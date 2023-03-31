IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) Players List, Team Matches, and Squad

Mumbai Indians team 2023 is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been retained and released.

According to the reports, MI's list of IPL players for 2023 will include top players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, and more

IPL MI Team History

Founded in 2008, Mumbai Indians(MI) is a franchise cricket team based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries. Since its inception, the team has played its home matches in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Led by Rohit Sharma, who has been associated with the team since 2011, Mumbai Indians is the five times IPL winner.

IPL MI Team Present

This year, Mumbai Indians have brilliantly chosen the players at the IPL 2023 auctions. With a budget of 20.55 crores and nine vacant slots, they chose the top players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jofra Archer. Over that, Cameron Green’s addition to the list made the squad stronger. Therefore, the upcoming 16th IPL tournament is expected to turn out to be a big one for Mumbai.

IPL MI Team 2023 Retained Players List

MI Final Team for IPL 2023

PLAYER ROLE PRICE Rohit Sharma (c) Batter 16 crore Jasprit Bumrah Bowler 12 crore Suryakumar Yadav Batter 8 crore Ishan Kishan Batter 15.25 crore Dewald Brevis Batter 3 crore Tilak Varma Batter 1.7 crore Jofra Archer Bowler 8 crore Tim David All-Rounder 8.25 crore Mohd Arshad Khan Batter 20 lakh Ramandeep Singh Batter 20 lakh Hrithik Shokeen All-Rounder 20 lakh Arjun Tendulkar Bowler 30 lakh Tristan Stubbs Batter 20 lakh Kumar Kartikeya Bowler 20 lakh Jason Behrendorff Bowler 75 lakh Akash Madhwal Bowler 20 lakh Cameron Green All-Rounder 17.5 crore Jhye Richardson Bowler 1.5 crore Piyush Chawla All-Rounder 50 lakh Duan Jansen Bowler 20 lakh Vishnu Vinod Wicket-keeper 20 lakh Shams Mulani All-Rounder 20 lakh Nehal Wadhera All-Rounder 20 lakh Raghav Goyal Bowler 20 lakh

IPL MI Released Players 2023

The list of players who have been released in auctions by Mumbai Indians includes;

Anmolpreet Singh Aryan Juyal Jaydev Unadkat Mayank Markande Kieron Pollard Murugan Ashwin Rahul Buddhi Sanjay Yadav Tymal Mills Riley Meredith Basil Thampi Daniel Sams Fabian Allen

Conclusion

This was the list of MI team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the team's first match on 2nd April on JioCinema.

