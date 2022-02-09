Who is the most expensive player in IPL history?
Most expensive player in IPL history: IPL 2022 is all set to commence in April this year with players undergoing a bidding war on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
Ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022, KL Rahul has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 17 crore. With this, he joins former Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the most expensive player in IPL history. Kohli was signed by the Royal Challengers in 2018 for the same amount and was never bought in an IPL auction.
While Chris Morris holds the record of the highest bid in the IPL history, he is not the most expensive player overall. Morris fetched a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals in 2021 IPL Auction.
Through this article, we take a look at the list of the most expensive players who were auctioned during the bidding war in each IPL season.
Most expensive player in IPL history
|
Year
|
Players
|
Teams
|
Price (in Rupees)
|
2008
|
MS Dhoni (CSK)
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
9.5 crore
|
2009
|
Kevin Pietersen
Andrew Flintoff
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
|
9.8 crore
|
2010
|
Shane Bond
Kieron Pollard
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
|
4.8 crore
|
2011
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
14.9 crore
|
2012
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
12.8 crore
|
2013
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Mumbai Indians
|
6.3 crore
|
2014
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
14 crore
|
2015
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Delhi Daredevils
|
16 crore
|
2016
|
Shane Watson
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
9.5 crore
|
2017
|
Ben Stokes
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
14.5 crore
|
2018
|
Ben Stokes
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
12.5 crore
|
2019
|
Jaydev Unadkat
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
|
8.4 crore
|
2020
|
Pat Cummins
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
15.5 crore
|
2021
|
Chris Morris
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
16.25 crore
