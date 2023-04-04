IPL Orange Cap Winners List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched and beloved sports events in the world. The tournament is held every year, and cricketers from all over the world participate in it. The T20 format of the IPL makes it a fast-paced and immensely exciting spectacle that fans just can’t get enough of. Explosive batting and edge-of-the-seat scenarios have become synonymous with IPL.

The highest run-scorer in the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap, a tradition that’s been followed since the very first IPL season in 2008. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, and Shaun Marsh are just some of the notable cricketers who have won the Orange Cap in the last 15 years. We bring you this article about all the winners of the IPL Orange Cap from 2008 to 2022.

IPL Orange Cap Winners List (2008 - 2022)

The Orange Cap award is given to the highest run scorer in the IPL, and the holder of the cap varies throughout the season until the end. It’s happened many times that the final Orange Cap winner is from the team that didn’t play in the finals or even failed to qualify for the playoffs. This unpredictability is what makes the IPL so much fun but also heartbreaking at times. You can view the details of all the IPL Orange Cap winners here year-wise.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Winner: Jos Buttler

Total Runs: 863

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Strike Rate: 149.05

Average: 57.53

Country: England

Highest Score: 116

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Winner: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Total Runs: 635

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Strike Rate: 136.26

Average: 45.35

Country: India

Highest Score: 101*

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Winner: KL Rahul

Total Runs: 670

Team: Kings Eleven Punjab

Strike Rate: 129.34

Average: 55.83

Country: India

Highest Score: 132*

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Winner: David Warner

Total Runs: 692

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Strike Rate: 143.87

Average: 69.2

Country: Australia

Highest Score: 100

IPL 2018 Orange Cap Winner: Kane Williamson

Total Runs: 735

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabd

Strike Rate: 142.44

Average: 58.27

Country: New Zealand

Highest Score: 84

IPL 2017 Orange Cap Winner: David Warner

Total Runs: 641

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Strike Rate: 141.81

Average: 58.27

Country: Australia

Highest Score: 126

IPL 2016 Orange Cap Winner: Virat Kohli

Total Runs: 973

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strike Rate: 152.03

Average: 81.08

Country: India

Highest Score: 113

IPL 2015 Orange Cap Winner: David Warner

Total Runs: 562

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Strike Rate: 156,54

Average: 43.23

Country: Australia

Highest Score: 91

IPL 2014 Orange Cap Winner: Robin Uthappa

Total Runs: 660

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Strike Rate: 137.78

Average: 44

Country: India

Highest Score: 83

IPL 2013 Orange Cap Winner: Michael Hussey

Total Runs: 733

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Strike Rate: 129.5

Average: 52.35

Country: Australia

Highest Score: 95

IPL 2012 Orange Cap Winner: Chris Gayle

Total Runs: 733

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strike Rate: 160.74

Average: 61.08

Country: West Indies

Highest Score: 128

IPL 2011 Orange Cap Winner: Chris Gayle

Total Runs: 608

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strike Rate: 183.13

Average: 67.55

Country: West Indies

Highest Score: 107

IPL 2010 Orange Cap Winner: Sachin Tendulkar

Total Runs: 618

Team: Mumbai Indians

Strike Rate: 132.6

Average: 47.53

Country: India

Highest Score: 89

IPL 2009 Orange Cap Winner: Matthew Hayden

Total Runs: 572

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Strike Rate: 144.81

Average: 52

Country: Australia

Highest Score: 89

IPL 2008 Orange Cap Winner: Shaun Marsh

Total Runs: 616

Team: Kings Eleven Punjab

Strike Rate: 139.68

Average: 68.44

Country: Australia

Highest Score: 115

Full List of IPL Orange Cap Winners (2008-2022)

Year Winner Player Name Team Runs 2022 Jos Buttler R R 863 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 2019 David Warner SRH 692 2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 2017 David Warner SRH 641 2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 2015 David Warner SRH 562 2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616

