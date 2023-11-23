IPL Auction 2024: List of Players Released by All Teams

Every year before India’s most beloved and successful domestic sports league, the Indian Premier League (IPL) takes place, it goes through an auction of players. The auction serves as a sort of ‘reshuffler’ for the teams participating in the league. Players are put for the auction and the bidding starts. The teams who want the player on auction have to bid the highest if they want the player to join their squad.
The auction serves as a refresher for teams so that they can get the opportunity to get new players and strengthen their squad. The auction for IPL 2024 is scheduled to happen on December 19, 2023, in the haven of elites, Dubai.
Ravichandran Ashwin picks Rachin Ravindra & Gerald Coetzee as the top most picks in IPL 2024 auction. [Ashwin Instagram] pic.twitter.com/2bK6opCZkq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 22, 2023
Related |
List of Players Released by Teams
Ahead of the auction for the IPL 2024, teams have released players so that they can open up their roster to acquire new players. A released player is put up on auction and gets the opportunity to join another team before the league begins. Here is the complete list of players released by all 10 teams participating in the 17th edition of IPL 2024:
|
Released Player
|
Previous Team
|
Ben Stokes
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
Harry Brook
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Manish Pandey
|
Jason Holder
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
Jason Holder
|
KC Cariappa
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Harshal Patel
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Yash Dayal
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
Dushman Shanaka
|
Odean Smith
|
Pradeep Sangwan
|
Urvil Patel
|
Andre Russell
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
N Jagadeesan
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
D Weise
|
Mandeep Singh
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
Evin Lewis
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Manish Pandey
|
K Gowtham
|
Aiden Markram
|
Ishaan Kishan
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Riley Meredith
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
B Rajapaksha
|
Raj Angad Bawa
|
Mathew Short
To sum up, the players listed in the table above will be put on auction on December 19 in Dubai ahead of the IPL 2024. These players, if bought, will get the opportunity to join and play for a different team. If a player goes unsold, they can still play in the IPL, only if a team acquires them as a replacement.