IPL 2023 GT Gujarat Titans Players List and Full Squad

Current champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will play in the inaugural match of the IPL season 2023. Before the fight for the trophy begins, let’s take a look at the team’s player list.
IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans Players List
IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans Players List

IPL 2023 GT Player List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world, and the Gujarat Titans are the current champions of the league. Founded in 2021, the team is under the captaincy of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and is coached by Ashish Nehra. Just a year after it was founded, the Titans showed everyone how mighty they actually are by lifting the trophy of the IPL 2022 season after they defeated the Rajasthan Royals, captained by Sanju Samson. 

In this article, we will take a detailed look at the Gujarat Titans Players List for the upcoming IPL season 2023.

Gujarat Titans Players List

Under the captaincy of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Titans will be looking forward to keeping their title as current champions intact. For this, they retained Hardik Pandya for a hefty sum of 15 crores INR in the IPL auction held in 2022. 

The team has outstanding players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Mohammad Shami, Kane Williamson, and many more. 

 

GT Playing XI

The playing XI of Gujarat Titans has not been decided yet. 

 

GT Retained Players

Here are the players retained by Gujarat Titans for this IPL:

 

PLAYER

POSITION

Hardik Pandya (c)

All-Rounder

Shubman Gill

Batsman

David Miller

Batsman

Abhinav Manohar

Batsman

Sai Sudharsan

Batsman

Wriddhiman Saha

Batsman/Wicket-keeper

Matthew Wade

Batsman/Wicket-keeper

Rashid Khan

Bowler

Rahul Tewatia

All-Rounder

Vijay Shankar

All-Rounder

Mohammed Shami

Bowler

Alzarri Joseph

Bowler

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Pradeep Sangwan

Bowler

Darshan Nalkande

All-Rounder

Jayant Yadav

All-Rounder

R Sai Kishore

Bowler

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

 

GT Full Squad

The complete squadron of Gujarat Titans includes:

PLAYER

POSITION

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder

Shubman Gill

Batsman

Rashid Khan

Bowler

David Miller

Batsman

Rahul Tewatia

All-rounder

Matthew Wade

Batsman/wicket keeper

Vijay Shankar

All-rounder

Mohammad Shami

Bowler

Wriddhiman Saha

Batsman/wicket keeper

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Alzarri Joseph

Bowler

Jayant Yadav

Bowler

Abhinav Manohar

Batsman

R Sai Kishore

Bowler

Kane Williamson

Batsman

Odean Smith

All-rounder

Pradeep Sangwan

Bowler

B. Sai Sudharshan

Batsman

Darshan Nalkande

Bowler

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

Urvil Patel

Wicketkeeper/Batsman

Srikar Bharat

Wicketkeeper/Batsman

Shivam Mavi

Bowler

Joshua Little

Bowler

Mohit Sharma

Bowler

 

GT Released Players

Though GT spent a fortune retaining some of its most valuable players and introducing new talents to its squad, it also let go of many players. The list of players released by the team  includes:

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Dominic Drakes
  • Gurkeerat Singh
  • Jason Roy
  • Varun Aaron

READ | IPL 2023 Schedule, Teams, Players, Matches, Venues, Timings, and Results

 

The Gujarat Titans have a strong and balanced roster with great batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. The Titans will participate in the first match of the season, playing against the legendary MS Dhoni-led and four-time champion Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 p.m. IST today in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
