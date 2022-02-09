Who is the most expensive player in IPL history?

Most expensive player in IPL history: IPL 2022 is all set to commence in April this year with players undergoing a bidding war on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022, KL Rahul has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 17 crore. With this, he joins former Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the most expensive player in IPL history. Kohli was signed by the Royal Challengers in 2018 for the same amount and was never bought in an IPL auction.

While Chris Morris holds the record of the highest bid in the IPL history, he is not the most expensive player overall. Morris fetched a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals in 2021 IPL Auction.

Through this article, we take a look at the list of the most expensive players who were auctioned during the bidding war in each IPL season.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2022 Players List: Check Players Name, Base Price, and Salary Cap

Most expensive player in IPL history

Year Players Teams Price (in Rupees) 2008 MS Dhoni (CSK) Chennai Super Kings 9.5 crore 2009 Kevin Pietersen Andrew Flintoff Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 9.8 crore 2010 Shane Bond Kieron Pollard Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians 4.8 crore 2011 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 14.9 crore 2012 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings 12.8 crore 2013 Glenn Maxwell Mumbai Indians 6.3 crore 2014 Yuvraj Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 crore 2015 Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils 16 crore 2016 Shane Watson Royal Challengers Bangalore 9.5 crore 2017 Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiant 14.5 crore 2018 Ben Stokes Rajasthan Royals 12.5 crore 2019 Jaydev Unadkat Varun Chakravarthy Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab 8.4 crore 2020 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.5 crore 2021 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 crore

Also Read | IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Mega Auction Date, Teams, Venue, Time, Retention Policy