IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans (GT) Players List and Squad

The Gujarat Titans team is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been retained and released.

According to the reports, GT's list of IPL players for 2023 will include top players like Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, and Rashid Khan.

IPL GT Team History

Founded in 2021, Gujarat Titans(GT) is a franchise cricket team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Last season, the team won the IPL tournament 2022 and is all set to participate in the upcoming tournament. It is one of the new teams that came into existence before the 2022 season. The team franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. Some of the key players of the team are; Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and David Miller.

IPL GT Team 2023 Present

Gujarat Titans have carefully planned their strategy for this season. They aim to add more valuable players to their otherwise strong squad. At the mini-auction that took place on December 23, they traded Afghanistan stumper Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson to the Kolkata Knight Riders and have also retained some of the top performers such as Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, and Vijay Shankar. Below is the complete list of retained players.

IPL GT Team 2023 Retained Players List

GT Final Team for IPL 2023

PLAYER ROLE PRICE Hardik Pandya (C) All-Rounder 15 crore Shubman Gill Batter 7 crore David Miller Batter 3 crore Abhinav Manohar Batter 2.6 crore Sai Sudharsan Batter 20 lakh Wriddhiman Saha Batter/Wicket-keeper 1.9 crore Matthew Wade Batter/Wicket-keeper 2.4 crore Rashid Khan Bowler 15 crore Rahul Tewatia All-Rounder 9 crore Vijay Shankar All-Rounder 1.4 crore Mohammed Shami Bowler 6.25 crore Alzarri Joseph Bowler 2.4 crore Yash Dayal Bowler 3.2 crore Pradeep Sangwan Bowler 20 lakh Darshan Nalkande All-Rounder 20 lakh Jayant Yadav All-Rounder 1.7 crore R Sai Kishore Bowler 3 crore Noor Ahmad Bowler 30 lakh Kane Williamson Batter 2 crore Odean Smith All-Rounder 50 lakh KS Bharat Wicket-keeper 1.2 crore Shivam Mavi All-Rounder 6 crore Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper 20 lakh Joshua Little Bowler 4.4 crore Mohit Sharma Bowler 50 lakh

IPL GT Released Players 2023

The list of players who are being released in auctions includes;

Dominic Drakes Gurkeerat Singh Rahmanullah Gurbaz Jason Roy Lockie Ferguson Varun Aaron

Conclusion

This was the list of Gujarat Titans team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 1st of April on JioCinema.