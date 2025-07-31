NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Date Extended Till August 3rd, Check Registration and Choice Filling Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has once again extended the registration and choice filling process for NEET UG 2025 counselling. Students yet to complete the registration and submit the choices for NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment can visit the official counselling website to complete the process.

According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling process is August 3, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration and choice filling process before 1 PM.

NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Official Notification - Click Here

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling process is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the application