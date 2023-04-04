Highest Run Scorers in IPL (2008-2023): Complete List of The Top 20 Batters

IPL 2023: Indian captain Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are the second and third-highest scorers, respectively.
Millions of people all over the world like and follow the sport of cricket. It is a sport that has developed over time and given rise to a number of versions that appeal to different audiences. The Indian Premier League, or IPL, is one such model that has experienced tremendous growth.

An annual professional Twenty20 cricket league called the IPL was established in 2008. Since its start, it has grown to be among the most well-known and lucrative athletic occasions, not just in India but also globally.

The league features great cricket players from all over the world on 10 teams.

One of the most exciting aspects of the IPL is the competition for orange and purple caps. 

At the end of each IPL season, an orange cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer of the season. Similarly, a purple cap is awarded to the bowler with the highest number of wickets in the season. 

In cricket, every single player plays a vital role. Hence, scoring runs becomes quite important for a team if they want to win a match. This is where the batters come into the picture.

There are a number of batters who have helped their team a match by scoring high. In this article, we will take a look at the highest run scorers in the IPL. 

Top 20 Highest Run Scorers in IPL

Here is a list of the top 20 highest run scorers in the IPL from 2008 to 2023:

 

PLAYER

MATCHES

NO

RUNS

HS

AVG

SR

100

50

6s

4s

Virat Kohli

216

32

6411

113

36.43

129.72

5

42

557

212

Shikhar Dhawan 

200

26

6068

105

35.18

126.92

2

46

684

132

Rohit Sharma

221

28

5764

109

30.66

130.29

1

40

508

234

David Warner

155

20

5668

126

41.99

140.58

4

53

551

209

Suresh Raina

205

30

5528

100

32.52

136.73

1

39

506

203

AB de Villiers

184

40

5162

133

39.71

151.69

3

40

413

251

Chris Gayle

142

16

4965

175

39.72

148.96

6

31

405

357

Robin Uthappa

201

17

4950

88

27.97

130.64

0

27

481

182

MS Dhoni

228

77

4878

84

39.66

135.76

0

24

339

224

Dinesh Karthik

222

41

4262

97

26.64

132.03

0

20

418

127

Gautam Gambhir

154

16

4218

93

31.01

123.91

0

36

492

59

Ambati Rayudu

183

31

4162

100

29.73

127.59

1

22

346

163

Ajinkya Rahane

156

16

4021

105

30.93

120.82

2

28

428

77

Shane Watson

145

16

3874

117

30.99

137.91

4

21

376

190

Manish Pandey

160

27

3648

114

29.90

121.52

1

21

317

105

KL Rahul

102

18

3641

132

48.55

137.45

4

28

315

149

Kieron Pollard

186

52

3383

87

29.16

148.90

0

16

218

222

Sanju Samson

129

13

3296

119

29.43

135.97

3

16

251

150

Faf du Plessis

109

9

3213

96

34.55

130.82

0

24

292

106

Yusuf Pathan

174

44

3204

100

29.13

142.97

1

13

262

158

The Indian Premier League has provided these batsmen with an opportunity and a huge platform to showcase their skills and talents to the world. These 20 batsmen are one of the most talented men in the sport. 

Currently, the 16th edition of the league, IPL 2023, is underway, and excitement is at an all-time high. We can only imagine the thrill and anticipation that the competition for the coveted caps and the championship trophy will bring. You can keep track of the top teams this season with our IPL points table 2023. It is sure to be a thrilling ride for cricket fans around the world, as they witness the best cricketers in the world battle it out.

