IPL 2023: Schedules, Teams, Players, Matches, Timings, and Results
IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League, commonly known as IPL, is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world. IPL 2023 is the upcoming season of the tournament and promises to bring together some of the best cricketing talents from across the globe. The tournament features a total of eight teams, representing different cities in India, who compete against each other in a round-robin format followed by playoffs.
Fans are looking forward to an exciting cricketing extravaganza as the tournament showcases some of the biggest names in the game, both established veterans and up-and-coming players.
In this article, we will take a closer look at the IPL 2023 schedule, matches, teams, players, and results to give you an insight into what to expect from this much-awaited cricket tournament.
IPL 2023 Complete Schedule- Matches, Dates, and Timings
The BCCI has officially announced that IPL season 2023 will begin on 31st March. The 70 league-stage matches for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League are slated to take place across 52 days at 12 locations. The season kick-off match will take place between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
Here is the complete IPL 2023 schedule.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Timing (IST)
|
Venue
|
31st March
|
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
1st April
|
Punjab Kolkata vs Knight Riders
|
3:30 PM
|
Mohali
|
Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals
|
7:30 PM
|
Lucknow
|
2nd April
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|
3:30 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
3rd April
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|
7:30 PM
|
Chennai
|
4th April
|
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi
|
5th April
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Guwahati
|
6th April
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
7:30 PM
|
Kolkata
|
7th April
|
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Lucknow
|
8th April
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|
3:30 PM
|
Guwahati
|
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai
|
9th April
|
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
3:30 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
10th April
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants
|
7:30 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
11th April
|
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi
|
12th April
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|
7:30 PM
|
Chennai
|
13th April
|
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|
7:30 PM
|
Mohali
|
14th April
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Kolkata
|
15th April
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|
3:30 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Lucknow
|
16th April
|
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
3:30 PM
|
Mumbai
|
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|
7:30 PM
|
Gujarat
|
17th April
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
18th April
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
19th April
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|
7:30 PM
|
Jaipur
|
20th April
|
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
3:30 PM
|
Mohali
|
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi
|
21st April
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Chennai
|
22nd April
|
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|
3:30 PM
|
Lucknow
|
Mumbai Indian vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai
|
23rd April
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|
3:30 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Kolkata
|
24th April
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|
7:30 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
25th April
|
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
26th April
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
7:30 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
27th April
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Jaipur
|
28th April
|
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|
7:30 PM
|
Mohali
|
29th April
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|
3:30 PM
|
Kolkata
|
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:40 PM
|
Delhi
|
30th April
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|
3:30 PM
|
Chennai
|
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai
|
1st May
|
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
7:30 PM
|
Lucknow
|
2nd May
|
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
|
7:30 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
3rd May
|
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Mohali
|
4th May
|
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
|
3:30 PM
|
Lucknow
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
7:30 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
5th May
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
|
7:30 PM
|
Jaipur
|
6th May
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|
3:30 PM
|
Chennai
|
Delhi Capitals vs Royals Challengers Bangalore
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi
|
7th May
|
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
|
3:30 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Jaipur
|
8th May
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Kolkata
|
9th May
|
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai
|
10th May
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|
7:30 PM
|
Chennai
|
11th May
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|
7:30 PM
|
Kolkata
|
12th May
|
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|
7:30 PM
|
Mumbai
|
13th May
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|
3:30 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Delhi
|
14th May
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
3:30 PM
|
Jaipur
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
7:30 PM
|
Chennai
|
15th May
|
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
16th May
|
Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Lucknow
|
17th May
|
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|
7:30 PM
|
Dharamshala
|
18th May
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
7:30 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
19th May
|
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|
7:30 PM
|
Dharamshala
|
20th May
|
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|
3:30 PM
|
Delhi
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|
7:30 PM
|
Kolkata
|
21st May
|
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
3:30 PM
|
Mumbai
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
|
7:30 PM
|
Bengaluru
IPL 2023 Teams
The 16th season of India’s beloved IPL will feature 10 teams in total. The teams are divided into two groups A and B, with each group having 5 teams. The defending champions of the cricket league are Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans defeated one-time trophy winner Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling final in the IPL 2022 season.
Here is the list of teams participating in the IPL season 2023.
|
GROUP A
|
GROUP B
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
Punjab Kings
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Delhi Challengers
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Gujrat Titans
IPL 2023 Players List
Each IPL team has the freedom to select the number of players they want to have in their squad. However, there is a minimum requirement of 18 players and a maximum limit of 25 players per franchise. This allows teams to have flexibility in their selection process without feeling pressured to purchase a certain number of players. Consequently, some teams prefer to have a smaller squad with only 18-22 players, while others opt to go all out and have a maximum of 25 players. Ultimately, the number of players a franchise chooses to have in its squad is at its discretion.
The auction for IPL 2023 was held last year in December 2022. Here is the team-wise list of players participating in the IPL 2023 season.
1. Chennai Super Kings Player List
2. Mumbai Indians Player List
3. Punjab Kings Player List
4. Rajasthan Royals Player List
5. Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
6. Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
7. Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List
8. Delhi Challengers Player List
9. Lucknow Super Giants Player List
10. Gujarat Titans Players List
The Indian Premier League started in 2008 and quickly rose to prominence not only in India, where it began but also in the world. Though the cricket league faced many controversies throughout the years, it continues to be the top sports league in the country. Cricket fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for the IPL season 2023 to begin to root for their favorite team. So far, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have been the most successful team in league history. The team has won 5 IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). With the season 2023 of IPL beginning on 31st March, all eyes are on the top teams and players. It remains to be seen which team will bring home the trophy.
