Most Centuries in IPL history (2008-2021): Check Rankings of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul & More

Most Centuries in IPL history: Launched in 2008, IPL is the most lucrative and popular format for Cricket and has turned many of the world's best cricketers into millionaires.

The first-ever tournament of IPL was held over a span of 44 days. The title was won by Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Mumbai Indians turned out to be the most successful team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has won the title five times-- 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle tops the chart with 6 centuries in 140 IPL matches, followed by Indian Captain Virat Kohli (5 centuries in IPL), Australian batsman David Warner (4 centuries in IPL), former Australian cricketer Shane Watson (4 centuries in IPL), and 360-degree batsman of South Africa AB de Villiers (3 centuries in IPL). Check the complete list of players, along with their centuries here.

Most Centuries in IPL history (2008-2021)

Rank Player Matches Innings Centuries (100) 1 Chris Gayle 140 139 6 2 Virat Kohli 200 192 5 3 David Warner 148 148 4 4 Shane Watson 145 141 4 5 AB de Villiers 177 163 3 6 Sanju Samson 115 111 3 7 Shikhar Dhawan 184 183 2 8 Ajinkya Rahane 151 141 2 9 KL Rahul 89 80 2 10 Brendon McCullum 109 109 2 11 Virender Sehwag 104 104 2 12 Murali Vijay 106 106 2 13 Adam Gilchrist 80 80 2 14 Ben Stokes 43 42 2 15 Hashim Amla 16 16 2 16 Suresh Raina 201 196 1 17 Rohit Sharma 207 202 1 18 Ambati Rayudu 167 157 1 19 Manish Pandey 151 140 1 20 Yusuf Pathan 174 154 1 21 Shaun Marsh 71 69 1 22 Steve Smith 101 91 1 23 Sachin Tendulkar 78 78 1 24 Rishabh Pant 76 76 1 25 Quinton de Kock 73 73 1 26 Mayank Agarwal 96 91 1 27 Wriddhiman Saha 126 101 1 28 Michael Hussey 59 58 1 29 Jos Buttler 65 64 1 30 David Miller 86 84 1 31 Mahela Jayawardene 80 78 1 32 Lendl Simmons 29 29 1 33 Jonny Bairstow 28 28 1 34 Kevin Pietersen 36 36 1 35 Andrew Symonds 39 36 1 36 Sanath Jayasuriya 30 30 1 37 Devdutt Padikkal 22 22 1 38 Paul Valthaty 23 23 1

Facts about Centuries in IPL:

1- Brendon McCullum is the first player to score a century in the IPL. He smashed 158 runs in the opening match of IPL in 2008.

2- Manish Pandey is the first Indian player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 114 runs off 73 balls in IPL 2009.

Five Indian cricketers are in the top 10 list. These are Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and KL Rahul. The aforementioned list will be updated as and when a player hits a century in the ongoing IPL 2021 season.

