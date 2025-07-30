ChatGPT Launches Study Mode: Check How It Aims to Curb AI Misuse in Academics

In an official announcement, OpenAI has made a new feature available for its highly popular chatbot called Study Mode. This is intended to encourage students, tutors, and others who wish to engage in lifelong learning to do so in a responsible way. As AI has become an increasingly powerful factor in education, adding the Study Mode feature is a proactive move to counteract concerns about an increase in academic misconduct at all levels in both schools and universities, due to AI-assisted cheating. The Study Mode feature does not simply provide the answers to problems as traditional didactic responses do. It walks people step-by-step through the problem so they can learn and understand, offering beneficial, abstract learning with service and responsibility. This announcement arrives at a time when educational institutions worldwide are reporting a sharp rise in academic integrity violations, people have linked to generative AI-assisted tools, most notably ChatGPT.

Check out:Last Chance: Meteor Shower Tonight! US Skywatchers Catch Double Peak of Delta Aquariids & Alpha Capricornids What Is ChatGPT’s Study Mode and Where Can You Find It? The Study Mode, called "Study and Learn", is a feature found in ChatGPT's tools menu. When a user enters study mode, the chatbot engages rapidly with a tutoring style with students, asking for follow-up supporting questions, attempting to gauge their knowledge level, and providing incremental levels of explanation. Rather than just giving students the answers, it engages in action academia in the sense that it allows the student to work through understandings independently. Why Was Study Mode Introduced? The feature was developed as a response to the growing misuse of AI tools in academic settings. A Guardian survey found nearly 7,000 verified cases of AI-related cheating in the UK during the 2023–24 academic year, a stark increase from 1.6 cases per 1,000 students to 5.1 per 1,000. OpenAI’s data reveals that more than one-third of US college-age adults use ChatGPT, with a quarter of messages related to learning and homework.

How Does Study Mode Work? Rather than providing a pre-determined answer, however, ChatGPT in Study Mode engages by asking clarifications regarding the user's comfort with the study topic, it would then ask the user about their level of mathematics, and what their learning goals are, before delivering a customized, step-by-step explanation. The tool also has the ability to upload images and be able to use the tool to interact with previous exam papers or visual problems. What Is OpenAI’s Vision Behind This Tool? As Jayna Devani, OpenAI's International Education Lead, explained, the tool is part of a wider vision to promote responsible academic engagement and reduce the demand for AI to take shortcuts that border on academic misconduct. "It's steering me toward an answer, instead of handing it to me in the first instance," Devani reflects and emphasizes that it's promoting understanding.

Will Study Mode End Academic Cheating? Although Study Mode is a good first step, Devani emphasized that eliminating misuse is a bigger challenge. She emphasized in her post that there is a "whole industry conversation" to have with educators, assessment reforms, and explicit guidelines on using ethical AI. No tool can eradicate academic dishonesty, however, this could at least provide a "mindset shift" about more responsible AI in education. What Are the Potential Limitations? Even though it has a shape, OpenAI acknowledges that Study Mode could still behave inconsistently and contain errors in the course of conversation. The organization states that it was designed with input from educators, researchers, and educational experts, but that they are open to feedback and don't consider the design finished.