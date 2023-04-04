IPL Orange Cap Winners List (2008 - 2022)
IPL Orange Cap Winners List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched and beloved sports events in the world. The tournament is held every year, and cricketers from all over the world participate in it. The T20 format of the IPL makes it a fast-paced and immensely exciting spectacle that fans just can’t get enough of. Explosive batting and edge-of-the-seat scenarios have become synonymous with IPL.
The highest run-scorer in the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap, a tradition that’s been followed since the very first IPL season in 2008. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, and Shaun Marsh are just some of the notable cricketers who have won the Orange Cap in the last 15 years. We bring you this article about all the winners of the IPL Orange Cap from 2008 to 2022.
The Orange Cap award is given to the highest run scorer in the IPL, and the holder of the cap varies throughout the season until the end. It’s happened many times that the final Orange Cap winner is from the team that didn’t play in the finals or even failed to qualify for the playoffs. This unpredictability is what makes the IPL so much fun but also heartbreaking at times. You can view the details of all the IPL Orange Cap winners here year-wise.
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Winner: Jos Buttler
Total Runs: 863
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Strike Rate: 149.05
Average: 57.53
Country: England
Highest Score: 116
IPL 2021 Orange Cap Winner: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Total Runs: 635
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Strike Rate: 136.26
Average: 45.35
Country: India
Highest Score: 101*
IPL 2020 Orange Cap Winner: KL Rahul
Total Runs: 670
Team: Kings Eleven Punjab
Strike Rate: 129.34
Average: 55.83
Country: India
Highest Score: 132*
IPL 2019 Orange Cap Winner: David Warner
Total Runs: 692
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Strike Rate: 143.87
Average: 69.2
Country: Australia
Highest Score: 100
IPL 2018 Orange Cap Winner: Kane Williamson
Total Runs: 735
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabd
Strike Rate: 142.44
Average: 58.27
Country: New Zealand
Highest Score: 84
IPL 2017 Orange Cap Winner: David Warner
Total Runs: 641
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Strike Rate: 141.81
Average: 58.27
Country: Australia
Highest Score: 126
IPL 2016 Orange Cap Winner: Virat Kohli
Total Runs: 973
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Strike Rate: 152.03
Average: 81.08
Country: India
Highest Score: 113
IPL 2015 Orange Cap Winner: David Warner
Total Runs: 562
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Strike Rate: 156,54
Average: 43.23
Country: Australia
Highest Score: 91
IPL 2014 Orange Cap Winner: Robin Uthappa
Total Runs: 660
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Strike Rate: 137.78
Average: 44
Country: India
Highest Score: 83
IPL 2013 Orange Cap Winner: Michael Hussey
Total Runs: 733
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Strike Rate: 129.5
Average: 52.35
Country: Australia
Highest Score: 95
IPL 2012 Orange Cap Winner: Chris Gayle
Total Runs: 733
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Strike Rate: 160.74
Average: 61.08
Country: West Indies
Highest Score: 128
IPL 2011 Orange Cap Winner: Chris Gayle
Total Runs: 608
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Strike Rate: 183.13
Average: 67.55
Country: West Indies
Highest Score: 107
IPL 2010 Orange Cap Winner: Sachin Tendulkar
Total Runs: 618
Team: Mumbai Indians
Strike Rate: 132.6
Average: 47.53
Country: India
Highest Score: 89
IPL 2009 Orange Cap Winner: Matthew Hayden
Total Runs: 572
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Strike Rate: 144.81
Average: 52
Country: Australia
Highest Score: 89
IPL 2008 Orange Cap Winner: Shaun Marsh
Total Runs: 616
Team: Kings Eleven Punjab
Strike Rate: 139.68
Average: 68.44
Country: Australia
Highest Score: 115
Full List of IPL Orange Cap Winners (2008-2022)
|
Year
|
Winner Player Name
|
Team
|
Runs
|
2022
|
Jos Buttler
|
R R
|
863
|
2021
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
CSK
|
635
|
2020
|
KL Rahul
|
KXIP
|
670
|
2019
|
David Warner
|
SRH
|
692
|
2018
|
Kane Williamson
|
SRH
|
735
|
2017
|
David Warner
|
SRH
|
641
|
2016
|
Virat Kohli
|
RCB
|
973
|
2015
|
David Warner
|
SRH
|
562
|
2014
|
Robin Uthappa
|
KKR
|
660
|
2013
|
Michael Hussey
|
CSK
|
733
|
2012
|
Chris Gayle
|
RCB
|
733
|
2011
|
Chris Gayle
|
RCB
|
608
|
2010
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
MI
|
618
|
2009
|
Matthew Hayden
|
CSK
|
572
|
2008
|
Shaun Marsh
|
KXIP
|
616
*** Image Credits: Cricnerds, Sportstar, Twitter/IPL