IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals (DC) Players List and Squad

Delhi Capitals Players List and Team 2023: DC is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been released and retained.

According to reports, the IPL player list 2023 for the DC team will include top players like Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, and more.

IPL DC Team History

Formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Capitals is a franchise cricket team based in Delhi, India that participates in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team is jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. Its home ground is Arun Jaitley Stadium, located in New Delhi. Over the years, the team has had mixed performances including the best ones in 2008 and the 2019 semi-finals. Coached by Ricky Ponting, the team appeared in their first IPL final in 2020 against Mumbai Indians.

IPL DC Team Present

After a disappointing performance in IPL 2022, DC is chasing the IPL title this year for which, the team has made some significant decisions at the 2023 auction. With a budget of INR 19.45 crores and five vacant slots, they released four players and traded Aman Khan from Kolkata Knight Riders for Shardul Thakur.

Apart from this, they have also signed top players like Phil Salt and Mukesh Kumar, and Ishant Sharma. Relying on its core players, DC has also retained Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Chetan Sakariya, and many other players whom you will find in the below list.

IPL DC Team 2023 Retained Players List

DC Final Team for IPL 2023

PLAYER ROLE PRICE Abhishek Porel Batter/Wicket-keeper 20 lakh Axar Patel All-Rounder 9 crore Prithvi Shaw Batter 7.5 crore Anrich Nortje Bowler 6.5 crore David Warner (c) Batter 6.25 crore Mitchell Marsh All-Rounder 6.5 crore Sarfaraz Khan Batter 20 lakh Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler 1.1 crore Mustafizur Rahman Bowler 2 crore Kuldeep Yadav Bowler 2 crore Khaleel Ahmed Bowler 5.25 crore Chetan Sakariya Bowler 4.2 crore Lalit Yadav All-Rounder 65 lakh Ripal Patel All-Rounder 20 lakh Yash Dhull Batter 50 lakh Rovman Powell Batter 2.8 crore Pravin Dubey Bowler 50 lakh Lungi Ngidi Bowler 50 lakh Vicky Ostwal All-Rounder 20 lakh Aman Khan All-Rounder 20 lakh Phil Salt Wicket-keeper 2 crore Ishant Sharma Bowler 50 lakh Mukesh Kumar Bowler 5.5 crore Manish Pandey Batter 2.4 crore Rilee Rossouw Batter 4.6 crore

IPL DC Released Players 2023

The list of players who have been released in auctions by Delhi Capitals includes;

Mandeep Singh KS Bharat Tim Seifert Ashwin Hebbar Shardul Thakur

Conclusion

This was the list of DC team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 1st of April on JioCinema.