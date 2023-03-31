IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Players List and Squad

IPL 2023: The long-awaited 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here, and 10 teams will be competing to lift the coveted trophy. Lucknow Super Giants was one of the new franchises that debuted in 2022. LSG performed impressively under the leadership of KL Rahul and qualified for the playoffs in their maiden season.

The TATA IPL 2023 commenced on March 31, 2023, and will continue till May 28. After being affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL will be following the home-and-away format this year, allowing teams to compete in their home states. Find out all about the Lucknow Super Giants team squad 2023 and the list of retained and released players.

Related: IPL 2023 Schedule, Teams, Players, Matches, Venues, Timings, and Results

IPL Lucknow Super Giants LSG Team History

Lucknow Super Giants are a relatively new franchise in the Indian Premier League and debuted in 2022 along with Gujarat Titans, increasing the number of total IPL teams to 10.

Lucknow Super Giants is owned by Sanjiv Goenka of the RPSG group and has the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh as its home ground. The RPSG group previously owned the short-lived Rising Pune Supergiant franchise.

Related: IPL Auction 2023: 991 Players Register For Auction, Sam Curran & Ben Stokes Among Most Expensive Players

IPL Lucknow Super Giants Team Present

Lucknow Super Giants is a new franchise but outperformed many renowned IPL teams. LSG qualified for the playoffs in the 2022 IPL season but was knocked out by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator Match.

Nonetheless, LSG played remarkably and delivered a hefty dose of entertainment to the fans. They look to take things up a notch this IPL season, with KL Rahul returning as captain and opening batsman. Hopefully, KL Rahul will also get to redeem himself after a below-par performance for the National cricket team of India. The 2023 IPL LSG squad also includes Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda. We have listed the full 2023 IPL players list of Lucknow Super Giants here. There are total of 25 players in the 2023 LSG squad. 17 are Indian and 8 International.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2023: Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

IPL Lucknow Super Giants Team 2023 Retained Players List

Player Role Price (INR) KL Rahul (c) Batsman 15 crore Marcus Stoinis All-Rounder 11 crore Ravi Bishnoi Bowler 4 crore Quinton De Kock Batsman/Wicket-keeper 6.75 crore Deepak Hooda All-Rounder 5.75 crore Krunal Pandya All-Rounder 8.25 crore Avesh Khan Bowler 10 crore Mark Wood Bowler 7.5 crore K Gowtham All-Rounder 90 lakh Manan Vohra Batsman 20 lakh Mohsin Khan Bowler 20 lakh Ayush Badoni All-Rounder 20 lakh Karan Sharma All-Rounder 20 lakh Mayank Yadav Bowler 20 lakh Kyle Mayers All-Rounder 50 lakh

IPL Lucknow Super Giants Released Players 2023

Jason Holder

Evin Lewis

Manish Pandey

Andrew Tye

Ankit Rajpoot

Dushmantha Chameera

Shahbaz Nadeem

Conclusion

This was the player list of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the April 1 on JioCinema and Star Sports network.

Before you go, check out the 2023 player lists of few other IPL teams below.