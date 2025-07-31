Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT at bssc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Download Link Provided Here

Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Field Assistant exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 10, 2025 between 12:00 noon and 2:15 pm. The admit card contains the important details, such as the name of the candidate, category, photo and signature, along with the examination centre details. Candidates going to attempt the examination should carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid ID.

Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025: Direct Download

The Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released at bssc.bihar.gov.in. candidates can download their admit card from the official website by providing their registration number and password. The BSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released on July 3, 2025. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Field Assistant Admit Card 2025.