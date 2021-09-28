Fastest Centuries in IPL (2008-2021): #1 Chris Gayle, #2 Yusuf Pathan, #3 David Miller, #4 Adam Gilchrist, #5 AB de Villiers- Check more

Everyone is familiar with the Gayle storm, so when it comes to the list of fastest centuries, Chris Gayle topping the list should not surprise you. Gayle holds the record for scoring the fastest hundred in IPL followed by Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, Adam Gilchrist and AB de Villiers.

Fastest Centuries in IPL: Key Highlights

1- West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle smashed 175 runs in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India (PWI) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 April 2013.

2- Yusuf Pathan is on the second spot on the list. He scored exact 100 runs in 37 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Brabourne Stadium on 13 March 2010. He is the only Indian player in the top 5 list.

3- David Miller’s famous 101 run knock off 38 balls is remembered by cricket lovers. The Australian cricketer is on number three.

IPL Fastest Centuries: Check the complete list below

Chris Gayle 175 30 PWI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 23 April 2013 2 Yusuf Pathan 100 37 MI Brabourne Stadium 13 March 2010 3 David Miller 101 38 RCB IS Bindra Stadium 06 May 2013 4 Adam Gilchrist 109 42 MI DY Patil Stadium 27 April 2008 5 AB de Villiers 129 43 GL M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 14 May 2016 6 David Warner 126 43 KKR Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 30 April 2017 7 Sanath Jayasuriya 114 45 CSK Wankhede Stadium 14 May 2008 8 Mayank Agarwal 106 45 RR Sharjah Cricket Stadium 27 September 2020 9 Murali Vijay 127 46 RR Chidambaram 03 April 2010 10 Chris Gayle 117 46 PBKS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 06 May 2015 11 Chris Gayle 107 46 PBKS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 06 May 2011 12 AB de Villiers 133 47 MI Wankhede Stadium 10 May 2015 13 Andrew Symonds 117 47 RR Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 24 April 2008 14 Virat Kohli 113 47 PBKS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 18 May 2016 15 Virender Sehwag 119 48 DEC Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 05 May 2011 16 Quinton de Kock 108 48 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 17 April 2016 17 Wriddhiman Saha 115 49 KKR M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 01 June 2014 18 Virender Sehwag 122 50 CSK Wankhede Stadium 30 May 2014 19 Michael Hussey 116 50 PBKS IS Bindra Stadium 19 April 2008 20 Shane Watson 117 51 SRH Wankhede Stadium 27 May 2018 21 Murali Vijay 113 51 DC Chidambaram 25 May 2012 22 Shane Watson 106 51 RR Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 20 April 2018 23 Devdutt Padikkal 101 51 RR Wankhede Stadium 22 April 2021 24 Paul Valthaty 120 52 CSK IS Bindra Stadium 13 April 2011 25 Jonny Bairstow 114 52 RCB Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 31 March 2019 26 David Warner 109 52 DEC Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 10 May 2012 27 Rohit Sharma 109 52 KKR Eden Gardens 12 May 2012 28 Brendon McCullum 158 53 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 18 April 2008 29 Chris Gayle 128 53 DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 17 May 2012 30 Virat Kohli 109 53 GL M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 14 May 2016 31 Adam Gilchrist 106 53 RCB HPCA Stadium 17 May 2011 32 Steve Smith 101 53 GL Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 29 April 2016 33 Suresh Raina 100 53 PBKS Chidambaram 02 May 2013 34 Sanju Samson 119 54 PBKS Wankhede Stadium 12 April 2021 35 Sanju Samson 102 54 SRH Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 29 March 2019 36 David Warner 100 54 RCB Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 31 March 2019 37 Mahela Jayawardene 110 55 KKR Eden Gardens 04 April 2010 38 Chris Gayle 102 55 KKR Eden Gardens 22 April 2011 39 Rishabh Pant 128 56 SRH Arun Jaitley Stadium 10 May 2018 40 Jos Buttler 124 56 SRH Arun Jaitley Stadium 02 May 2021 41 Virat Kohli 108 56 RPS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 07 May 2016 42 Brendon McCullum 100 56 SRH Chidambaram 11 April 2015 43 Shikhar Dhawan 106 57 PBKS Dubai International Stadium 20 October 2020 44 Shane Watson 104 57 KKR Brabourne Stadium 16 May 2015 45 Shikhar Dhawan 101 57 CSK Sharjah Cricket Stadium 17 October 2020 46 Virat Kohli 100 57 KKR Eden Gardens 19 April 2019 47 Shaun Marsh 115 58 RR IS Bindra Stadium 28 May 2008 48 Ajinkya Rahane 105 58 DC Sawai Mansingh Stadium 22 April 2019 49 Chris Gayle 104 58 SRH IS Bindra Stadium 19 April 2018 50 Hashim Amla 104 58 MI Holkar Cricket Stadium 20 April 2017 51 Ajinkya Rahane 103 58 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 15 April 2012 52 Ben Stokes 107 59 MI Zayed Cricket Stadium 25 October 2020 53 Hashim Amla 104 59 GL IS Bindra Stadium 07 May 2017 54 Shane Watson 101 60 CSK Chidambaram 22 April 2013 55 Ben Stokes 103 61 GL Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 01 May 2017 56 Lendl Simmons 100 61 PBKS IS Bindra Stadium 21 May 2014 57 KL Rahul 132 62 RCB Dubai International Stadium 24 September 2020 58 Sanju Samson 102 62 RPS Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 11 April 2017 59 Ambati Rayudu 100 62 SRH Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 13 May 2018 60 KL Rahul 100 63 MI Wankhede Stadium 10 April 2019 61 Virat Kohli 100 63 GL Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 24 April 2016 62 Kevin Pietersen 103 64 DEC Arun Jaitley Stadium 19 April 2012 63 David Warner 107 66 KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium 29 March 2010 64 Sachin Tendulkar 100 66 KTK Wankhede Stadium 15 April 2011 65 Manish Pandey 114 67 DEC Supersport Park 21 May 2009

Three Indian cricketers are in the top 10 list. These are-- Yusuf Pathan, Mayank Agarwal, and Murali Vijay. With the closure of the IPL 2021, the list will be updated if a batsman hits the fastest century.

