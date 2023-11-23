Quick Links

IPL Auction 2024: List of Players Released by All Teams

The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to take place on December 19, 2023, in Dubai. The IPL teams have released players, ahead of the auction. 

Saumya
By Saumya
Nov 23, 2023, 15:28 IST
Check the List of Players Released by All Teams
Check the List of Players Released by All Teams

Every year before India’s most beloved and successful domestic sports league, the Indian Premier League (IPL) takes place, it goes through an auction of players. The auction serves as a sort of ‘reshuffler’ for the teams participating in the league. Players are put for the auction and the bidding starts. The teams who want the player on auction have to bid the highest if they want the player to join their squad. 

The auction serves as a refresher for teams so that they can get the opportunity to get new players and strengthen their squad. The auction for IPL 2024 is scheduled to happen on December 19, 2023, in the haven of elites, Dubai. 

List of Players Released by Teams

Ahead of the auction for the IPL 2024, teams have released players so that they can open up their roster to acquire new players. A released player is put up on auction and gets the opportunity to join another team before the league begins. Here is the complete list of players released by all 10 teams participating in the 17th edition of IPL 2024:

Released Player

Previous Team

Ben Stokes

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Harry Brook

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Manish Pandey

Jason Holder

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Jason Holder

KC Cariappa

Murugan Ashwin

Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik

Anuj Rawat

Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Dushman Shanaka

Odean Smith

Pradeep Sangwan

Urvil Patel

Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

N Jagadeesan

Lockie Ferguson

D Weise

Mandeep Singh

Marcus Stoinis

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Evin Lewis

Kyle Jamieson

Manish Pandey

K Gowtham

Aiden Markram

Ishaan Kishan

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Jaydev Unadkat

Murugan Ashwin

Riley Meredith

Piyush Chawla

Sandeep Warrier

Sandeep Warrier

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rishi Dhawan

B Rajapaksha

Raj Angad Bawa

Mathew Short

To sum up, the players listed in the table above will be put on auction on December 19 in Dubai ahead of the IPL 2024. These players, if bought, will get the opportunity to join and play for a different team. If a player goes unsold, they can still play in the IPL, only if a team acquires them as a replacement.

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept