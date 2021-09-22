Most Centuries in IPL history (2008-2021): Check Rankings of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul & More
Most Centuries in IPL history: Launched in 2008, IPL is the most lucrative and popular format for Cricket and has turned many of the world's best cricketers into millionaires.
The first-ever tournament of IPL was held over a span of 44 days. The title was won by Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Mumbai Indians turned out to be the most successful team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has won the title five times-- 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle tops the chart with 6 centuries in 140 IPL matches, followed by Indian Captain Virat Kohli (5 centuries in IPL), Australian batsman David Warner (4 centuries in IPL), former Australian cricketer Shane Watson (4 centuries in IPL), and 360-degree batsman of South Africa AB de Villiers (3 centuries in IPL). Check the complete list of players, along with their centuries here.
Most Centuries in IPL history (2008-2021)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Centuries (100)
|
1
|
Chris Gayle
|
140
|
139
|
6
|
2
|
Virat Kohli
|
200
|
192
|
5
|
3
|
David Warner
|
148
|
148
|
4
|
4
|
Shane Watson
|
145
|
141
|
4
|
5
|
AB de Villiers
|
177
|
163
|
3
|
6
|
Sanju Samson
|
115
|
111
|
3
|
7
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
184
|
183
|
2
|
8
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
151
|
141
|
2
|
9
|
KL Rahul
|
89
|
80
|
2
|
10
|
Brendon McCullum
|
109
|
109
|
2
|
11
|
Virender Sehwag
|
104
|
104
|
2
|
12
|
Murali Vijay
|
106
|
106
|
2
|
13
|
Adam Gilchrist
|
80
|
80
|
2
|
14
|
Ben Stokes
|
43
|
42
|
2
|
15
|
Hashim Amla
|
16
|
16
|
2
|
16
|
Suresh Raina
|
201
|
196
|
1
|
17
|
Rohit Sharma
|
207
|
202
|
1
|
18
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
167
|
157
|
1
|
19
|
Manish Pandey
|
151
|
140
|
1
|
20
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
174
|
154
|
1
|
21
|
Shaun Marsh
|
71
|
69
|
1
|
22
|
Steve Smith
|
101
|
91
|
1
|
23
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
78
|
78
|
1
|
24
|
Rishabh Pant
|
76
|
76
|
1
|
25
|
Quinton de Kock
|
73
|
73
|
1
|
26
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
96
|
91
|
1
|
27
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
126
|
101
|
1
|
28
|
Michael Hussey
|
59
|
58
|
1
|
29
|
Jos Buttler
|
65
|
64
|
1
|
30
|
David Miller
|
86
|
84
|
1
|
31
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
80
|
78
|
1
|
32
|
Lendl Simmons
|
29
|
29
|
1
|
33
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
28
|
28
|
1
|
34
|
Kevin Pietersen
|
36
|
36
|
1
|
35
|
Andrew Symonds
|
39
|
36
|
1
|
36
|
Sanath Jayasuriya
|
30
|
30
|
1
|
37
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
22
|
22
|
1
|
38
|
Paul Valthaty
|
23
|
23
|
1
Facts about Centuries in IPL:
1- Brendon McCullum is the first player to score a century in the IPL. He smashed 158 runs in the opening match of IPL in 2008.
2- Manish Pandey is the first Indian player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 114 runs off 73 balls in IPL 2009.
IPL Most Centuries: Top 10 List
1- Chris Gayle
6 Centuries in IPL
2- Virat Kohli
5 centuries in IPL
3- David Warner
4 centuries in IPL
4- Shane Watson
4 centuries in IPL
5- AB de Villiers
3 centuries in IPL
6- Sanju Samson
3 centuries in IPL
7- Shikhar Dhawan
2 centuries in IPL
8- Ajinkya Rahane
2 centuries in IPL
9- KL Rahul
2 centuries in IPL
10- Brendon McCullum
2 centuries in IPL
Five Indian cricketers are in the top 10 list. These are Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and KL Rahul. The aforementioned list will be updated as and when a player hits a century in the ongoing IPL 2021 season.
