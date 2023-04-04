Highest Run Scorers in IPL (2008-2023): Complete List of The Top 20 Batters

Millions of people all over the world like and follow the sport of cricket. It is a sport that has developed over time and given rise to a number of versions that appeal to different audiences. The Indian Premier League, or IPL, is one such model that has experienced tremendous growth.

An annual professional Twenty20 cricket league called the IPL was established in 2008. Since its start, it has grown to be among the most well-known and lucrative athletic occasions, not just in India but also globally.

The league features great cricket players from all over the world on 10 teams.

One of the most exciting aspects of the IPL is the competition for orange and purple caps.

At the end of each IPL season, an orange cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer of the season. Similarly, a purple cap is awarded to the bowler with the highest number of wickets in the season.

In cricket, every single player plays a vital role. Hence, scoring runs becomes quite important for a team if they want to win a match. This is where the batters come into the picture.

There are a number of batters who have helped their team a match by scoring high. In this article, we will take a look at the highest run scorers in the IPL.

Top 20 Highest Run Scorers in IPL

Here is a list of the top 20 highest run scorers in the IPL from 2008 to 2023:

PLAYER MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 6s 4s Virat Kohli 216 32 6411 113 36.43 129.72 5 42 557 212 Shikhar Dhawan 200 26 6068 105 35.18 126.92 2 46 684 132 Rohit Sharma 221 28 5764 109 30.66 130.29 1 40 508 234 David Warner 155 20 5668 126 41.99 140.58 4 53 551 209 Suresh Raina 205 30 5528 100 32.52 136.73 1 39 506 203 AB de Villiers 184 40 5162 133 39.71 151.69 3 40 413 251 Chris Gayle 142 16 4965 175 39.72 148.96 6 31 405 357 Robin Uthappa 201 17 4950 88 27.97 130.64 0 27 481 182 MS Dhoni 228 77 4878 84 39.66 135.76 0 24 339 224 Dinesh Karthik 222 41 4262 97 26.64 132.03 0 20 418 127 Gautam Gambhir 154 16 4218 93 31.01 123.91 0 36 492 59 Ambati Rayudu 183 31 4162 100 29.73 127.59 1 22 346 163 Ajinkya Rahane 156 16 4021 105 30.93 120.82 2 28 428 77 Shane Watson 145 16 3874 117 30.99 137.91 4 21 376 190 Manish Pandey 160 27 3648 114 29.90 121.52 1 21 317 105 KL Rahul 102 18 3641 132 48.55 137.45 4 28 315 149 Kieron Pollard 186 52 3383 87 29.16 148.90 0 16 218 222 Sanju Samson 129 13 3296 119 29.43 135.97 3 16 251 150 Faf du Plessis 109 9 3213 96 34.55 130.82 0 24 292 106 Yusuf Pathan 174 44 3204 100 29.13 142.97 1 13 262 158

The Indian Premier League has provided these batsmen with an opportunity and a huge platform to showcase their skills and talents to the world. These 20 batsmen are one of the most talented men in the sport.

Currently, the 16th edition of the league, IPL 2023, is underway, and excitement is at an all-time high. We can only imagine the thrill and anticipation that the competition for the coveted caps and the championship trophy will bring. You can keep track of the top teams this season with our IPL points table 2023. It is sure to be a thrilling ride for cricket fans around the world, as they witness the best cricketers in the world battle it out.

