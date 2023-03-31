JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) Players List, Team Matches, and Squad

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians MI Players List: The list of MI players for the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been finalized. Get the complete list of players and also the ones that have been retained and released.
IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) Players List
IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) Players List

Mumbai Indians team 2023 is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been retained and released.

According to the reports, MI's list of IPL players for 2023 will include top players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, and more 

IPL MI Team History

Founded in 2008, Mumbai Indians(MI) is a franchise cricket team based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries. Since its inception, the team has played its home matches in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Led by Rohit Sharma, who has been associated with the team since 2011, Mumbai Indians is the five times IPL winner. 

IPL MI Team Present 

This year, Mumbai Indians have brilliantly chosen the players at the IPL 2023 auctions. With a budget of 20.55 crores and nine vacant slots, they chose the top players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jofra Archer. Over that, Cameron Green’s addition to the list made the squad stronger. Therefore, the upcoming 16th IPL tournament is expected to turn out to be a big one for Mumbai. 

IPL MI Team 2023 Retained Players List

PLAYER

ROLE

PRICE

Rohit Sharma (c)

Batter

16 crore

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

12 crore

Suryakumar Yadav

Batter

8 crore

Ishan Kishan

Batter

15.25 crore

Dewald Brevis

Batter

3 crore

Tilak Varma

Batter

1.7 crore

Jofra Archer

Bowler

8 crore

Tim David

All-Rounder

8.25 crore

Mohd Arshad Khan

Batter

20 lakh

Ramandeep Singh

Batter

20 lakh

Hrithik Shokeen

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar

Bowler

30 lakh

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

20 lakh

Kumar Kartikeya

Bowler

20 lakh

Jason Behrendorff

Bowler

75 lakh

Akash Madhwal

Bowler

20 lakh

 IPL MI Released Players 2023

  The list of players who have been released in auctions by Mumbai Indians  includes;  

  1. Anmolpreet Singh
  2. Aryan Juyal
  3. Jaydev Unadkat
  4. Mayank Markande
  5. Kieron Pollard
  6. Murugan Ashwin
  7. Rahul Buddhi
  8. Sanjay Yadav
  9. Tymal Mills
  10. Riley Meredith
  11. Basil Thampi
  12. Daniel Sams
  13. Fabian Allen

Conclusion

This was the list of MI team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the team's first match on 2nd April on JioCinema.

FAQ

Which players have been retained by MI in 2023?

Some of the top players that MI has retained this year include; Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald BrevisTilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, and more.

Which players have MI released in 2023?

The players that have been released by MI this year include; Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams and Fabian Allen.

Who are the owners of the MI cricket team?

The Mumbai Indians cricket team is owned by Reliance Industries.

Who is the captain of MI this year?

This will be the tenth season of IPL when Rohit Sharma will be the captain of Mumbai Indians.
