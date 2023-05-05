Best Captains in IPL History (2008 - 2023)

In the 16-year history of the Indian Premier League, hundreds of players and dozens of teams have participated. But only a few have experienced the glory of lifting the IPL Trophy. Most IPL franchise owners shell out big money for players and stack their teams with the best cricketers from around the world.

Look at every IPL team roster and you’ll find that each is filled with highly talented and proven players. Many young and hungry athletes who’ve made their mark in domestic cricket also play in the IPL. On top of that, every team has a hall of famer cricketer, a living legend in many cases as the coach or mentor.

Yet, we’ve seen time and again, that IPL winning teams or even the defending champions struggle to win games. It’s because all the hard work, strategies and planning dissipates during the match. Smart playing and skilful decisions are what win games, and that’s precisely the job of the team captain.

Most IPL Successful Captains

A cricket captain is a player in charge of making critical decisions during a game match. His skills and leadership can make or break a team. A good captain can take an average team and extract the best out of them, while a poor captain will waste and underutilise a talented team.

IPL has seen its share of good and bad captains. There have been times when the team captain was changed midway through the tournament, owing to poor performance. Today, we bring you the list of the most successful captains in IPL history. These are the players who led their team to the most wins while displaying composure under pressure and playing match-winning knocks.

There are a few unexpected entries on the list while beloved players are missing. However, we’ve only covered the official IPL stats and nothing more.

Best IPL Captains by Games Played and Experience

Position Player Span Match Won Lost %W 1 MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2023 220 128 90 58.18 2 Rohit Sharma (MI) 2013-2023 151 83 64 54.96 3 Virat Kohli (RCB) 2011-2023 143 66 70 46.15 4 Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR) 2009-2018 129 71 57 55.03 5 David Warner (DC/SRH) 2013-2023 78 38 38 48.71 6 Adam Gilchrist (DC/KXIP) 2008-2013 74 35 39 47.29 7 Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR) 2018-2022 55 27 26 49.09 8 Shane Warne (RR) 2008-2011 55 30 24 54.54 9 Virender Sehwag (DC/KXIP) 2008-2015 53 28 24 52.83 10 KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS) 2020-2023 51 25 24 49.01 11 Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 2008-2011 51 30 21 58.82 12 Rahul Dravid (RCB/RR) 2008-2013 48 22 26 45.83 13 Kumara Sangakkara (DC/KXIP/SRH) 2010-2013 47 15 30 31.91 14 Kane Williamson (SRH) 2018-2022 46 22 23 47.82 15 Dinesh Karthik (DC/KKR) 2010-2020 43 21 21 48.83 16 Steve Smith (PWI/RPS/RR) 2015-2020 43 25 17 58.13 17 Yuvraj Singh (KXIP/PWI) 2008-2011 43 21 21 48.83 18 Saurav Ganguly (KKR/PWI) 2008-2012 42 17 25 40.47 19 Sanju Samson (RR) 2021-2023 40 20 20 50 20 Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) 2010-2019 34 14 18 41.17 21 George Bailey (KXIP) 2014-2015 30 14 16 46.66 22 Mahela Jayawardene (DC/Kochi/KXIP) 2010-2013 30 10 19 33.33 23 Rishabh Pant (DC) 2021-2022 30 16 13 53.33 24 Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP) 2018-2019 28 12 16 42.85 25 Anil Kumble (RCB) 2009-2010 26 15 11 57.69 26 Ajinkya Rahane (RPS/RR) 2017-2019 25 9 16 36 27 Eoin Morgan (KKR) 2020-2021 24 11 12 45.83 28 Shane Watson (RCB/RR) 2008-2017 24 8 13 33.33 29 Zahir Khan (DC) 2016-2017 23 10 13 43.47 30 Hardik Pandya (GT) 2022-2023 23 17 6 73.91

Best IPL Captain by Win Percentage

Here is the list of the most successful IPL team captains sorted by overall win percentage (at least 20 matches).

Position Player Span Mat Overall Win % 1 Hardik Pandya (GT) 2022-2023 23 73.91 2 Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 2008-2011 51 58.82 3 MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2023 220 58.71 4 Steve Smith (PWI/RPS/RR) 2012-2020 43 59.52 5 Anil Kumble (RCB) 2009-2010 26 57.69 6 Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR) 2009-2018 129 55.42 7 Rohit Sharma (MI) 2013-2023 151 56.29 8 Shane Warne (RR) 2008-2011 55 55.45 9 Faf du Plessis (RCB) 2022-2023 22 54.54 10 Daniel Vettori (RCB) 2011-2012 22 54.54 11 Rishabh Pant (DC) 2021-2022 30 55 12 Virender Sehwag (DC/KXIP) 2008-2015 53 53.77 13 Sanju Samson (RR) 2021-2023 40 50 14 Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR) 2018-2022 55 50.9 15 KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS) 2020-2023 51 50.98 16 Dinesh Karthik (DC/KKR) 2010-2020 43 50 17 Yuvraj Singh (KXIP/PWI) 2008-2011 43 50 18 David Warner (DC/SRH) 2013-2023 78 50 19 Kane Williamson (SRH) 2018-2022 46 48.91 20 Adam Gilchrist (DC/KXIP) 2008-2013 74 47.29

IPL Captains With the Most Tournament Wins

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are the only captains who’ve won the IPL more than once.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL wins in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL trophy five times in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also won the IPL twice in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership.

Summing Up

Several players have captained various teams in the Indian Premier League, but only a few have done their job with the utmost dedication and consistency. The race for the most successful captain is tight, with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma both vying to grab the top spot. Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have won the IPL more times, but MSD’s CSK has qualified for the playoffs and played the finals more. Plus, MS Dhoni has been the captain of CSK since the first IPL. We’ll leave you to decide who’s more successful. Keep reading Jagran Josh for more IPL coverage, stats and records.

