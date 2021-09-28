Fastest Centuries in IPL (2008-2021): #1 Chris Gayle, #2 Yusuf Pathan, #3 David Miller, #4 Adam Gilchrist, #5 AB de Villiers- Check more

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Fastest Centuries in IPL: West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle tops the list by scoring 175 runs in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013. He is followed by former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan who scored 100 runs off 37 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2010. Australian cricketer David Miller is on number three in the list who has scored 101 runs off 38 balls. Check the complete list here.
Everyone is familiar with the Gayle storm, so when it comes to the list of fastest centuries, Chris Gayle topping the list should not surprise you. Gayle holds the record for scoring the fastest hundred in IPL followed by Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, Adam Gilchrist and AB de Villiers. 

Fastest Centuries in IPL: Key Highlights

1- West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle smashed 175 runs in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India (PWI) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 April 2013. 

2- Yusuf Pathan is on the second spot on the list. He scored exact 100 runs in 37 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Brabourne Stadium on 13 March 2010. He is the only Indian player in the top 5 list.

3- David Miller’s famous 101 run knock off 38 balls is remembered by cricket lovers. The Australian cricketer is on number three. 

IPL Fastest Centuries: Check the complete list below

Rank

PLAYER

Runs

Balls

Faced

Against

Venue

Match Date

1

Chris

Gayle

175

30

PWI

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

23 April 2013

2

Yusuf Pathan

100

37

MI

Brabourne Stadium

13 March 2010

3

David Miller

101

38

RCB

IS Bindra Stadium

06 May 2013

4

Adam Gilchrist

109

42

MI

DY Patil Stadium

27 April 2008

5

AB de Villiers

129

43

GL

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

14 May 2016

6

David Warner

126

43

KKR

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

30 April 2017

7

Sanath Jayasuriya

114

45

CSK

Wankhede Stadium

14 May 2008

8

Mayank Agarwal

106

45

RR

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

27 September 2020

9

Murali Vijay

127

46

RR

Chidambaram

03 April 2010

10

Chris Gayle

117

46

PBKS

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

06 May 2015

11

Chris Gayle

107

46

PBKS

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

06 May 2011

12

AB de Villiers

133

47

MI

Wankhede Stadium

10 May 2015

13

Andrew Symonds

117

47

RR

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

24 April 2008

14

Virat Kohli

113

47

PBKS

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

18 May 2016

15

Virender Sehwag

119

48

DEC

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

05 May 2011

16

Quinton de Kock

108

48

RCB

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

17 April 2016

17

Wriddhiman Saha

115

49

KKR

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

01 June 2014

18

Virender Sehwag

122

50

CSK

Wankhede Stadium

30 May 2014

19

Michael Hussey

116

50

PBKS

IS Bindra Stadium

19 April 2008

20

Shane Watson

117

51

SRH

Wankhede Stadium

27 May 2018

21

Murali Vijay

113

51

DC

Chidambaram

25 May 2012

22

Shane Watson

106

51

RR

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium

20 April 2018

23

Devdutt Padikkal

101

51

RR

Wankhede Stadium

22 April 2021

24

Paul Valthaty

120

52

CSK

IS Bindra Stadium

13 April 2011

25

Jonny Bairstow

114

52

RCB

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

31 March 2019

26

David Warner

109

52

DEC

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

10 May 2012

27

Rohit Sharma

109

52

KKR

Eden Gardens

12 May 2012

28

Brendon McCullum

158

53

RCB

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

18 April 2008

29

Chris Gayle

128

53

DC

Arun Jaitley Stadium

17 May 2012

30

Virat Kohli

109

53

GL

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

14 May 2016

31

Adam Gilchrist

106

53

RCB

HPCA Stadium

17 May 2011

32

Steve Smith

101

53

GL

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium

29 April 2016

33

Suresh Raina

100

53

PBKS

Chidambaram

02 May 2013

34

Sanju Samson

119

54

PBKS

Wankhede Stadium

12 April 2021

35

Sanju Samson

102

54

SRH

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

29 March 2019

36

David Warner

100

54

RCB

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

31 March 2019

37

Mahela Jayawardene

110

55

KKR

Eden Gardens

04 April 2010

38

Chris Gayle

102

55

KKR

Eden Gardens

22 April 2011

39

Rishabh Pant

128

56

SRH

Arun Jaitley Stadium

10 May 2018

40

Jos Buttler

124

56

SRH

Arun Jaitley Stadium

02 May 2021

41

Virat Kohli

108

56

RPS

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

07 May 2016

42

Brendon McCullum

100

56

SRH

Chidambaram

11 April 2015

43

Shikhar Dhawan

106

57

PBKS

Dubai International Stadium

20 October 2020

44

Shane Watson

104

57

KKR

Brabourne Stadium

16 May 2015

45

Shikhar Dhawan

101

57

CSK

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

17 October 2020

46

Virat Kohli

100

57

KKR

Eden Gardens

19 April 2019

47

Shaun Marsh

115

58

RR

IS Bindra Stadium

28 May 2008

48

Ajinkya Rahane

105

58

DC

Sawai Mansingh Stadium

22 April 2019

49

Chris Gayle

104

58

SRH

IS Bindra Stadium

19 April 2018

50

Hashim Amla

104

58

MI

Holkar Cricket Stadium

20 April 2017

51

Ajinkya Rahane

103

58

RCB

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

15 April 2012

52

Ben Stokes

107

59

MI

Zayed Cricket Stadium

25 October 2020

53

Hashim Amla

104

59

GL

IS Bindra Stadium

07 May 2017

54

Shane Watson

101

60

CSK

Chidambaram

22 April 2013

55

Ben Stokes

103

61

GL

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium

01 May 2017

56

Lendl Simmons

100

61

PBKS

IS Bindra Stadium

21 May 2014

57

KL Rahul

132

62

RCB

Dubai International Stadium

24 September 2020

58

Sanju Samson

102

62

RPS

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium

11 April 2017

59

Ambati Rayudu

100

62

SRH

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium

13 May 2018

60

KL Rahul

100

63

MI

Wankhede Stadium

10 April 2019

61

Virat Kohli

100

63

GL

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

24 April 2016

62

Kevin Pietersen

103

64

DEC

Arun Jaitley Stadium

19 April 2012

63

David Warner

107

66

KKR

Arun Jaitley Stadium

29 March 2010

64

Sachin Tendulkar

100

66

KTK

Wankhede Stadium

15 April 2011

65

Manish Pandey

114

67

DEC

Supersport Park

21 May 2009

Three Indian cricketers are in the top 10 list. These are-- Yusuf Pathan, Mayank Agarwal, and Murali Vijay. With the closure of the IPL 2021, the list will be updated if a batsman hits the fastest century. 

