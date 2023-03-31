JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans (GT) Players List and Squad

IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans GT Players List: The list of GT players for the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been finalized. Get the complete list of players and also the ones that have been retained and released.
IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans Players List

The Gujarat Titans team is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been retained and released.

According to the reports, GT's list of IPL players for 2023 will include top players like Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, and Rashid Khan. 

IPL GT Team History

Founded in 2021, Gujarat Titans(GT) is a franchise cricket team based in  Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Last season, the team won the IPL tournament 2022 and is all set to participate in the upcoming tournament. It is one of the new teams that came into existence before the 2022 season. The team franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. Some of the key players of the team are; Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and David Miller. 

IPL GT Team 2023 Present 

Gujarat Titans have carefully planned their strategy for this season. They aim to add more valuable players to their otherwise strong squad. At the mini-auction that took place on December 23, they traded Afghanistan stumper Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson to the Kolkata Knight Riders and have also retained some of the top performers such as Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, and Vijay Shankar. Below is the complete list of retained players. 

IPL GT Team 2023 Retained Players List

PLAYER

ROLE

PRICE

Hardik Pandya (C)

All-Rounder

15 crore

Shubman Gill

Batter

7 crore

David Miller

Batter

3 crore

Abhinav Manohar

Batter

2.6 crore

Sai Sudharsan

Batter

20 lakh

Wriddhiman Saha

Batter/Wicket-keeper

1.9 crore

Matthew Wade

Batter/Wicket-keeper

2.4 crore

Rashid Khan

Bowler

15 crore

Rahul Tewatia

All-Rounder

9 crore

Vijay Shankar

All-Rounder

1.4 crore

Mohammed Shami

Bowler

6.25 crore

Alzarri Joseph

Bowler

2.4 crore

Yash Dayal

Bowler

3.2 crore

Pradeep Sangwan

Bowler

20 lakh

Darshan Nalkande

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Jayant Yadav

All-Rounder

1.7 crore

R Sai Kishore

Bowler

3 crore

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

30 lakh

Kane Williamson

Batter

2 crore

Odean Smith

All-Rounder

50 lakh

KS Bharat

Wicket-keeper

1.2 crore

Shivam Mavi

All-Rounder

6 crore

Urvil Patel

Wicket-keeper

20 lakh

Joshua Little

Bowler

4.4 crore

Mohit Sharma

Bowler

50 lakh

IPL GT Released Players 2023

The list of players who are being released in auctions includes; 

  1. Dominic Drakes
  2. Gurkeerat Singh
  3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  4. Jason Roy
  5. Lockie Ferguson
  6. Varun Aaron

Conclusion

This was the list of Gujarat Titans team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 1st of April on JioCinema.
