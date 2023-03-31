IPL 2023 GT Gujarat Titans Players List and Full Squad

IPL 2023 GT Player List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world, and the Gujarat Titans are the current champions of the league. Founded in 2021, the team is under the captaincy of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and is coached by Ashish Nehra. Just a year after it was founded, the Titans showed everyone how mighty they actually are by lifting the trophy of the IPL 2022 season after they defeated the Rajasthan Royals, captained by Sanju Samson.

In this article, we will take a detailed look at the Gujarat Titans Players List for the upcoming IPL season 2023.

Gujarat Titans Players List

Under the captaincy of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Titans will be looking forward to keeping their title as current champions intact. For this, they retained Hardik Pandya for a hefty sum of 15 crores INR in the IPL auction held in 2022.

The team has outstanding players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Mohammad Shami, Kane Williamson, and many more.

GT Playing XI

The playing XI of Gujarat Titans has not been decided yet.

GT Retained Players

Here are the players retained by Gujarat Titans for this IPL:

PLAYER POSITION Hardik Pandya (c) All-Rounder Shubman Gill Batsman David Miller Batsman Abhinav Manohar Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Wriddhiman Saha Batsman/Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade Batsman/Wicket-keeper Rashid Khan Bowler Rahul Tewatia All-Rounder Vijay Shankar All-Rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Pradeep Sangwan Bowler Darshan Nalkande All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder R Sai Kishore Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

GT Full Squad

The complete squadron of Gujarat Titans includes:

PLAYER POSITION Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shubman Gill Batsman Rashid Khan Bowler David Miller Batsman Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Matthew Wade Batsman/wicket keeper Vijay Shankar All-rounder Mohammad Shami Bowler Wriddhiman Saha Batsman/wicket keeper Yash Dayal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayant Yadav Bowler Abhinav Manohar Batsman R Sai Kishore Bowler Kane Williamson Batsman Odean Smith All-rounder Pradeep Sangwan Bowler B. Sai Sudharshan Batsman Darshan Nalkande Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper/Batsman Srikar Bharat Wicketkeeper/Batsman Shivam Mavi Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler

GT Released Players

Though GT spent a fortune retaining some of its most valuable players and introducing new talents to its squad, it also let go of many players. The list of players released by the team includes:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Lockie Ferguson

Dominic Drakes

Gurkeerat Singh

Jason Roy

Varun Aaron

The Gujarat Titans have a strong and balanced roster with great batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. The Titans will participate in the first match of the season, playing against the legendary MS Dhoni-led and four-time champion Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 p.m. IST today in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.