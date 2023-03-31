IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Players List and Squad

IPL 2023: The much-anticipated 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in motion, and 10 teams will be competing to lift the coveted trophy. Sunrisers Hyderabad is a popular franchise that has been part of the IPL line-up since 2012 and won the tournament in 2016. SRH is known for its aggressive bowling side but has been struggling for the past two editions of the IPL, having failed to qualify for the playoffs after doing so five times in a row.

The Tata IPL 2023 began on March 31, 2023, and will conclude on May 28. The tournament has returned to its full glory after three years of pandemic hurdles, and fans are in for a sports event of a lifetime. Check out the details of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team squad 2023 and the list of retained and released players.

IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH Team History

SunRisers Hyderabad are a veteran team of the Indian Premier League that was founded in 2012 after the termination of the Deccan Chargers. SRH won the 2016 IPL and reached the final stage in 2018. SRH is a strong team known for its bowling prowess and exciting but often one-sided games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group and is based out of Hyderabad, Telangana, with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium as its home ground.

The team has included several notable players over the years, like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and David Warner.

IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Present

Sunrisers Hyderabad has failed to qualify for the playoffs for two consecutive years after a remarkable 5-time streak. As such, the team has undergone many drastic changes. South Africa’s Aiden Markram will be leading the SRH this season, replacing Kane Williamson, who was released after 8 years and bought by Gujarat Titans. We have listed the full 2023 IPL squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2023 Retained Players List

Player Name Role Price (INR) Abdul Samad Batsman 4 Crore Umran Malik Bowler 4 Crore Washington Sundar All-Rounder 8.75 crore Rahul Tripathi Batsman 8.5 crore Abhishek Sharma All-Rounder 6.5 crore Kartik Tyagi Bowler 4 crore T Natarajan Bowler 4 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler 4.2 crore Aiden Markram (c) Batsman 2.6 crore Marco Jansen Bowler 4.2 crore Glenn Phillips Batsman/Wicket-keeper 1.5 crore Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler 50 lakh

IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players List 2023

Kane Williamson

Nicholas Pooran

Jagadeesha Suchith

Priyam Garg

Ravikumar Samarth

Romario Shepherd

Saurabh Dube

Sean Abbott

Shashank Singh

Shreyas Gopal

Sushant Mishra

Vishnu Vinod

Conclusion

This was the list of Sunrisers Hyderabad team players for IPL 2023. You can watch the match live on the April 1, on JioCinema and Star Sports network.

