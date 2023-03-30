JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

IPL 2023: Schedules, Teams, Players, Matches, Timings, and Results

India’s most anticipated cricket league, the Indian Premier League, better known as the IPL, is scheduled to start on the 31st of March. Check here for the full schedule, matches, teams, players, and winners of the IPL.
Know all about IPL season 2023- Schedule, matches, teams, players, and results
Know all about IPL season 2023- Schedule, matches, teams, players, and results

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League, commonly known as IPL, is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world. IPL 2023 is the upcoming season of the tournament and promises to bring together some of the best cricketing talents from across the globe. The tournament features a total of eight teams, representing different cities in India, who compete against each other in a round-robin format followed by playoffs. 

Fans are looking forward to an exciting cricketing extravaganza as the tournament showcases some of the biggest names in the game, both established veterans and up-and-coming players. 

In this article, we will take a closer look at the IPL 2023 schedule, matches, teams, players, and results to give you an insight into what to expect from this much-awaited cricket tournament.

IPL 2023 Complete Schedule- Matches, Dates, and Timings

The BCCI has officially announced that IPL season 2023 will begin on 31st March. The 70 league-stage matches for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League are slated to take place across 52 days at 12 locations. The season kick-off match will take place between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. 

Here is the complete IPL 2023 schedule.

Date

Match

Timing (IST)

Venue

31st March

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Ahmedabad

1st April

Punjab Kolkata vs Knight Riders

3:30 PM

Mohali

Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

Lucknow

2nd April

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

3:30 PM

Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Bengaluru

3rd April

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

7:30 PM

Chennai

4th April

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

Delhi

5th April

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Guwahati

6th April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Kolkata

7th April

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Lucknow

8th April

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

3:30 PM

Guwahati

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Mumbai

9th April

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

3:30 PM

Ahmedabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Hyderabad

10th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

7:30 PM

Bengaluru

11th April

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Delhi

12th April

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

7:30 PM

Chennai

13th April

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

Mohali

14th April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Kolkata

15th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

3:30 PM

Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Lucknow

16th April

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

3:30 PM

Mumbai

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

7:30 PM

Gujarat

17th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Bengaluru

18th April

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Hyderabad

19th April

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

7:30 PM

Jaipur

20th April

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

3:30 PM

Mohali

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Delhi

21st April

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Chennai

22nd April

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

3:30 PM

Lucknow

Mumbai Indian vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Mumbai

23rd April

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

3:30 PM

Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Kolkata

24th April

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

Hyderabad

25th April

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Ahmedabad

26th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Bengaluru

27th April

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Jaipur

28th April

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

7:30 PM

Mohali

29th April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

3:30 PM

Kolkata

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:40 PM

Delhi

30th April

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

3:30 PM

Chennai

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

7:30 PM

Mumbai

1st May 

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Lucknow

2nd May

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

Ahmedabad

3rd May

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Mohali

4th May

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

3:30 PM

Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Hyderabad

5th May

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

Jaipur

6th May

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

3:30 PM

Chennai

Delhi Capitals vs Royals Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Delhi

7th May

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

3:30 PM

Ahmedabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Jaipur

8th May

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Kolkata

9th May

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Mumbai

10th May

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

Chennai

11th May

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

7:30 PM

Kolkata

12th May

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

Mumbai

13th May

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

3:30 PM

Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Delhi

14th May

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

3:30 PM

Jaipur

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Chennai

15th May

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Ahmedabad

16th May

Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Lucknow

17th May

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

Dharamshala

18th May

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Hyderabad

19th May

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

Dharamshala

20th May

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

3:30 PM

Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

7:30 PM

Kolkata

21st May

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

3:30 PM

Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

Bengaluru

IPL 2023 Teams

The 16th season of India’s beloved IPL will feature 10 teams in total. The teams are divided into two groups A and B, with each group having 5 teams. The defending champions of the cricket league are Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans defeated one-time trophy winner Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling final in the IPL 2022 season. 

Here is the list of teams participating in the IPL season 2023. 

 

GROUP A

GROUP B

Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Challengers

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants

Gujrat Titans

IPL 2023 Players List

Each IPL team has the freedom to select the number of players they want to have in their squad. However, there is a minimum requirement of 18 players and a maximum limit of 25 players per franchise. This allows teams to have flexibility in their selection process without feeling pressured to purchase a certain number of players. Consequently, some teams prefer to have a smaller squad with only 18-22 players, while others opt to go all out and have a maximum of 25 players. Ultimately, the number of players a franchise chooses to have in its squad is at its discretion.

The auction for IPL 2023 was held last year in December 2022. Here is the team-wise list of players participating in the IPL 2023 season. 

 

1. Chennai Super Kings Player List

 

2. Mumbai Indians Player List

 

3. Punjab Kings Player List

 

4. Rajasthan Royals Player List

 

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

 

6. Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

 

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

 

8. Delhi Challengers Player List

 

9. Lucknow Super Giants Player List

 

10. Gujarat Titans Players List

 

[To be interlinked]

The Indian Premier League started in 2008 and quickly rose to prominence not only in India, where it began but also in the world. Though the cricket league faced many controversies throughout the years, it continues to be the top sports league in the country. Cricket fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for the IPL season 2023 to begin to root for their favorite team. So far, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have been the most successful team in league history. The team has won 5 IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). With the season 2023 of IPL beginning on 31st March, all eyes are on the top teams and players. It remains to be seen which team will bring home the trophy.  

READ | Who is the Most Expensive Player in IPL History?

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next