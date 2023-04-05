Updated - Purple Cap Winners in IPL (2008 - 2023)

IPL Purple Cap Winners: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and revered sports events in the world. The tournament is organized annually and features a mix of domestic and international players as they strive to lift the coveted IPL trophy.

The IPL follows a T20 format. It includes short and fast-paced innings of only 20 overs, and the match is finished in a few hours. Although most people watch the IPL for the dramatic chases and electric batting, the bowling can be equally exciting. Even with the fewer overs, bowlers have delivered maiden overs and scored hattricks.

The highest wicket-taker in the IPL is awarded the Purple Cap every year. This trend has been followed since the inception of the IPL in 2008. Cricket legends like Lasith Malinga are just a few of the players who have won the Purple Cap. The following article covers the entire list of IPL Purple Cap winners from 2008 to 2022, along with records of the current IPL season.

Related: IPL Orange Cap Winners List (2008 - 2023)

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Player Name - Mark Wood (LSG)

English cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mark Wood is the current Purple Cap holder in the TATA IPL 2023. Wood is known for his punishing speed and accurate deliveries. He is followed by GT’s Rashid Khan and LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi on the 2023 IPL Purple Cap list.

Related: Who Won Yesterday IPL Match 2023?

IPL Purple Cap Winners List (2008 - 2022)

The Purple Cap award is given to the highest wicket-taker in a particular season of the IPL, and the holder of the cap changes throughout the tournament until the end. A bizarre scenario in which the final Purple Cap winner turns out to be from a team that didn’t play or even failed to qualify for the finals has happened many times. This unpredictability is partly responsible for the excitement surrounding IPL. But what’s fun for fans can be heartbreaking for the players. Nonetheless, cricket is a team game, and individual efforts don’t mean anything unless the entire team is performing on the same level. You can view the details of all the IPL Purple Cap winners here year-wise.

Also Read: Highest Wicket Takers in IPL (2008-2023)

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Winner: Yuzvendra Chahal

Total Wickets: 27

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Economy: 7.75

Average: 19.52

Total Matches: 17

Country: India

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Winner: Harshal Patel

Total Wickets: 32

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Economy: 8.14

Average: 14.34

Total Matches: 15

Country: India

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Winner: Kagiso Rabada

Total Wickets: 30

Team: Delhi Capitals

Economy: 8.34

Average: 18.26

Total Matches: 17

Country: South Africa

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Winner: Imran Tahir

Total Wickets: 26

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 6.69

Average: 16.57

Total Matches: 17

Country: South Africa

IPL 2018 Purple Cap Winner: Andrew Tye

Total Wickets: 24

Team: Kings XI Punjab

Economy: 8.00

Average: 18.66

Total Matches: 14

Country: Australia

IPL 2017 Purple Cap Winner: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Total Wickets: 26

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Economy: 7.05

Average: 14.19

Total Matches: 14

Country: India

IPL 2016 Purple Cap Winner: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Total Wickets: 23

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Economy: 7.42

Average: 21.30

Total Matches: 17

Country: India

IPL 2015 Purple Cap Winner: Dwayne Bravo

Total Wickets: 26

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 8.14

Average: 16.38

Total Matches: 17

Country: Trinidad and Tobago

IPL 2014 Purple Cap Winner: Mohit Sharma

Total Wickets: 23

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 8.39

Average: 19.65

Total Matches: 16

Country: India

IPL 2013 Purple Cap Winner: Dwayne Bravo

Total Wickets: 32

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Economy: 7.95

Average: 15.53

Total Matches: 18

Country: Trinidad and Tobago

IPL 2012 Purple Cap Winner: Morne Morkel

Total Wickets: 25

Team: Delhi Daredevils

Economy: 18.12

Average: 7.19

Total Matches: 16

Country: South Africa

IPL 2011 Purple Cap Winner: Lasith Malinga

Total Wickets: 28

Team: Mumbai Indians

Economy: 5.95

Average: 13.39

Total Matches: 16

Country: Sri Lanka

IPL 2010 Purple Cap Winner: Pragyan Ojha

Total Wickets: 21

Team: Deccan Chargers

Economy: 7.29

Average: 20.42

Total Matches: 16

Country: India

IPL 2009 Purple Cap Winner: RP Singh

Total Wickets: 23

Team: Deccan Chargers

Economy: 6.98

Average: 18.13

Total Matches: 16

Country: India

IPL 2008 Purple Cap Winner: Sohail Tanvir

Total Wickets: 22

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Economy: 6.46

Average: 12.09

Total Matches: 11

Country: Pakistan

Also Check:

Full List of IPL Purple Cap Winners (2008-2022)

Year Player Team Wickets 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 27 2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 32 2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 30 2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 26 2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 24 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 26 2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 23 2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 32 2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Daredevils 25 2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 28 2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 21 2009 RP Singh Deccan Chargers 23 2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals 22

***Image Credits: Firstpost, Crictracker, Sportstar, ESPN, Cricindeed