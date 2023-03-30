TATA IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Players List

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world, and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the second most successful team in the league's history. The CSK has always been known for its strong squad, and the 2023 season is no exception.

Led by the former Indian captain, the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the CSK is known for its consistent performances and strong team culture. The team is often referred to as the yellow army.

Over the years, the CSK team has had a number of star players, including Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, and Dwayne Bravo. The team has also had some legendary players in the past, such as Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, and Stephen Fleming, who have contributed significantly to the team's success.

The Chennai Super Kings have a reputation for being a very well-balanced team, with a strong batting line-up and a formidable bowling attack.

In this article, we will take a detailed look at the Chennai Super Kings Players List for the upcoming IPL season 2023.

Chennai Super Kings Players List

Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL championships and is the second most successful team in league history. The team paid a record INR 16.25 crore for England all-rounder Ben Stokes at the season 2023 auction. They also brought in Ajinkya Rahane after Robin Uthappa left. To complete their 25-person lineup, they also have Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Verma.

CSK Playing XI

MS Dhoni (C & WK), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande/Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh.

CSK Retained Players

PLAYER POSITION MS Dhoni (c) Batter/Wicket-keeper Devon Conway Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter/Wicket-keeper Subhranshu Senapati Batsmen Moeen Ali All-Rounder Shivam Dube All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Dwaine Pretorius All-Rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-Rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mukesh Chowdhary Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

CSK Squad 2023

PLAYER ROLE MS Dhoni (c) Batter/Wicket-keeper Devon Conway Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter/Wicket-keeper Subhranshu Senapati Batsmen Moeen Ali All-Rounder Shivam Dube All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Dwaine Pretorius All-Rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-Rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mukesh Chowdhary Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Ajinkya Rahane Batter Ben Stokes All-Rounder Shaik Rasheed Batter Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Ajay Mandal All-Rounder Bhagath Varma All-Rounder

CSK Released Players

While CSK introduced many promising young talents to its team, it also let go of many. All of these players have been released from CSK:

Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Hari Nisaanth, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, K.M. Asif, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Chennai Super Kings have a strong and well-balanced squad for the upcoming IPL season 2023. The team has retained most of its core players and has added some exciting new players to its squad. With the experienced MS Dhoni at the helm, the CSK will be looking to lift their fifth IPL title this season.