IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players List and Squad

Rajasthan Royals Players List and Team 2023: RR is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been released and retained.

According to reports, the IPL player list 2023 for the RR team will include top players like Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Sain and more.

IPL RR Team History

Founded in 2008 as one of the eight initial franchises of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The team is owned by Manoj Badale, an Indian businessman. In its founding year, the team won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 under the captaincy of Shane Warne. Royals have been known for having stronger teamwork and the ability to nurture young players such as Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja.

Over the years, the team has gone through many ups and downs and has also faced controversies with its former co-owner Raj Kundra’s involvement in the 2013 IPL betting scandal. However, despite the challenges, Rajasthan Royals holds a popular fan base.

IPL RR Team Present

This year, Rajasthan Royals have signed top players at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been signed for INR 5.75 crore and Australian spinner Adam Zampa is signed for INR 1.5 crore. Apart from these many players such as Donovan Ferreira have become part of the team.

Relying on certain top players, the team has decided to retain Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, and many others. You can find the complete list of players below;

IPL RR Team 2023 Retained Players List

RR Final Team for IPL 2023

PLAYER ROLE PRICE Sanju Samson (c) Batter/Wicket-keeper 14 crore Jos Buttler Batter 10 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter 4 crore R. Ashwin Bowler 5 crore Trent Boult Bowler 8 crore Shimron Hetmyer Batter 8.5 crore Devdutt Padikkal Batter 7.75 crore Riyan Parag All-Rounder 3.8 crore KC Cariappa Bowler 30 lakh Sandeep Sharma Bowler 50 lakh Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler 6.5 crore Navdeep Saini Bowler 2.6 crore Obed McCoy Bowler 75 lakh Kuldeep Sen Bowler 20 lakh Dhruv Jurel Batter/Wicket-keeper 20 lakh Kuldip Yadav Bowler 20 lakh Jason Holder All-Rounder 5.75 crore Donovan Ferreira All-Rounder 50 lakh Kunal Rathore Wicket-keeper 20 lakh Adam Zampa Bowler 1.5 crore KM Asif Bowler 30 lakh Murugan Ashwin Bowler 20 lakh Akash Vashisht All-Rounder 20 lakh Abdul PA All-Rounder 20 lakh Joe Root Batter 1 crore

IPL RR Released Players 2023

The list of players who have been released in auctions by Rajasthan Royals includes;

Corbin Bosch Daryl Mitchell Rassie van der Dussen Nathan Coulter-Nile Tejas Baroka Anunay Singh James Neesham Shubham Garhwal Karun Nair

Conclusion

This was the list of RR team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 2nd of April on JioCinema.