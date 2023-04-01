IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals (DC) Players List and Squad

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals (DC) Players List: The list of (DC) players for the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been finalized. Get the complete list of players and also the ones that have been retained and released.
Delhi Capitals Players List and Team 2023: DC is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been released and retained. 

According to reports, the IPL player list 2023 for the DC team will include top players like Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, and more.

IPL DC Team History

Formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Capitals is a franchise cricket team based in Delhi, India that participates in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team is jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. Its home ground is Arun Jaitley Stadium, located in New Delhi. Over the years, the team has had mixed performances including the best ones in 2008 and the 2019 semi-finals. Coached by Ricky Ponting, the team appeared in their first IPL final in 2020 against Mumbai Indians.  

IPL DC Team Present 

After a disappointing performance in IPL 2022, DC is chasing the IPL title this year for which, the team has made some significant decisions at the 2023 auction. With a budget of  INR 19.45 crores and five vacant slots, they released four players and traded Aman Khan from Kolkata Knight Riders for Shardul Thakur.

Apart from this, they have also signed top players like Phil Salt and Mukesh Kumar, and Ishant Sharma. Relying on its core players, DC has also retained Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Chetan Sakariya, and many other players whom you will find in the below list. 

IPL DC Team 2023 Retained Players List

PLAYER

ROLE

PRICE

Abhishek Porel

Batter/Wicket-keeper

20 lakh

Axar Patel

All-Rounder

9 crore

Prithvi Shaw

Batter

7.5 crore

Anrich Nortje

Bowler

6.5 crore

David Warner (c)

Batter

6.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh

All-Rounder

6.5 crore

Sarfaraz Khan

Batter

20 lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Bowler

1.1 crore

Mustafizur Rahman

Bowler

2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

2 crore

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

5.25 crore

Chetan Sakariya

Bowler

4.2 crore

Lalit Yadav

All-Rounder

65 lakh

Ripal Patel

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Yash Dhull

Batter

50 lakh

Rovman Powell

Batter

2.8 crore

Pravin Dubey

Bowler

50 lakh

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

50 lakh

Vicky Ostwal

All-Rounder

 20 lakh

Aman Khan

All-Rounder

 20 lakh

IPL DC Released Players 2023

The list of players who have been released in auctions by Delhi Capitals includes; 

  1. Mandeep Singh
  2. KS Bharat
  3. Tim Seifert
  4. Ashwin Hebbar
  5. Shardul Thakur

Conclusion

This was the list of DC team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 1st of April on JioCinema.
