Spot the 3 Differences in Robot Making Sushi Beat the 23-Second Challenge!

Spot the difference puzzles are the hot trend that has taken over the internet by storm. The simple concept of finding out subtle changes between two similar images is what makes it so special. Apart from being a source of entertainment, these puzzles offer your brain a quick and easy workout as well. Are you looking for a challenge that will test how sharp your eyes are? If yes, then the below mentioned puzzle is perfect for you! Grab your magnifying glasses and take a good look at these two images of a smart robot who is making sushi. At first look, you will definitely feel that these images are the same, but beware, as they are not! There are 3 small hidden differences between the two pictures, and you need to find them all in 23 seconds. This puzzle is definitely harder than it seems.

By Nikhil Batra
Jul 30, 2025, 10:30 IST
Spot 3 Differences in Robot Making Sushi

The perfect example of entertainment and a quick workout lies among the spot the difference puzzles. They are a relaxing leisure activity that helps you think on your toes while keeping you engaged. The core of these puzzles is to present two similar images that might look exactly the same but these notorious images usually hide some differences. These puzzles have now become a perfect activity for kids and adults alike. 

Do you believe you are a puzzle master? If yes, we have a challenge for you that will test your eyes! Take a close look at these two pictures of a robot who is making sushi. They may appear the same at first, but when you dive deeper you will find 3 tiny differences hiding between the two images. Do you think you can spot them all in just 23 seconds? Give it a try and see how sharp your eyes really are!

Spot the Difference: Can You Beat the 23 Second Timer?

Do you have the sharpest eyes in the room? It’s time to find out the answer! Pick up your magnifying glasses and start searching to the answers to this puzzle. This puzzle puts your visual acutiy to the absolute test. At first look, these side-by-side images may look the same but don’t be fooled as there are three subtle differences that are waiting to be discovered. 

Your challenge: Spot all three before time runs out! Differences could be anywhere such as in colours, shapes, or even the tiniest object placements. Stay alert, stay focused, and don’t let anything escape your notice. Think you’ve got what it takes? Prove it! Hit start and beat the clock in just 23 seconds Ready? Let’s go!

Screenshot 2025-07-30 095825_cleanup

Source: Captain Brain

Hints to Help You Spot the Differences 

Here are some tips to help you get unstuck (no spoilers, promise!):

Scan the Scene: Pay close attention to the field and objects—tiny differences might be hiding in plain sight.

Think you have what it takes? Start the timer and see if you can spot all three differences in under seconds. This puzzle is perfect for testing your observation skills, so it is time to grab a friend and see who can spot the differences the fastest!

The clock is ticking! Here’s how your 23-second challenge will unfold:

5 seconds: Have you found the first clue yet? Maybe there is a missing item or look closely there might be a colour change in any of the objects. or a slight colour change.

4 seconds: You need to stay sharp! There’s another difference in the background or an object’s shape.

3 seconds: Come on! You’re halfway through just make sure that you don’t lose focus!

2 seconds: Just one more difference that you need to find it. Do you have the skills to find it out before the timer runs out?

1 second: Oh no! Time’s up!

Did you find all 3 differences?

Spot the Difference: Solution

Did you manage to find all three?

Screenshot 2025-07-30 100042_cleanup

Source: Captain Brain

Share your results in the comments below or try another puzzle if you enjoyed this one. These quick spot-the-difference games are a fantastic way to unwind and sharpen your mind.

