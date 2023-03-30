IPL 2023: Schedules, Teams, Players, Matches, Timings, and Results

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League, commonly known as IPL, is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world. IPL 2023 is the upcoming season of the tournament and promises to bring together some of the best cricketing talents from across the globe. The tournament features a total of eight teams, representing different cities in India, who compete against each other in a round-robin format followed by playoffs.

Fans are looking forward to an exciting cricketing extravaganza as the tournament showcases some of the biggest names in the game, both established veterans and up-and-coming players.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the IPL 2023 schedule, matches, teams, players, and results to give you an insight into what to expect from this much-awaited cricket tournament.

IPL 2023 Complete Schedule- Matches, Dates, and Timings

The BCCI has officially announced that IPL season 2023 will begin on 31st March. The 70 league-stage matches for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League are slated to take place across 52 days at 12 locations. The season kick-off match will take place between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Here is the complete IPL 2023 schedule.

Date Match Timing (IST) Venue 31st March Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 1st April Punjab Kolkata vs Knight Riders 3:30 PM Mohali Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Lucknow 2nd April Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Bengaluru 3rd April Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Chennai 4th April Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Delhi 5th April Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Guwahati 6th April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Kolkata 7th April Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Lucknow 8th April Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Guwahati Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai 9th April Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Ahmedabad Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Hyderabad 10th April Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Bengaluru 11th April Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Delhi 12th April Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Chennai 13th April Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Mohali 14th April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Kolkata 15th April Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Lucknow 16th April Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Mumbai Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Gujarat 17th April Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Bengaluru 18th April Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Hyderabad 19th April Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Jaipur 20th April Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Mohali Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Delhi 21st April Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai 22nd April Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Lucknow Mumbai Indian vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai 23rd April Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata 24th April Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Hyderabad 25th April Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 26th April Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Bengaluru 27th April Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Jaipur 28th April Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Mohali 29th April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Kolkata Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:40 PM Delhi 30th April Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 3:30 PM Chennai Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai 1st May Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Lucknow 2nd May Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 3rd May Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Mohali 4th May Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 3:30 PM Lucknow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Hyderabad 5th May Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Jaipur 6th May Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM Chennai Delhi Capitals vs Royals Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Delhi 7th May Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Ahmedabad Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Jaipur 8th May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata 9th May Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Mumbai 10th May Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Chennai 11th May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Kolkata 12th May Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Mumbai 13th May Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Delhi 14th May Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Jaipur Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai 15th May Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 16th May Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Lucknow 17th May Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dharamshala 18th May Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Hyderabad 19th May Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dharamshala 20th May Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 3:30 PM Delhi Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Kolkata 21st May Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Mumbai Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Bengaluru

IPL 2023 Teams

The 16th season of India’s beloved IPL will feature 10 teams in total. The teams are divided into two groups A and B, with each group having 5 teams. The defending champions of the cricket league are Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans defeated one-time trophy winner Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling final in the IPL 2022 season.

Here is the list of teams participating in the IPL season 2023.

GROUP A GROUP B Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Challengers Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Gujrat Titans

IPL 2023 Players List

Each IPL team has the freedom to select the number of players they want to have in their squad. However, there is a minimum requirement of 18 players and a maximum limit of 25 players per franchise. This allows teams to have flexibility in their selection process without feeling pressured to purchase a certain number of players. Consequently, some teams prefer to have a smaller squad with only 18-22 players, while others opt to go all out and have a maximum of 25 players. Ultimately, the number of players a franchise chooses to have in its squad is at its discretion.

The auction for IPL 2023 was held last year in December 2022. Here is the team-wise list of players participating in the IPL 2023 season.

1. Chennai Super Kings Player List

2. Mumbai Indians Player List

3. Punjab Kings Player List

4. Rajasthan Royals Player List

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

6. Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

8. Delhi Challengers Player List

9. Lucknow Super Giants Player List

10. Gujarat Titans Players List

The Indian Premier League started in 2008 and quickly rose to prominence not only in India, where it began but also in the world. Though the cricket league faced many controversies throughout the years, it continues to be the top sports league in the country. Cricket fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for the IPL season 2023 to begin to root for their favorite team. So far, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have been the most successful team in league history. The team has won 5 IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). With the season 2023 of IPL beginning on 31st March, all eyes are on the top teams and players. It remains to be seen which team will bring home the trophy.

