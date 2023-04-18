Highest IPL Partnership in History (2008 - 2023)

IPL Highest Partnership: The Indian Premier League is the world’s foremost professional cricket tournament that is held annually. Players from all around the world participate in the IPL. The main appeal of IPL is the T20 format. It includes short games, comprising 20 overs of 6 balls each for both teams. A typical IPL match runs for 4 hours or less. The whole family can enjoy the IPL as it provides quick, thrilling cricket action free of cost.

One of the main reasons behind the popularity of IPL is the explosive batting that’s often witnessed. Sometimes players singlehandedly win matches, but cricket is a team sport and requires the efforts of everyone playing. Due to the reckless and fast-paced nature of IPL, long partnerships are uncommon among batsmen. A good partnership can turn the tide of the game, but most players have one intention, score big hits and win the match. However, there have been instances when batsmen have just refused to leave the pitch and recorded massive partnerships. On that note, we bring you the list of the highest partnerships in IPL history.

IPL Highest Partnerships (2008 - 2023)

Position Players Runs Wicket Team Opposition Match Date 1 Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers 229 2nd RCB Guj Lions 14 May 2016 2 Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers 215* 2nd RCB MI 10 May 2015 3 Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul 210* 1st LSG KKR 18 May 2022 4 Adam Gilchrist, Shaun Marsh 206 2nd KXIP RCB 17 May 2011 5 Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli 204* 2nd RCB DD 17 May 2012 6 David Warner, Naman Ojha 189* 2nd DD DEC 10 May 2012 7 Jonny Bairstow, David Warner 185 1st SRH RCB 31 Mar 2019 8 Gautam Gambhir, Chris Lynn 184* 1st KKR Guj Lions 7 Apr 2017 9 KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal 183 1st KXIP RR 27 Sep 2020 10 Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devin Conway 182 1st CSK SRH 1 May 2022 11 Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis 181* 1st CSK KXIP 4 Oct 2020 12 Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal 181* 1st RCB RR 22 Apr 2021 13 S Dhawan, Kane Williamson 176* 2nd SRH DD 10 May 2018 14 Herschelle Gibbs, Rohit Sharma 167* 2nd MI KKR 12 May 2012 15 Chris Gayle, Tilakaratne Dilshan 167 1st RCB Pune Warriors 23 Apr 2013 16 Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube 165 3rd CSK RCB 12 Apr 2022 17 Sachin Tendulkar, Dwayne Smith 163* 1st MI RR 20 May 2012 18 David Warner, Jonny Bairstow 160 1st SRH KXIP 8 Oct 2020 19 Michael Hussey, Murali Vijay 159 1st CSK RCB 28 May 2011 20 Gautam Gambhir, RV Uthappa 158 2nd KKR Supergiant 26 Apr 2017 21 Cameron White, Kumar Sangakkara 157 3rd DEC Warriors 1 May 2012 22 Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers 157 2nd RCB SRH 12 Apr 2016 23 Adam Gilchrist, VVS Laxman 155* 1st DEC MI 27 Apr 2008 24 Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers 155 2nd RCB LSG 22 Apr 2016 25 Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal 155 1st RR DC 22 Apr 2022 26 Shreyas Iyer, JP Duminy 154 2nd DD MI 23 Apr 2015 27 Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir 152* 2nd KKR RR 15 Apr 2011 28 Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson 152* 3rd RR MI 25 Oct 2020 29 Murali Vijay, Albie Morkel 152 3rd CSK RR 3 Apr 2010 30 David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha 151* 1st SRH MI 3 Nov 2020 31 Mahela Jayawardene, Virender Sehwag 151 1st DD MI 21 Apr 2013 32 Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson 150 2nd RR SRH 2 May 2021 33 Azhar Mahmood, Shaun Marsh 148 3rd KXIP MI 18 May 2013 34 Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis 148 1st RCB MI 2 Apr 2023 35 Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli 147 1st RCB KXIP 18 May 2016 36 David Warner, Virender Sehwag 146 1st DD KXIP 23 Apr 2011 37 Manish Pandey, Robin Uthappa 145* 3rd Pune Warriors DD 24 Apr 2012 38 Ajinkya Rahane, Shane Watson 144 1st RR CSK 19 Apr 2015 39 Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh 144 4th RCB SRH 4 May 2019 40 David Warner, MR Marsh 144 2nd DC RR 11 May 2022

It’s said that anything is possible in IPL and as time passes, the saying is getting more and more true. Nowhere else will you see a last wicket partnership of multiple runs. Check out the highest IPL partnerships sorted by wicket order below.

IPL Highest Partnerships by Wicket Order

While Virat Kohli appears in top 5 entries of the highest IPL partnership list, he's only once mentioned when sorted by batting order. Kohli, who usually opens at number 3 recorded a humungous 229 run partnership with AB de Villiers for RCB against GL in 2016.

Shikhar Dhawan on the other hand, is the latest entry in the list for the highest last wicket partnership. Dhawan played a heroic inning, guiding his team PBKS to a respectable score after they'd lost 9 wickets before even reaching a hundred runs.

Wicket Players & Team Runs Opposition Year 1st Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul (LSG) 210* KKR 2022 2nd Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (RCB) 229 GL 2016 3rd Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube (CSK) 165 RCB 2022 4th Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh (RCB) 144 SRH 2019 5th Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan (KKR) 134* GL 2016 6th Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard (MI) 122* RCB 2012 7th Jagadeesha Suchith and Harbhajan Singh (MI) 100 PBKS 2015 8th Brad Hodge and James Faulkner (RR) 69 MI 2014 9th Sam Curran and Imran Tahir (CSK) 43 MI 2020 10th Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee (PBKS) 55* SRH 2023

