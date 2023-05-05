Best Captains in IPL History (2008 - 2023)

A cricket team is composed of 11 players, one of which is the captain, and makes most of the important decisions. Read on to know the best captains in IPL history who’ve won the most matches and IPL titles.
Best Captains in IPL History
Best Captains in IPL History

In the 16-year history of the Indian Premier League, hundreds of players and dozens of teams have participated. But only a few have experienced the glory of lifting the IPL Trophy. Most IPL franchise owners shell out big money for players and stack their teams with the best cricketers from around the world.

Look at every IPL team roster and you’ll find that each is filled with highly talented and proven players. Many young and hungry athletes who’ve made their mark in domestic cricket also play in the IPL. On top of that, every team has a hall of famer cricketer, a living legend in many cases as the coach or mentor.

Yet, we’ve seen time and again, that IPL winning teams or even the defending champions struggle to win games. It’s because all the hard work, strategies and planning dissipates during the match. Smart playing and skilful decisions are what win games, and that’s precisely the job of the team captain.

Also Read: IPL All Team Captains 2023: Full List of Indian Premier League Captains and Coaches

Most IPL Successful Captains

A cricket captain is a player in charge of making critical decisions during a game match. His skills and leadership can make or break a team. A good captain can take an average team and extract the best out of them, while a poor captain will waste and underutilise a talented team.

IPL has seen its share of good and bad captains. There have been times when the team captain was changed midway through the tournament, owing to poor performance. Today, we bring you the list of the most successful captains in IPL history. These are the players who led their team to the most wins while displaying composure under pressure and playing match-winning knocks.

There are a few unexpected entries on the list while beloved players are missing. However, we’ve only covered the official IPL stats and nothing more.

Best IPL Captains by Games Played and Experience

Position

Player

Span

Match

Won

Lost

%W

1

MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)

2008-2023

220

128

90

58.18

2

Rohit Sharma (MI)

2013-2023

151

83

64

54.96

3

Virat Kohli (RCB)

2011-2023

143

66

70

46.15

4

Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR)

2009-2018

129

71

57

55.03

5

David Warner (DC/SRH)

2013-2023

78

38

38

48.71

6

Adam Gilchrist (DC/KXIP)

2008-2013

74

35

39

47.29

7

Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR)

2018-2022

55

27

26

49.09

8

Shane Warne (RR)

2008-2011

55

30

24

54.54

9

Virender Sehwag (DC/KXIP)

2008-2015

53

28

24

52.83

10

KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS)

2020-2023

51

25

24

49.01

11

Sachin Tendulkar (MI)

2008-2011

51

30

21

58.82

12

Rahul Dravid (RCB/RR)

2008-2013

48

22

26

45.83

13

Kumara Sangakkara (DC/KXIP/SRH)

2010-2013

47

15

30

31.91

14

Kane Williamson (SRH)

2018-2022

46

22

23

47.82

15

Dinesh Karthik (DC/KKR)

2010-2020

43

21

21

48.83

16

Steve Smith (PWI/RPS/RR)

2015-2020

43

25

17

58.13

17

Yuvraj Singh (KXIP/PWI)

2008-2011

43

21

21

48.83

18

Saurav Ganguly (KKR/PWI)

2008-2012

42

17

25

40.47

19

Sanju Samson (RR)

2021-2023

40

20

20

50

20

Suresh Raina (CSK/GL)

2010-2019

34

14

18

41.17

21

George Bailey (KXIP)

2014-2015

30

14

16

46.66

22

Mahela Jayawardene (DC/Kochi/KXIP)

2010-2013

30

10

19

33.33

23

Rishabh Pant (DC)

2021-2022

30

16

13

53.33

24

Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP)

2018-2019

28

12

16

42.85

25

Anil Kumble (RCB)

2009-2010

26

15

11

57.69

26

Ajinkya Rahane (RPS/RR)

2017-2019

25

9

16

36

27

Eoin Morgan (KKR)

2020-2021

24

11

12

45.83

28

Shane Watson (RCB/RR)

2008-2017

24

8

13

33.33

29

Zahir Khan (DC)

2016-2017

23

10

13

43.47

30

Hardik Pandya (GT)

2022-2023

23

17

6

73.91

Best IPL Captain by Win Percentage

Here is the list of the most successful IPL team captains sorted by overall win percentage (at least 20 matches).

Position

Player

Span

Mat

Overall Win %

1

Hardik Pandya (GT)

2022-2023

23

73.91

2

Sachin Tendulkar (MI)

2008-2011

51

58.82

3

MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)

2008-2023

220

58.71

4

Steve Smith (PWI/RPS/RR)

2012-2020

43

59.52

5

Anil Kumble (RCB)

2009-2010

26

57.69

6

Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR)

2009-2018

129

55.42

7

Rohit Sharma (MI)

2013-2023

151

56.29

8

Shane Warne (RR)

2008-2011

55

55.45

9

Faf du Plessis (RCB)

2022-2023

22

54.54

10

Daniel Vettori (RCB)

2011-2012

22

54.54

11

Rishabh Pant (DC)

2021-2022

30

55

12

Virender Sehwag (DC/KXIP)

2008-2015

53

53.77

13

Sanju Samson (RR)

2021-2023

40

50

14

Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR)

2018-2022

55

50.9

15

KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS)

2020-2023

51

50.98

16

Dinesh Karthik (DC/KKR)

2010-2020

43

50

17

Yuvraj Singh (KXIP/PWI)

2008-2011

43

50

18

David Warner (DC/SRH)

2013-2023

78

50

19

Kane Williamson (SRH)

2018-2022

46

48.91

20

Adam Gilchrist (DC/KXIP)

2008-2013

74

47.29

IPL Captains With the Most Tournament Wins

  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are the only captains who’ve won the IPL more than once.
  • MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL wins in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.
  • Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL trophy five times in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders have also won the IPL twice in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership.

Summing Up

Several players have captained various teams in the Indian Premier League, but only a few have done their job with the utmost dedication and consistency. The race for the most successful captain is tight, with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma both vying to grab the top spot. Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have won the IPL more times, but MSD’s CSK has qualified for the playoffs and played the finals more. Plus, MS Dhoni has been the captain of CSK since the first IPL. We’ll leave you to decide who’s more successful. Keep reading Jagran Josh for more IPL coverage, stats and records.

Related: Highest Partnerships in IPL History (2008 - 2023)
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next