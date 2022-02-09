Who is the most expensive player in IPL history?

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

While Chris Morris holds the record of the highest bid in the IPL history, he is not the most expensive player overall. The record is jointly held by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Check the list of the most expensive players who were auctioned during the bidding war in each IPL season.
Created On: Feb 9, 2022 13:02 IST
Modified On: Feb 9, 2022 13:24 IST
Most expensive player in IPL history: IPL 2022 is all set to commence in April this year with players undergoing a bidding war on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. 

Ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022, KL Rahul has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 17 crore. With this, he joins former Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the most expensive player in IPL history. Kohli was signed by the Royal Challengers in 2018 for the same amount and was never bought in an IPL auction. 

While Chris Morris holds the record of the highest bid in the IPL history, he is not the most expensive player overall. Morris fetched a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals in 2021 IPL Auction.

Through this article, we take a look at the list of the most expensive players who were auctioned during the bidding war in each IPL season. 

Most expensive player in IPL history

Year

Players

Teams

Price (in Rupees)

2008

MS Dhoni (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings

9.5 crore

2009

Kevin Pietersen

Andrew Flintoff 

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings

9.8 crore

2010

Shane Bond

Kieron Pollard

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

4.8 crore

2011

Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders

14.9 crore

2012

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings

12.8 crore

2013

Glenn Maxwell

Mumbai Indians

6.3 crore

2014

Yuvraj Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

14 crore

2015

Yuvraj Singh

Delhi Daredevils

16 crore

2016

Shane Watson

Royal Challengers Bangalore

9.5 crore

2017

Ben Stokes

Rising Pune Supergiant

14.5 crore

2018

Ben Stokes

Rajasthan Royals

12.5 crore

2019

Jaydev Unadkat 

Varun Chakravarthy 

Rajasthan Royals

Kings XI Punjab

8.4 crore

2020

Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders

15.5 crore

2021

Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals

16.25 crore

