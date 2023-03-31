IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Players List and Squad
IPL 2023: The much-anticipated 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in motion, and 10 teams will be competing to lift the coveted trophy. Sunrisers Hyderabad is a popular franchise that has been part of the IPL line-up since 2012 and won the tournament in 2016. SRH is known for its aggressive bowling side but has been struggling for the past two editions of the IPL, having failed to qualify for the playoffs after doing so five times in a row.
The Tata IPL 2023 began on March 31, 2023, and will conclude on May 28. The tournament has returned to its full glory after three years of pandemic hurdles, and fans are in for a sports event of a lifetime. Check out the details of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team squad 2023 and the list of retained and released players.
Related: IPL 2023 Schedule, Teams, Players, Matches, Venues, Timings, and Results
IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH Team History
SunRisers Hyderabad are a veteran team of the Indian Premier League that was founded in 2012 after the termination of the Deccan Chargers. SRH won the 2016 IPL and reached the final stage in 2018. SRH is a strong team known for its bowling prowess and exciting but often one-sided games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group and is based out of Hyderabad, Telangana, with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium as its home ground.
The team has included several notable players over the years, like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and David Warner.
Glenn's first day in the camp had it all 😍🔥#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/ExpXfsiwrh— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 30, 2023
IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Present
Sunrisers Hyderabad has failed to qualify for the playoffs for two consecutive years after a remarkable 5-time streak. As such, the team has undergone many drastic changes. South Africa’s Aiden Markram will be leading the SRH this season, replacing Kane Williamson, who was released after 8 years and bought by Gujarat Titans. We have listed the full 2023 IPL squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad here.
Related: IPL Auction 2023: 991 Players Register For Auction, Sam Curran & Ben Stokes Among Most Expensive Players
IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2023 Retained Players List
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price (INR)
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batsman
|
4 Crore
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
|
4 Crore
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-Rounder
|
8.75 crore
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batsman
|
8.5 crore
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-Rounder
|
6.5 crore
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
Bowler
|
4 crore
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
|
4 crore
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
4.2 crore
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
Batsman
|
2.6 crore
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
4.2 crore
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batsman/Wicket-keeper
|
1.5 crore
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
50 lakh
IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players List 2023
- Kane Williamson
- Nicholas Pooran
- Jagadeesha Suchith
- Priyam Garg
- Ravikumar Samarth
- Romario Shepherd
- Saurabh Dube
- Sean Abbott
- Shashank Singh
- Shreyas Gopal
- Sushant Mishra
- Vishnu Vinod
Conclusion
This was the list of Sunrisers Hyderabad team players for IPL 2023. You can watch the match live on the April 1, on JioCinema and Star Sports network.
Be sure to check the 2023 IPL players list of other teams.