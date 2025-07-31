TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Date Extended Till August 3rd, Check Registration and Choice Filling Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling window yet again. The last date for students to register and enter their choices for the first round of seat allotment is August 3, 2025. Students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in to register for the counselling round. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 31, 2025, 16:29 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Date Extended Till August 3rd
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Date Extended Till August 3rd
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has once again extended the registration and choice filling process for NEET UG 2025 counselling. Students yet to complete the registration and submit the choices for NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment can visit the official counselling website to complete the process.

According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling process is August 3, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration and choice filling process before 1 PM. 

NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Official Notification - Click Here

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling process is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the application

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

The revised dates for NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling is provided below

Events

Dates

Last date of registration and Choice Filling and locking

August 3, 2025

Seat allotment processing

August 4 to 5, 2025

Seat allotment result

August 6, 2025

Institute reporting

August 7 to August 11, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To register students can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC counselling

Step 2: Click on UG counselling

Step 3: Click on Candidate Activity section and click on the registration link

Related Stories

Step 4: Fill out the registration process

Step 5: Enter the choices for the first counselling round

Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit

Also Read: Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts from July 31 to August 11: Check Details


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News