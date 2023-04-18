Highest IPL Partnership in History (2008 - 2023)

Highest Partnerships in IPL: The Indian Premier League is synonymous with explosive batting but sometimes, players take exceed reputation and take it up a notch. There have been times when opening batsmen crossed 200 runs by themselves. Check here the list of highest partnerships by runs and wickets in IPL history from 2008 to 2023.

IPL Highest Partnership: The Indian Premier League is the world’s foremost professional cricket tournament that is held annually. Players from all around the world participate in the IPL. The main appeal of IPL is the T20 format. It includes short games, comprising 20 overs of 6 balls each for both teams. A typical IPL match runs for 4 hours or less. The whole family can enjoy the IPL as it provides quick, thrilling cricket action free of cost.

One of the main reasons behind the popularity of IPL is the explosive batting that’s often witnessed. Sometimes players singlehandedly win matches, but cricket is a team sport and requires the efforts of everyone playing. Due to the reckless and fast-paced nature of IPL, long partnerships are uncommon among batsmen. A good partnership can turn the tide of the game, but most players have one intention, score big hits and win the match. However, there have been instances when batsmen have just refused to leave the pitch and recorded massive partnerships.  On that note, we bring you the list of the highest partnerships in IPL history.

IPL Highest Partnerships (2008 - 2023)

Position

Players

Runs

Wicket

Team

Opposition

Match Date

1

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

229

2nd

RCB

Guj Lions

14 May 2016

2

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

215*

2nd

RCB

MI

10 May 2015

3

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

210*

1st

LSG

KKR

18 May 2022

4

Adam Gilchrist, Shaun Marsh

206

2nd

 KXIP

RCB

17 May 2011

5

Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli

204*

2nd

RCB

DD

17 May 2012

6

David Warner, Naman Ojha

189*

2nd

DD

DEC

10 May 2012

7

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner

185

1st

SRH

RCB

31 Mar 2019

8

Gautam Gambhir, Chris Lynn

184*

1st

KKR

Guj Lions

7 Apr 2017

9

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal

183

1st

KXIP

RR

27 Sep 2020

10

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devin Conway

182

1st

CSK

SRH

1 May 2022

11

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis

181*

1st

CSK

KXIP

4 Oct 2020

12

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal

181*

1st

RCB

RR

22 Apr 2021

13

S Dhawan, Kane Williamson

176*

2nd

SRH

DD

10 May 2018

14

Herschelle Gibbs, Rohit Sharma

167*

2nd

MI

KKR

12 May 2012

15

Chris Gayle, Tilakaratne Dilshan

167

1st

RCB

Pune Warriors

23 Apr 2013

16

Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube

165

3rd

CSK

RCB

12 Apr 2022

17

Sachin Tendulkar, Dwayne Smith

163*

1st

MI

RR

20 May 2012

18

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow

160

1st

SRH

KXIP

8 Oct 2020

19

Michael Hussey, Murali Vijay

159

1st

CSK

RCB

28 May 2011

20

Gautam Gambhir, RV Uthappa

158

2nd

KKR

Supergiant

26 Apr 2017

21

Cameron White, Kumar Sangakkara

157

3rd

DEC

Warriors

1 May 2012

22

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

157

2nd

RCB

SRH

12 Apr 2016

23

Adam Gilchrist, VVS Laxman

155*

1st

DEC

MI

27 Apr 2008

24

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

155

2nd

RCB

LSG

22 Apr 2016

25

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal

155

1st

RR

DC

22 Apr 2022

26

Shreyas Iyer, JP Duminy

154

2nd

DD

MI

23 Apr 2015

27

Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir

152*

2nd

KKR

RR

15 Apr 2011

28

Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson

152*

3rd

RR

MI

25 Oct 2020

29

Murali Vijay, Albie Morkel

152

3rd

CSK

RR

3 Apr 2010

30

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha

151*

1st

SRH

MI

3 Nov 2020

31

Mahela Jayawardene, Virender Sehwag

151

1st

DD

MI

21 Apr 2013

32

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

150

2nd

RR

SRH

2 May 2021

33

Azhar Mahmood, Shaun Marsh

148

3rd

KXIP

MI

18 May 2013

34

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

148

1st

RCB

MI

2 Apr 2023

35

Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli

147

1st

RCB

KXIP

18 May 2016

36

David Warner, Virender Sehwag

146

1st

DD

KXIP

23 Apr 2011

37

Manish Pandey, Robin Uthappa

145*

3rd

Pune Warriors

DD

24 Apr 2012

38

Ajinkya Rahane, Shane Watson

144

1st

RR

CSK

19 Apr 2015

39

Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh

144

4th

RCB

SRH

4 May 2019

40

David Warner, MR Marsh

144

2nd

DC

RR

11 May 2022

It’s said that anything is possible in IPL and as time passes, the saying is getting more and more true. Nowhere else will you see a last wicket partnership of multiple runs. Check out the highest IPL partnerships sorted by wicket order below.

IPL Highest Partnerships by Wicket Order

While Virat Kohli appears in top 5 entries of the highest IPL partnership list, he's only once mentioned when sorted by batting order. Kohli, who usually opens at number 3 recorded a humungous 229 run partnership with AB de Villiers for RCB against GL in 2016.

Shikhar Dhawan on the other hand, is the latest entry in the list for the highest last wicket partnership. Dhawan played a heroic inning, guiding his team PBKS to a respectable score after they'd lost 9 wickets before even reaching a hundred runs.

You can check out the full IPL partnership list by batting order here.

Wicket

Players & Team

Runs

Opposition

Year

1st

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul (LSG)

210*

KKR

2022

2nd

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (RCB)

229

GL

2016

3rd

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube (CSK)

165

RCB

2022

4th

Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh (RCB)

144

SRH

2019

5th

Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan (KKR)

134*

GL

2016

6th

Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard (MI)

122*

RCB

2012

7th

Jagadeesha Suchith and Harbhajan Singh (MI)

100

PBKS

2015

8th

Brad Hodge and James Faulkner (RR)

69

MI

2014

9th

Sam Curran and Imran Tahir (CSK)

43

MI

2020

10th

Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee (PBKS)

55*

SRH

2023

