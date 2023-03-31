IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players List and Squad

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players List: The list of RR players for the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been finalized. Get the complete list of players and also the ones that have been retained and released.
Rajasthan Royals Players List and Team 2023: RR is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been released and retained. 

According to reports, the IPL player list 2023 for the RR team will include top players like Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Sain and more.

IPL RR Team History

Founded in 2008 as one of the eight initial franchises of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The team is owned by Manoj Badale, an Indian businessman. In its founding year, the team won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 under the captaincy of Shane Warne. Royals have been known for having stronger teamwork and the ability to nurture young players such as Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja. 

Over the years, the team has gone through many ups and downs and has also faced controversies with its former co-owner Raj Kundra’s involvement in the 2013 IPL betting scandal. However, despite the challenges, Rajasthan Royals holds a popular fan base. 

IPL RR Team Present 

This year, Rajasthan Royals have signed top players at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been signed for INR 5.75 crore and Australian spinner Adam Zampa is signed for INR 1.5 crore. Apart from these many players such as Donovan Ferreira have become part of the team.

Relying on certain top players, the team has decided to retain Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, and many others. You can find the complete list of players below;

RR Final Team for IPL 2023

PLAYER

ROLE

PRICE

Sanju Samson (c)

Batter/Wicket-keeper

14 crore

Jos Buttler

Batter

10 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

4 crore

R. Ashwin

Bowler

5 crore

Trent Boult

Bowler

8 crore

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

8.5 crore

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

7.75 crore

Riyan Parag

All-Rounder

3.8 crore

KC Cariappa

Bowler

30 lakh

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

50 lakh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

6.5 crore

Navdeep Saini

Bowler

2.6 crore

Obed McCoy

Bowler

75 lakh

Kuldeep Sen

Bowler

20 lakh

Dhruv Jurel

Batter/Wicket-keeper

20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav

Bowler

20 lakh

Jason Holder

All-Rounder

5.75 crore

Donovan Ferreira

All-Rounder

50 lakh

Kunal Rathore

Wicket-keeper

20 lakh

Adam Zampa

Bowler

1.5 crore

KM Asif

Bowler

30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin

Bowler

20 lakh

Akash Vashisht

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Abdul PA

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Joe Root

Batter

1 crore

IPL RR Released Players 2023

The list of players who have been released in auctions by Rajasthan Royals includes; 

  1. Corbin Bosch
  2. Daryl Mitchell
  3. Rassie van der Dussen
  4. Nathan Coulter-Nile
  5. Tejas Baroka
  6. Anunay Singh
  7. James Neesham
  8. Shubham Garhwal
  9. Karun Nair

Conclusion

This was the list of RR team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 2nd of April on JioCinema.
