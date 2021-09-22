Most Centuries in IPL history (2008-2021): Check Rankings of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul & More

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle tops the chart with 6 centuries in 140 IPL matches, followed by Indian Captain Virat Kohli (5 centuries in IPL), Australian batsman David Warner (4 centuries in IPL), former Australian cricketer Shane Watson (4 centuries in IPL), and 360-degree batsman of South Africa AB de Villiers (3 centuries in IPL). Check the complete list here.
Created On: Sep 22, 2021 16:22 IST
Modified On: Sep 22, 2021 16:22 IST
Most Centuries in IPL history: Launched in 2008, IPL is the most lucrative and popular format for Cricket and has turned many of the world's best cricketers into millionaires.

The first-ever tournament of IPL was held over a span of 44 days. The title was won by Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Mumbai Indians turned out to be the most successful team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has won the title five times-- 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle tops the chart with 6 centuries in 140 IPL matches, followed by Indian Captain Virat Kohli (5 centuries in IPL), Australian batsman David Warner (4 centuries in IPL), former Australian cricketer Shane Watson (4 centuries in IPL), and 360-degree batsman of South Africa AB de Villiers (3 centuries in IPL). Check the complete list of players, along with their centuries here. 

Most Centuries in IPL history (2008-2021)

Rank

Player

Matches

Innings

Centuries (100)

1

Chris Gayle

140

139

6

2

Virat Kohli

200

192

5

3

David Warner

148

148

4

4

Shane Watson

145

141

4

5

AB de Villiers

177

163

3

6

Sanju Samson

115

111

3

7

Shikhar Dhawan

184

183

2

8

Ajinkya Rahane

151

141

2

9

KL Rahul

89

80

2

10

Brendon McCullum

109

109

2

11

Virender Sehwag

104

104

2

12

Murali Vijay

106

106

2

13

Adam Gilchrist

80

80

2

14

Ben Stokes

43

42

2

15

Hashim Amla

16

16

2

16

Suresh Raina

201

196

1

17

Rohit Sharma

207

202

1

18

Ambati Rayudu

167

157

1

19

Manish Pandey

151

140

1

20

Yusuf Pathan

174

154

1

21

Shaun Marsh

71

69

1

22

Steve Smith

101

91

1

23

Sachin Tendulkar

78

78

1

24

Rishabh Pant

76

76

1

25

Quinton de Kock

73

73

1

26

Mayank Agarwal

96

91

1

27

Wriddhiman Saha

126

101

1

28

Michael Hussey

59

58

1

29

Jos Buttler

65

64

1

30

David Miller

86

84

1

31

Mahela Jayawardene

80

78

1

32

Lendl Simmons

29

29

1

33

Jonny Bairstow

28

28

1

34

Kevin Pietersen

36

36

1

35

Andrew Symonds

39

36

1

36

Sanath Jayasuriya

30

30

1

37

Devdutt Padikkal

22

22

1

38

Paul Valthaty

23

23

1

Facts about Centuries in IPL:

1- Brendon McCullum is the first player to score a century in the IPL. He smashed 158 runs in the opening match of IPL in 2008. 

2- Manish Pandey is the first Indian player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 114 runs off 73 balls in IPL 2009. 

IPL Most Centuries: Top 10 List

1- Chris Gayle

6 Centuries in IPL

2-  Virat Kohli 

5 centuries in IPL

3- David Warner 

4 centuries in IPL

4- Shane Watson 

4 centuries in IPL

5- AB de Villiers

3 centuries in IPL

6- Sanju Samson

3 centuries in IPL

7- Shikhar Dhawan

2 centuries in IPL

8- Ajinkya Rahane

2 centuries in IPL

9- KL Rahul

2 centuries in IPL

10- Brendon McCullum

2 centuries in IPL

Five Indian cricketers are in the top 10 list. These are Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and KL Rahul. The aforementioned list will be updated as and when a player hits a century in the ongoing IPL 2021 season.

