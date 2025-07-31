NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Date Extended Till August 3rd, Check Registration and Choice Filling Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has once again extended the registration and choice filling process for NEET UG 2025 counselling. Students yet to complete the registration and submit the choices for NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment can visit the official counselling website to complete the process.
According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling process is August 3, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration and choice filling process before 1 PM.
NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Official Notification - Click Here
NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling process is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the application
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule
The revised dates for NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling is provided below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date of registration and Choice Filling and locking
|
August 3, 2025
|
Seat allotment processing
|
August 4 to 5, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
August 6, 2025
|
Institute reporting
|
August 7 to August 11, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To register students can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC counselling
Step 2: Click on UG counselling
Step 3: Click on Candidate Activity section and click on the registration link
Related Stories
Step 4: Fill out the registration process
Step 5: Enter the choices for the first counselling round
Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit
Also Read: Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts from July 31 to August 11: Check Details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation