IPL 2023 GT Gujarat Titans Players List and Full Squad
IPL 2023 GT Player List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world, and the Gujarat Titans are the current champions of the league. Founded in 2021, the team is under the captaincy of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and is coached by Ashish Nehra. Just a year after it was founded, the Titans showed everyone how mighty they actually are by lifting the trophy of the IPL 2022 season after they defeated the Rajasthan Royals, captained by Sanju Samson.
In this article, we will take a detailed look at the Gujarat Titans Players List for the upcoming IPL season 2023.
Gujarat Titans Players List
Under the captaincy of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Titans will be looking forward to keeping their title as current champions intact. For this, they retained Hardik Pandya for a hefty sum of 15 crores INR in the IPL auction held in 2022.
The team has outstanding players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Mohammad Shami, Kane Williamson, and many more.
GT Playing XI
The playing XI of Gujarat Titans has not been decided yet.
GT Retained Players
Here are the players retained by Gujarat Titans for this IPL:
|
PLAYER
|
POSITION
|
Hardik Pandya (c)
|
All-Rounder
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batsman
|
David Miller
|
Batsman
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Batsman
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batsman
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Batsman/Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Wade
|
Batsman/Wicket-keeper
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-Rounder
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-Rounder
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Pradeep Sangwan
|
Bowler
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
All-Rounder
|
Jayant Yadav
|
All-Rounder
|
R Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
GT Full Squad
The complete squadron of Gujarat Titans includes:
|
PLAYER
|
POSITION
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batsman
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
David Miller
|
Batsman
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Batsman/wicket keeper
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Batsman/wicket keeper
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jayant Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Batsman
|
R Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batsman
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Pradeep Sangwan
|
Bowler
|
B. Sai Sudharshan
|
Batsman
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Urvil Patel
|
Wicketkeeper/Batsman
|
Srikar Bharat
|
Wicketkeeper/Batsman
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Little
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
GT Released Players
Though GT spent a fortune retaining some of its most valuable players and introducing new talents to its squad, it also let go of many players. The list of players released by the team includes:
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Lockie Ferguson
- Dominic Drakes
- Gurkeerat Singh
- Jason Roy
- Varun Aaron
The Gujarat Titans have a strong and balanced roster with great batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. The Titans will participate in the first match of the season, playing against the legendary MS Dhoni-led and four-time champion Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 p.m. IST today in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.