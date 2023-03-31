IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) Players List, Team Matches, and Squad
Mumbai Indians team 2023 is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been retained and released.
According to the reports, MI's list of IPL players for 2023 will include top players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, and more
IPL MI Team History
Founded in 2008, Mumbai Indians(MI) is a franchise cricket team based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries. Since its inception, the team has played its home matches in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Led by Rohit Sharma, who has been associated with the team since 2011, Mumbai Indians is the five times IPL winner.
IPL MI Team Present
This year, Mumbai Indians have brilliantly chosen the players at the IPL 2023 auctions. With a budget of 20.55 crores and nine vacant slots, they chose the top players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jofra Archer. Over that, Cameron Green’s addition to the list made the squad stronger. Therefore, the upcoming 16th IPL tournament is expected to turn out to be a big one for Mumbai.
IPL MI Team 2023 Retained Players List
|
PLAYER
|
ROLE
|
PRICE
|
Rohit Sharma (c)
|
Batter
|
16 crore
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
12 crore
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
8 crore
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Batter
|
15.25 crore
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
3 crore
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
1.7 crore
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
8 crore
|
Tim David
|
All-Rounder
|
8.25 crore
|
Mohd Arshad Khan
|
Batter
|
20 lakh
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
20 lakh
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
All-Rounder
|
20 lakh
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Bowler
|
30 lakh
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
20 lakh
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Bowler
|
20 lakh
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
75 lakh
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
20 lakh
MI Final Team for IPL 2023
|
PLAYER
|
ROLE
|
PRICE
|
Rohit Sharma (c)
|
Batter
|
16 crore
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
12 crore
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
8 crore
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Batter
|
15.25 crore
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
3 crore
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
1.7 crore
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
8 crore
|
Tim David
|
All-Rounder
|
8.25 crore
|
Mohd Arshad Khan
|
Batter
|
20 lakh
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
20 lakh
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
All-Rounder
|
20 lakh
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Bowler
|
30 lakh
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
20 lakh
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Bowler
|
20 lakh
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
75 lakh
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
20 lakh
|
Cameron Green
|
All-Rounder
|
17.5 crore
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
1.5 crore
|
Piyush Chawla
|
All-Rounder
|
50 lakh
|
Duan Jansen
|
Bowler
|
20 lakh
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Wicket-keeper
|
20 lakh
|
Shams Mulani
|
All-Rounder
|
20 lakh
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-Rounder
|
20 lakh
|
Raghav Goyal
|
Bowler
|
20 lakh
IPL MI Released Players 2023
The list of players who have been released in auctions by Mumbai Indians includes;
- Anmolpreet Singh
- Aryan Juyal
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Mayank Markande
- Kieron Pollard
- Murugan Ashwin
- Rahul Buddhi
- Sanjay Yadav
- Tymal Mills
- Riley Meredith
- Basil Thampi
- Daniel Sams
- Fabian Allen
Conclusion
This was the list of MI team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the team's first match on 2nd April on JioCinema.
