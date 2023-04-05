Updated - Purple Cap Winners in IPL (2008 - 2023)

IPL Purple Cap Winners List: There are many awards in the Indian Premier League and one of the key ones is the Purple Cap, which has been conferred since the first edition of the IPL to the highest wicket taker. You can check the list of all purple cap winners in IPL history from 2008 to 2022 here, along with the current purple cap holder.
List of Purple Cap Winners in IPL (2008 - 2023)
IPL Purple Cap Winners: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and revered sports events in the world. The tournament is organized annually and features a mix of domestic and international players as they strive to lift the coveted IPL trophy.

The IPL follows a T20 format. It includes short and fast-paced innings of only 20 overs, and the match is finished in a few hours. Although most people watch the IPL for the dramatic chases and electric batting, the bowling can be equally exciting. Even with the fewer overs, bowlers have delivered maiden overs and scored hattricks.

The highest wicket-taker in the IPL is awarded the Purple Cap every year. This trend has been followed since the inception of the IPL in 2008. Cricket legends like Lasith Malinga are just a few of the players who have won the Purple Cap. The following article covers the entire list of IPL Purple Cap winners from 2008 to 2022, along with records of the current IPL season.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Player Name - Mark Wood (LSG)

English cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mark Wood is the current Purple Cap holder in the TATA IPL 2023. Wood is known for his punishing speed and accurate deliveries. He is followed by GT’s Rashid Khan and LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi on the 2023 IPL Purple Cap list.

IPL Purple Cap Winners List (2008 - 2022)

The Purple Cap award is given to the highest wicket-taker in a particular season of the IPL, and the holder of the cap changes throughout the tournament until the end. A bizarre scenario in which the final Purple Cap winner turns out to be from a team that didn’t play or even failed to qualify for the finals has happened many times. This unpredictability is partly responsible for the excitement surrounding IPL. But what’s fun for fans can be heartbreaking for the players. Nonetheless, cricket is a team game, and individual efforts don’t mean anything unless the entire team is performing on the same level. You can view the details of all the IPL Purple Cap winners here year-wise.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Winner: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Total Wickets: 27

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Economy: 7.75

Average: 19.52

Total Matches: 17

Country: India

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Winner: Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel

Total Wickets: 32

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Economy: 8.14

Average: 14.34

Total Matches: 15

Country: India

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Winner: Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

Total Wickets: 30

Team: Delhi Capitals

Economy: 8.34

Average: 18.26

Total Matches: 17

Country: South Africa

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Winner: Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir

Total Wickets: 26

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 6.69

Average: 16.57

Total Matches: 17

Country: South Africa

IPL 2018 Purple Cap Winner: Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye

Total Wickets: 24

Team: Kings XI Punjab

Economy: 8.00

Average: 18.66

Total Matches: 14

Country: Australia

IPL 2017 Purple Cap Winner: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Total Wickets: 26

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Economy: 7.05

Average: 14.19

Total Matches: 14

Country: India

IPL 2016 Purple Cap Winner: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Total Wickets: 23

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Economy: 7.42

Average: 21.30

Total Matches: 17

Country: India

IPL 2015 Purple Cap Winner: Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo

Total Wickets: 26

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 8.14

Average: 16.38

Total Matches: 17

Country: Trinidad and Tobago

IPL 2014 Purple Cap Winner: Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma

Total Wickets: 23

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 8.39

Average: 19.65

Total Matches: 16

Country: India

IPL 2013 Purple Cap Winner: Dwayne Bravo

Total Wickets: 32

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 7.95

Average: 15.53

Total Matches: 18

Country: Trinidad and Tobago

IPL 2012 Purple Cap Winner: Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel

Total Wickets: 25

Team: Delhi Daredevils

Economy: 18.12

Average: 7.19

Total Matches: 16

Country: South Africa

IPL 2011 Purple Cap Winner: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga

Total Wickets: 28

Team: Mumbai Indians

Economy: 5.95

Average: 13.39

Total Matches: 16

Country: Sri Lanka

IPL 2010 Purple Cap Winner: Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha

Total Wickets: 21

Team: Deccan Chargers

Economy: 7.29

Average: 20.42

Total Matches: 16

Country: India

IPL 2009 Purple Cap Winner: RP Singh

RP Singh

Total Wickets: 23

Team: Deccan Chargers

Economy: 6.98

Average: 18.13

Total Matches: 16

Country: India

IPL 2008 Purple Cap Winner: Sohail Tanvir

Sohail Tanvir

Total Wickets: 22

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Economy: 6.46

Average: 12.09

Total Matches: 11

Country: Pakistan

Year

Player

Team

Wickets

2022

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals

27

2021

Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore

32

2020

Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals

30

2019

Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings

26

2018

Andrew Tye

Kings XI Punjab

24

2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

26

2016

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

23

2015

Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings

26

2014

Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings

23

2013

Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings

32

2012

Morne Morkel

Delhi Daredevils

25

2011

Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians

28

2010

Pragyan Ojha

Deccan Chargers

21

2009

RP Singh

Deccan Chargers

23

2008

Sohail Tanvir

Rajasthan Royals

22

FAQ

What is the Purple Cap in IPL?

The Purple Cap is the award given to the highest wicket taker in every season of the IPL. It varies throughout the season till the end when the winner is announced after the finals.

How many players have won the Purple Cap in IPL?

13 players have won the IPL Purple Cap till now.

Which player has won the IPL Purple Cap most times.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo have won the Purple Cap award for most wickets in the IPL most times (2).
