IPL Auction 2024: List of Players Released by All Teams

Every year before India’s most beloved and successful domestic sports league, the Indian Premier League (IPL) takes place, it goes through an auction of players. The auction serves as a sort of ‘reshuffler’ for the teams participating in the league. Players are put for the auction and the bidding starts. The teams who want the player on auction have to bid the highest if they want the player to join their squad.

The auction serves as a refresher for teams so that they can get the opportunity to get new players and strengthen their squad. The auction for IPL 2024 is scheduled to happen on December 19, 2023, in the haven of elites, Dubai.