Highest IPL Partnership in History (2008 - 2023)
IPL Highest Partnership: The Indian Premier League is the world’s foremost professional cricket tournament that is held annually. Players from all around the world participate in the IPL. The main appeal of IPL is the T20 format. It includes short games, comprising 20 overs of 6 balls each for both teams. A typical IPL match runs for 4 hours or less. The whole family can enjoy the IPL as it provides quick, thrilling cricket action free of cost.
One of the main reasons behind the popularity of IPL is the explosive batting that’s often witnessed. Sometimes players singlehandedly win matches, but cricket is a team sport and requires the efforts of everyone playing. Due to the reckless and fast-paced nature of IPL, long partnerships are uncommon among batsmen. A good partnership can turn the tide of the game, but most players have one intention, score big hits and win the match. However, there have been instances when batsmen have just refused to leave the pitch and recorded massive partnerships. On that note, we bring you the list of the highest partnerships in IPL history.
IPL Highest Partnerships (2008 - 2023)
|
Position
|
Players
|
Runs
|
Wicket
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
|
229
|
2nd
|
RCB
|
Guj Lions
|
14 May 2016
|
2
|
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
|
215*
|
2nd
|
RCB
|
MI
|
10 May 2015
|
3
|
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul
|
210*
|
1st
|
LSG
|
KKR
|
18 May 2022
|
4
|
Adam Gilchrist, Shaun Marsh
|
206
|
2nd
|
KXIP
|
RCB
|
17 May 2011
|
5
|
Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli
|
204*
|
2nd
|
RCB
|
DD
|
17 May 2012
|
6
|
David Warner, Naman Ojha
|
189*
|
2nd
|
DD
|
DEC
|
10 May 2012
|
7
|
Jonny Bairstow, David Warner
|
185
|
1st
|
SRH
|
RCB
|
31 Mar 2019
|
8
|
Gautam Gambhir, Chris Lynn
|
184*
|
1st
|
KKR
|
Guj Lions
|
7 Apr 2017
|
9
|
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal
|
183
|
1st
|
KXIP
|
RR
|
27 Sep 2020
|
10
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devin Conway
|
182
|
1st
|
CSK
|
SRH
|
1 May 2022
|
11
|
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis
|
181*
|
1st
|
CSK
|
KXIP
|
4 Oct 2020
|
12
|
Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal
|
181*
|
1st
|
RCB
|
RR
|
22 Apr 2021
|
13
|
S Dhawan, Kane Williamson
|
176*
|
2nd
|
SRH
|
DD
|
10 May 2018
|
14
|
Herschelle Gibbs, Rohit Sharma
|
167*
|
2nd
|
MI
|
KKR
|
12 May 2012
|
15
|
Chris Gayle, Tilakaratne Dilshan
|
167
|
1st
|
RCB
|
Pune Warriors
|
23 Apr 2013
|
16
|
Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube
|
165
|
3rd
|
CSK
|
RCB
|
12 Apr 2022
|
17
|
Sachin Tendulkar, Dwayne Smith
|
163*
|
1st
|
MI
|
RR
|
20 May 2012
|
18
|
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow
|
160
|
1st
|
SRH
|
KXIP
|
8 Oct 2020
|
19
|
Michael Hussey, Murali Vijay
|
159
|
1st
|
CSK
|
RCB
|
28 May 2011
|
20
|
Gautam Gambhir, RV Uthappa
|
158
|
2nd
|
KKR
|
Supergiant
|
26 Apr 2017
|
21
|
Cameron White, Kumar Sangakkara
|
157
|
3rd
|
DEC
|
Warriors
|
1 May 2012
|
22
|
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
|
157
|
2nd
|
RCB
|
SRH
|
12 Apr 2016
|
23
|
Adam Gilchrist, VVS Laxman
|
155*
|
1st
|
DEC
|
MI
|
27 Apr 2008
|
24
|
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
|
155
|
2nd
|
RCB
|
LSG
|
22 Apr 2016
|
25
|
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal
|
155
|
1st
|
RR
|
DC
|
22 Apr 2022
|
26
|
Shreyas Iyer, JP Duminy
|
154
|
2nd
|
DD
|
MI
|
23 Apr 2015
|
27
|
Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir
|
152*
|
2nd
|
KKR
|
RR
|
15 Apr 2011
|
28
|
Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson
|
152*
|
3rd
|
RR
|
MI
|
25 Oct 2020
|
29
|
Murali Vijay, Albie Morkel
|
152
|
3rd
|
CSK
|
RR
|
3 Apr 2010
|
30
|
David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha
|
151*
|
1st
|
SRH
|
MI
|
3 Nov 2020
|
31
|
Mahela Jayawardene, Virender Sehwag
|
151
|
1st
|
DD
|
MI
|
21 Apr 2013
|
32
|
Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
|
150
|
2nd
|
RR
|
SRH
|
2 May 2021
|
33
|
Azhar Mahmood, Shaun Marsh
|
148
|
3rd
|
KXIP
|
MI
|
18 May 2013
|
34
|
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis
|
148
|
1st
|
RCB
|
MI
|
2 Apr 2023
|
35
|
Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli
|
147
|
1st
|
RCB
|
KXIP
|
18 May 2016
|
36
|
David Warner, Virender Sehwag
|
146
|
1st
|
DD
|
KXIP
|
23 Apr 2011
|
37
|
Manish Pandey, Robin Uthappa
|
145*
|
3rd
|
Pune Warriors
|
DD
|
24 Apr 2012
|
38
|
Ajinkya Rahane, Shane Watson
|
144
|
1st
|
RR
|
CSK
|
19 Apr 2015
|
39
|
Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh
|
144
|
4th
|
RCB
|
SRH
|
4 May 2019
|
40
|
David Warner, MR Marsh
|
144
|
2nd
|
DC
|
RR
|
11 May 2022
It’s said that anything is possible in IPL and as time passes, the saying is getting more and more true. Nowhere else will you see a last wicket partnership of multiple runs. Check out the highest IPL partnerships sorted by wicket order below.
IPL Highest Partnerships by Wicket Order
While Virat Kohli appears in top 5 entries of the highest IPL partnership list, he's only once mentioned when sorted by batting order. Kohli, who usually opens at number 3 recorded a humungous 229 run partnership with AB de Villiers for RCB against GL in 2016.
Shikhar Dhawan on the other hand, is the latest entry in the list for the highest last wicket partnership. Dhawan played a heroic inning, guiding his team PBKS to a respectable score after they'd lost 9 wickets before even reaching a hundred runs.
You can check out the full IPL partnership list by batting order here.
|
Wicket
|
Players & Team
|
Runs
|
Opposition
|
Year
|
1st
|
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul (LSG)
|
210*
|
KKR
|
2022
|
2nd
|
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (RCB)
|
229
|
GL
|
2016
|
3rd
|
Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube (CSK)
|
165
|
RCB
|
2022
|
4th
|
Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh (RCB)
|
144
|
SRH
|
2019
|
5th
|
Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan (KKR)
|
134*
|
GL
|
2016
|
6th
|
Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard (MI)
|
122*
|
RCB
|
2012
|
7th
|
Jagadeesha Suchith and Harbhajan Singh (MI)
|
100
|
PBKS
|
2015
|
8th
|
Brad Hodge and James Faulkner (RR)
|
69
|
MI
|
2014
|
9th
|
Sam Curran and Imran Tahir (CSK)
|
43
|
MI
|
2020
|
10th
|
Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee (PBKS)
|
55*
|
SRH
|
2023
