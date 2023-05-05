Best Captains in IPL History (2008 - 2023)
In the 16-year history of the Indian Premier League, hundreds of players and dozens of teams have participated. But only a few have experienced the glory of lifting the IPL Trophy. Most IPL franchise owners shell out big money for players and stack their teams with the best cricketers from around the world.
Look at every IPL team roster and you’ll find that each is filled with highly talented and proven players. Many young and hungry athletes who’ve made their mark in domestic cricket also play in the IPL. On top of that, every team has a hall of famer cricketer, a living legend in many cases as the coach or mentor.
Yet, we’ve seen time and again, that IPL winning teams or even the defending champions struggle to win games. It’s because all the hard work, strategies and planning dissipates during the match. Smart playing and skilful decisions are what win games, and that’s precisely the job of the team captain.
Most IPL Successful Captains
A cricket captain is a player in charge of making critical decisions during a game match. His skills and leadership can make or break a team. A good captain can take an average team and extract the best out of them, while a poor captain will waste and underutilise a talented team.
IPL has seen its share of good and bad captains. There have been times when the team captain was changed midway through the tournament, owing to poor performance. Today, we bring you the list of the most successful captains in IPL history. These are the players who led their team to the most wins while displaying composure under pressure and playing match-winning knocks.
There are a few unexpected entries on the list while beloved players are missing. However, we’ve only covered the official IPL stats and nothing more.
Best IPL Captains by Games Played and Experience
|
Position
|
Player
|
Span
|
Match
|
Won
|
Lost
|
%W
|
1
|
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)
|
2008-2023
|
220
|
128
|
90
|
58.18
|
2
|
Rohit Sharma (MI)
|
2013-2023
|
151
|
83
|
64
|
54.96
|
3
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|
2011-2023
|
143
|
66
|
70
|
46.15
|
4
|
Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR)
|
2009-2018
|
129
|
71
|
57
|
55.03
|
5
|
David Warner (DC/SRH)
|
2013-2023
|
78
|
38
|
38
|
48.71
|
6
|
Adam Gilchrist (DC/KXIP)
|
2008-2013
|
74
|
35
|
39
|
47.29
|
7
|
Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR)
|
2018-2022
|
55
|
27
|
26
|
49.09
|
8
|
Shane Warne (RR)
|
2008-2011
|
55
|
30
|
24
|
54.54
|
9
|
Virender Sehwag (DC/KXIP)
|
2008-2015
|
53
|
28
|
24
|
52.83
|
10
|
KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS)
|
2020-2023
|
51
|
25
|
24
|
49.01
|
11
|
Sachin Tendulkar (MI)
|
2008-2011
|
51
|
30
|
21
|
58.82
|
12
|
Rahul Dravid (RCB/RR)
|
2008-2013
|
48
|
22
|
26
|
45.83
|
13
|
Kumara Sangakkara (DC/KXIP/SRH)
|
2010-2013
|
47
|
15
|
30
|
31.91
|
14
|
Kane Williamson (SRH)
|
2018-2022
|
46
|
22
|
23
|
47.82
|
15
|
Dinesh Karthik (DC/KKR)
|
2010-2020
|
43
|
21
|
21
|
48.83
|
16
|
Steve Smith (PWI/RPS/RR)
|
2015-2020
|
43
|
25
|
17
|
58.13
|
17
|
Yuvraj Singh (KXIP/PWI)
|
2008-2011
|
43
|
21
|
21
|
48.83
|
18
|
Saurav Ganguly (KKR/PWI)
|
2008-2012
|
42
|
17
|
25
|
40.47
|
19
|
Sanju Samson (RR)
|
2021-2023
|
40
|
20
|
20
|
50
|
20
|
Suresh Raina (CSK/GL)
|
2010-2019
|
34
|
14
|
18
|
41.17
|
21
|
George Bailey (KXIP)
|
2014-2015
|
30
|
14
|
16
|
46.66
|
22
|
Mahela Jayawardene (DC/Kochi/KXIP)
|
2010-2013
|
30
|
10
|
19
|
33.33
|
23
|
Rishabh Pant (DC)
|
2021-2022
|
30
|
16
|
13
|
53.33
|
24
|
Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP)
|
2018-2019
|
28
|
12
|
16
|
42.85
|
25
|
Anil Kumble (RCB)
|
2009-2010
|
26
|
15
|
11
|
57.69
|
26
|
Ajinkya Rahane (RPS/RR)
|
2017-2019
|
25
|
9
|
16
|
36
|
27
|
Eoin Morgan (KKR)
|
2020-2021
|
24
|
11
|
12
|
45.83
|
28
|
Shane Watson (RCB/RR)
|
2008-2017
|
24
|
8
|
13
|
33.33
|
29
|
Zahir Khan (DC)
|
2016-2017
|
23
|
10
|
13
|
43.47
|
30
|
Hardik Pandya (GT)
|
2022-2023
|
23
|
17
|
6
|
73.91
Best IPL Captain by Win Percentage
Here is the list of the most successful IPL team captains sorted by overall win percentage (at least 20 matches).
|
Position
|
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Overall Win %
|
1
|
Hardik Pandya (GT)
|
2022-2023
|
23
|
73.91
|
2
|
Sachin Tendulkar (MI)
|
2008-2011
|
51
|
58.82
|
3
|
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)
|
2008-2023
|
220
|
58.71
|
4
|
Steve Smith (PWI/RPS/RR)
|
2012-2020
|
43
|
59.52
|
5
|
Anil Kumble (RCB)
|
2009-2010
|
26
|
57.69
|
6
|
Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR)
|
2009-2018
|
129
|
55.42
|
7
|
Rohit Sharma (MI)
|
2013-2023
|
151
|
56.29
|
8
|
Shane Warne (RR)
|
2008-2011
|
55
|
55.45
|
9
|
Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|
2022-2023
|
22
|
54.54
|
10
|
Daniel Vettori (RCB)
|
2011-2012
|
22
|
54.54
|
11
|
Rishabh Pant (DC)
|
2021-2022
|
30
|
55
|
12
|
Virender Sehwag (DC/KXIP)
|
2008-2015
|
53
|
53.77
|
13
|
Sanju Samson (RR)
|
2021-2023
|
40
|
50
|
14
|
Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR)
|
2018-2022
|
55
|
50.9
|
15
|
KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS)
|
2020-2023
|
51
|
50.98
|
16
|
Dinesh Karthik (DC/KKR)
|
2010-2020
|
43
|
50
|
17
|
Yuvraj Singh (KXIP/PWI)
|
2008-2011
|
43
|
50
|
18
|
David Warner (DC/SRH)
|
2013-2023
|
78
|
50
|
19
|
Kane Williamson (SRH)
|
2018-2022
|
46
|
48.91
|
20
|
Adam Gilchrist (DC/KXIP)
|
2008-2013
|
74
|
47.29
IPL Captains With the Most Tournament Wins
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are the only captains who’ve won the IPL more than once.
- MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL wins in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.
- Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL trophy five times in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
- Kolkata Knight Riders have also won the IPL twice in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership.
Summing Up
Several players have captained various teams in the Indian Premier League, but only a few have done their job with the utmost dedication and consistency. The race for the most successful captain is tight, with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma both vying to grab the top spot. Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have won the IPL more times, but MSD’s CSK has qualified for the playoffs and played the finals more. Plus, MS Dhoni has been the captain of CSK since the first IPL. We’ll leave you to decide who’s more successful. Keep reading Jagran Josh for more IPL coverage, stats and records.