List of Punjab Kings team players- IPL 2023

Punjab Kings team 2023 is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been released, traded, and retained.

According to the reports, PKBS's list of IPL players for 2023 will include top players such as Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Liam Livingstone, and Matthew Short.

PBKS Team 2023: History

Formed in 2008 as Kings XI Punjab, Punjab Kings is a franchise cricket team that participates in the Indian Premier League. The team franchise is jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul. In Feb 2021, the team acquired the name of Punjab Kings. Over the years the team’s success in IPL has been mixed. It reached the semi-finals twice in 2008 and 2014 but failed to win the trophy. Some of the renowned players who have represented the team in the past include Adam Gilchrist, Yuvraj Singh, and Glenn Maxwell.

PBKS Team 2023: Present

Presently, the team has been undergoing significant changes in deciding the players list for IPL 2023. It has signed English all-rounder Sam Curran for a record INR 18.50 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. It was also the first team to bid for their former captain Mayank Agarwal but was defeated in the bidding war by Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they managed to sign Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza at the price of INR 50 lakhs. Below is the complete list of the 2023 squad of PKBS that has been retained.

PBKS Team 2023: Retained Players List

PBKS Final Team for IPL 2023:

The list of players in the PBKS final team for IPL 2023 includes;



PLAYER ROLE PRICE Arshdeep Singh Bowler 4 Crore Shikhar Dhawan (c) Batter 8.25 crore Kagiso Rabada Bowler 9.25 crore Matthew Short All-Rounder 20 lakhs Shahrukh Khan All-Rounder 9 crore Harpreet Brar Batter 3.8 crore Prabhsimran Singh Batter/Wicket-keeper 60 lakh Jitesh Sharma Batter/Wicket-keeper 20 lakh Rahul Chahar Bowler 5.25 crore Liam Livingstone All-Rounder 11.5 crore Raj Bawa Batter 2 crore Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder 55 lakh Baltej Dhanda All-Rounder 20 lakh Nathan Ellis Bowler 75 lakh Atharva Taide All-Rounder 20 lakh Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter 50 lakh Sam Curran All-Rounder 18.5 crore Sikandar Raza All-Rounder 50 lakh Harpreet Bhatia Batter 40 lakh Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler 20 lakh Mohit Rathe All-Rounder 20 lakh Shivam Singh All-Rounder 20 lakh

PBKS Team 2023

The list of players who are being released in auctions includes;

Benny Howell Prerak Mankad Writtick Chatterjee Mayank Agarwal Odean Smith Vaibhav Arora Ishan Porel Ansh Patel Sandeep Sharma

Conclusion

This was the list of Punjab Kings team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 1st of April on JioCinema.