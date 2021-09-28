Fastest Centuries in IPL (2008-2021): #1 Chris Gayle, #2 Yusuf Pathan, #3 David Miller, #4 Adam Gilchrist, #5 AB de Villiers- Check more
Everyone is familiar with the Gayle storm, so when it comes to the list of fastest centuries, Chris Gayle topping the list should not surprise you. Gayle holds the record for scoring the fastest hundred in IPL followed by Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, Adam Gilchrist and AB de Villiers.
Fastest Centuries in IPL: Key Highlights
1- West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle smashed 175 runs in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India (PWI) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 April 2013.
2- Yusuf Pathan is on the second spot on the list. He scored exact 100 runs in 37 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Brabourne Stadium on 13 March 2010. He is the only Indian player in the top 5 list.
3- David Miller’s famous 101 run knock off 38 balls is remembered by cricket lovers. The Australian cricketer is on number three.
IPL Fastest Centuries: Check the complete list below
|
Rank
|
PLAYER
|
Runs
|
Balls
Faced
|
Against
|
Venue
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Chris
Gayle
|
175
|
30
|
PWI
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
23 April 2013
|
2
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
100
|
37
|
MI
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
13 March 2010
|
3
|
David Miller
|
101
|
38
|
RCB
|
IS Bindra Stadium
|
06 May 2013
|
4
|
Adam Gilchrist
|
109
|
42
|
MI
|
DY Patil Stadium
|
27 April 2008
|
5
|
AB de Villiers
|
129
|
43
|
GL
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
14 May 2016
|
6
|
David Warner
|
126
|
43
|
KKR
|
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|
30 April 2017
|
7
|
Sanath Jayasuriya
|
114
|
45
|
CSK
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
14 May 2008
|
8
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
106
|
45
|
RR
|
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|
27 September 2020
|
9
|
Murali Vijay
|
127
|
46
|
RR
|
Chidambaram
|
03 April 2010
|
10
|
Chris Gayle
|
117
|
46
|
PBKS
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
06 May 2015
|
11
|
Chris Gayle
|
107
|
46
|
PBKS
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
06 May 2011
|
12
|
AB de Villiers
|
133
|
47
|
MI
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
10 May 2015
|
13
|
Andrew Symonds
|
117
|
47
|
RR
|
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|
24 April 2008
|
14
|
Virat Kohli
|
113
|
47
|
PBKS
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
18 May 2016
|
15
|
Virender Sehwag
|
119
|
48
|
DEC
|
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|
05 May 2011
|
16
|
Quinton de Kock
|
108
|
48
|
RCB
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
17 April 2016
|
17
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
115
|
49
|
KKR
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
01 June 2014
|
18
|
Virender Sehwag
|
122
|
50
|
CSK
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
30 May 2014
|
19
|
Michael Hussey
|
116
|
50
|
PBKS
|
IS Bindra Stadium
|
19 April 2008
|
20
|
Shane Watson
|
117
|
51
|
SRH
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
27 May 2018
|
21
|
Murali Vijay
|
113
|
51
|
DC
|
Chidambaram
|
25 May 2012
|
22
|
Shane Watson
|
106
|
51
|
RR
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium
|
20 April 2018
|
23
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
101
|
51
|
RR
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
22 April 2021
|
24
|
Paul Valthaty
|
120
|
52
|
CSK
|
IS Bindra Stadium
|
13 April 2011
|
25
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
114
|
52
|
RCB
|
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|
31 March 2019
|
26
|
David Warner
|
109
|
52
|
DEC
|
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|
10 May 2012
|
27
|
Rohit Sharma
|
109
|
52
|
KKR
|
Eden Gardens
|
12 May 2012
|
28
|
Brendon McCullum
|
158
|
53
|
RCB
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
18 April 2008
|
29
|
Chris Gayle
|
128
|
53
|
DC
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|
17 May 2012
|
30
|
Virat Kohli
|
109
|
53
|
GL
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
14 May 2016
|
31
|
Adam Gilchrist
|
106
|
53
|
RCB
|
HPCA Stadium
|
17 May 2011
|
32
|
Steve Smith
|
101
|
53
|
GL
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium
|
29 April 2016
|
33
|
Suresh Raina
|
100
|
53
|
PBKS
|
Chidambaram
|
02 May 2013
|
34
|
Sanju Samson
|
119
|
54
|
PBKS
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
12 April 2021
|
35
|
Sanju Samson
|
102
|
54
|
SRH
|
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|
29 March 2019
|
36
|
David Warner
|
100
|
54
|
RCB
|
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|
31 March 2019
|
37
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
110
|
55
|
KKR
|
Eden Gardens
|
04 April 2010
|
38
|
Chris Gayle
|
102
|
55
|
KKR
|
Eden Gardens
|
22 April 2011
|
39
|
Rishabh Pant
|
128
|
56
|
SRH
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|
10 May 2018
|
40
|
Jos Buttler
|
124
|
56
|
SRH
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|
02 May 2021
|
41
|
Virat Kohli
|
108
|
56
|
RPS
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
07 May 2016
|
42
|
Brendon McCullum
|
100
|
56
|
SRH
|
Chidambaram
|
11 April 2015
|
43
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
106
|
57
|
PBKS
|
Dubai International Stadium
|
20 October 2020
|
44
|
Shane Watson
|
104
|
57
|
KKR
|
Brabourne Stadium
|
16 May 2015
|
45
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
101
|
57
|
CSK
|
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|
17 October 2020
|
46
|
Virat Kohli
|
100
|
57
|
KKR
|
Eden Gardens
|
19 April 2019
|
47
|
Shaun Marsh
|
115
|
58
|
RR
|
IS Bindra Stadium
|
28 May 2008
|
48
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
105
|
58
|
DC
|
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|
22 April 2019
|
49
|
Chris Gayle
|
104
|
58
|
SRH
|
IS Bindra Stadium
|
19 April 2018
|
50
|
Hashim Amla
|
104
|
58
|
MI
|
Holkar Cricket Stadium
|
20 April 2017
|
51
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
103
|
58
|
RCB
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
15 April 2012
|
52
|
Ben Stokes
|
107
|
59
|
MI
|
Zayed Cricket Stadium
|
25 October 2020
|
53
|
Hashim Amla
|
104
|
59
|
GL
|
IS Bindra Stadium
|
07 May 2017
|
54
|
Shane Watson
|
101
|
60
|
CSK
|
Chidambaram
|
22 April 2013
|
55
|
Ben Stokes
|
103
|
61
|
GL
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium
|
01 May 2017
|
56
|
Lendl Simmons
|
100
|
61
|
PBKS
|
IS Bindra Stadium
|
21 May 2014
|
57
|
KL Rahul
|
132
|
62
|
RCB
|
Dubai International Stadium
|
24 September 2020
|
58
|
Sanju Samson
|
102
|
62
|
RPS
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium
|
11 April 2017
|
59
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
100
|
62
|
SRH
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium
|
13 May 2018
|
60
|
KL Rahul
|
100
|
63
|
MI
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
10 April 2019
|
61
|
Virat Kohli
|
100
|
63
|
GL
|
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|
24 April 2016
|
62
|
Kevin Pietersen
|
103
|
64
|
DEC
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|
19 April 2012
|
63
|
David Warner
|
107
|
66
|
KKR
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|
29 March 2010
|
64
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
100
|
66
|
KTK
|
Wankhede Stadium
|
15 April 2011
|
65
|
Manish Pandey
|
114
|
67
|
DEC
|
Supersport Park
|
21 May 2009
Three Indian cricketers are in the top 10 list. These are-- Yusuf Pathan, Mayank Agarwal, and Murali Vijay. With the closure of the IPL 2021, the list will be updated if a batsman hits the fastest century.
