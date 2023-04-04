Highest Run Scorers in IPL (2008-2023): Complete List of The Top 20 Batters
Millions of people all over the world like and follow the sport of cricket. It is a sport that has developed over time and given rise to a number of versions that appeal to different audiences. The Indian Premier League, or IPL, is one such model that has experienced tremendous growth.
An annual professional Twenty20 cricket league called the IPL was established in 2008. Since its start, it has grown to be among the most well-known and lucrative athletic occasions, not just in India but also globally.
The league features great cricket players from all over the world on 10 teams.
One of the most exciting aspects of the IPL is the competition for orange and purple caps.
At the end of each IPL season, an orange cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer of the season. Similarly, a purple cap is awarded to the bowler with the highest number of wickets in the season.
READ | IPL 2023: Schedule, Matches, Teams, Players, and Results
In cricket, every single player plays a vital role. Hence, scoring runs becomes quite important for a team if they want to win a match. This is where the batters come into the picture.
There are a number of batters who have helped their team a match by scoring high. In this article, we will take a look at the highest run scorers in the IPL.
Top 20 Highest Run Scorers in IPL
Here is a list of the top 20 highest run scorers in the IPL from 2008 to 2023:
|
PLAYER
|
MATCHES
|
NO
|
RUNS
|
HS
|
AVG
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
6s
|
4s
|
Virat Kohli
|
216
|
32
|
6411
|
113
|
36.43
|
129.72
|
5
|
42
|
557
|
212
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
200
|
26
|
6068
|
105
|
35.18
|
126.92
|
2
|
46
|
684
|
132
|
Rohit Sharma
|
221
|
28
|
5764
|
109
|
30.66
|
130.29
|
1
|
40
|
508
|
234
|
David Warner
|
155
|
20
|
5668
|
126
|
41.99
|
140.58
|
4
|
53
|
551
|
209
|
Suresh Raina
|
205
|
30
|
5528
|
100
|
32.52
|
136.73
|
1
|
39
|
506
|
203
|
AB de Villiers
|
184
|
40
|
5162
|
133
|
39.71
|
151.69
|
3
|
40
|
413
|
251
|
Chris Gayle
|
142
|
16
|
4965
|
175
|
39.72
|
148.96
|
6
|
31
|
405
|
357
|
Robin Uthappa
|
201
|
17
|
4950
|
88
|
27.97
|
130.64
|
0
|
27
|
481
|
182
|
MS Dhoni
|
228
|
77
|
4878
|
84
|
39.66
|
135.76
|
0
|
24
|
339
|
224
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
222
|
41
|
4262
|
97
|
26.64
|
132.03
|
0
|
20
|
418
|
127
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
154
|
16
|
4218
|
93
|
31.01
|
123.91
|
0
|
36
|
492
|
59
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
183
|
31
|
4162
|
100
|
29.73
|
127.59
|
1
|
22
|
346
|
163
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
156
|
16
|
4021
|
105
|
30.93
|
120.82
|
2
|
28
|
428
|
77
|
Shane Watson
|
145
|
16
|
3874
|
117
|
30.99
|
137.91
|
4
|
21
|
376
|
190
|
Manish Pandey
|
160
|
27
|
3648
|
114
|
29.90
|
121.52
|
1
|
21
|
317
|
105
|
KL Rahul
|
102
|
18
|
3641
|
132
|
48.55
|
137.45
|
4
|
28
|
315
|
149
|
Kieron Pollard
|
186
|
52
|
3383
|
87
|
29.16
|
148.90
|
0
|
16
|
218
|
222
|
Sanju Samson
|
129
|
13
|
3296
|
119
|
29.43
|
135.97
|
3
|
16
|
251
|
150
|
Faf du Plessis
|
109
|
9
|
3213
|
96
|
34.55
|
130.82
|
0
|
24
|
292
|
106
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
174
|
44
|
3204
|
100
|
29.13
|
142.97
|
1
|
13
|
262
|
158
The Indian Premier League has provided these batsmen with an opportunity and a huge platform to showcase their skills and talents to the world. These 20 batsmen are one of the most talented men in the sport.
READ | IPL 2023 Complete List of New Rules and Playing Conditions
Currently, the 16th edition of the league, IPL 2023, is underway, and excitement is at an all-time high. We can only imagine the thrill and anticipation that the competition for the coveted caps and the championship trophy will bring. You can keep track of the top teams this season with our IPL points table 2023. It is sure to be a thrilling ride for cricket fans around the world, as they witness the best cricketers in the world battle it out.
READ | Highest Wicket Takers in IPL