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BTSC)

Post Name

Field Assistant

Total Vacancies

201

Admit Card Status

Released 30th July 2025)

Exam Dates

August 10, 2025

Admit Card Download Link

bssc.bihar.gov.in

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Details Mentioned on Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for all details mentioned in the BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025.

  • Name of Candidate
  • Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Category of Candidate
  • Photo and Signature
  • Examination Name and Address
  • Important Instructions

