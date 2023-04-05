Updated - Purple Cap Winners in IPL (2008 - 2023)
IPL Purple Cap Winners: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and revered sports events in the world. The tournament is organized annually and features a mix of domestic and international players as they strive to lift the coveted IPL trophy.
The IPL follows a T20 format. It includes short and fast-paced innings of only 20 overs, and the match is finished in a few hours. Although most people watch the IPL for the dramatic chases and electric batting, the bowling can be equally exciting. Even with the fewer overs, bowlers have delivered maiden overs and scored hattricks.
The highest wicket-taker in the IPL is awarded the Purple Cap every year. This trend has been followed since the inception of the IPL in 2008. Cricket legends like Lasith Malinga are just a few of the players who have won the Purple Cap. The following article covers the entire list of IPL Purple Cap winners from 2008 to 2022, along with records of the current IPL season.
Related: IPL Orange Cap Winners List (2008 - 2023)
IPL 2023 Purple Cap Player Name - Mark Wood (LSG)
English cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mark Wood is the current Purple Cap holder in the TATA IPL 2023. Wood is known for his punishing speed and accurate deliveries. He is followed by GT’s Rashid Khan and LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi on the 2023 IPL Purple Cap list.
Related: Who Won Yesterday IPL Match 2023?
IPL Purple Cap Winners List (2008 - 2022)
The Purple Cap award is given to the highest wicket-taker in a particular season of the IPL, and the holder of the cap changes throughout the tournament until the end. A bizarre scenario in which the final Purple Cap winner turns out to be from a team that didn’t play or even failed to qualify for the finals has happened many times. This unpredictability is partly responsible for the excitement surrounding IPL. But what’s fun for fans can be heartbreaking for the players. Nonetheless, cricket is a team game, and individual efforts don’t mean anything unless the entire team is performing on the same level. You can view the details of all the IPL Purple Cap winners here year-wise.
Also Read: Highest Wicket Takers in IPL (2008-2023)
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Winner: Yuzvendra Chahal
Total Wickets: 27
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Economy: 7.75
Average: 19.52
Total Matches: 17
Country: India
IPL 2021 Purple Cap Winner: Harshal Patel
Total Wickets: 32
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Economy: 8.14
Average: 14.34
Total Matches: 15
Country: India
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Winner: Kagiso Rabada
Total Wickets: 30
Team: Delhi Capitals
Economy: 8.34
Average: 18.26
Total Matches: 17
Country: South Africa
IPL 2019 Purple Cap Winner: Imran Tahir
Total Wickets: 26
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Economy: 6.69
Average: 16.57
Total Matches: 17
Country: South Africa
IPL 2018 Purple Cap Winner: Andrew Tye
Total Wickets: 24
Team: Kings XI Punjab
Economy: 8.00
Average: 18.66
Total Matches: 14
Country: Australia
IPL 2017 Purple Cap Winner: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Total Wickets: 26
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Economy: 7.05
Average: 14.19
Total Matches: 14
Country: India
IPL 2016 Purple Cap Winner: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Total Wickets: 23
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Economy: 7.42
Average: 21.30
Total Matches: 17
Country: India
IPL 2015 Purple Cap Winner: Dwayne Bravo
Total Wickets: 26
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Economy: 8.14
Average: 16.38
Total Matches: 17
Country: Trinidad and Tobago
IPL 2014 Purple Cap Winner: Mohit Sharma
Total Wickets: 23
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Economy: 8.39
Average: 19.65
Total Matches: 16
Country: India
IPL 2013 Purple Cap Winner: Dwayne Bravo
Total Wickets: 32
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Economy: 7.95
Average: 15.53
Total Matches: 18
Country: Trinidad and Tobago
IPL 2012 Purple Cap Winner: Morne Morkel
Total Wickets: 25
Team: Delhi Daredevils
Economy: 18.12
Average: 7.19
Total Matches: 16
Country: South Africa
IPL 2011 Purple Cap Winner: Lasith Malinga
Total Wickets: 28
Team: Mumbai Indians
Economy: 5.95
Average: 13.39
Total Matches: 16
Country: Sri Lanka
IPL 2010 Purple Cap Winner: Pragyan Ojha
Total Wickets: 21
Team: Deccan Chargers
Economy: 7.29
Average: 20.42
Total Matches: 16
Country: India
IPL 2009 Purple Cap Winner: RP Singh
Total Wickets: 23
Team: Deccan Chargers
Economy: 6.98
Average: 18.13
Total Matches: 16
Country: India
IPL 2008 Purple Cap Winner: Sohail Tanvir
Total Wickets: 22
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Economy: 6.46
Average: 12.09
Total Matches: 11
Country: Pakistan
Also Check:
Full List of IPL Purple Cap Winners (2008-2022)
|
Year
|
Player
|
Team
|
Wickets
|
2022
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
27
|
2021
|
Harshal Patel
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
32
|
2020
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Delhi Capitals
|
30
|
2019
|
Imran Tahir
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
26
|
2018
|
Andrew Tye
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
24
|
2017
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
26
|
2016
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
23
|
2015
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
26
|
2014
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
23
|
2013
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
32
|
2012
|
Morne Morkel
|
Delhi Daredevils
|
25
|
2011
|
Lasith Malinga
|
Mumbai Indians
|
28
|
2010
|
Pragyan Ojha
|
Deccan Chargers
|
21
|
2009
|
RP Singh
|
Deccan Chargers
|
23
|
2008
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
22
***Image Credits: Firstpost, Crictracker, Sportstar, ESPN, Cricindeed