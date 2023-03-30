JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

List of Punjab Kings team players- IPL 2023

The list of PKBS players for the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been finalized. Get the complete list of players and also the ones that have been retained and released.
PKBS Team Players List: IPL 2023
PKBS Team Players List: IPL 2023

Punjab Kings team 2023 is ready to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting on 31st March 2023. Here, we will cover the complete list of players who will be participating this year and also the list of players that have been released, traded, and retained. 

According to the reports, PKBS's list of IPL players for 2023 will include top players such as Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Liam Livingstone, and Matthew Short. 

PBKS Team 2023: History

Formed in 2008 as Kings XI Punjab, Punjab Kings is a franchise cricket team that participates in the Indian Premier League. The team franchise is jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul. In Feb 2021, the team acquired the name of Punjab Kings. Over the years the team’s success in IPL has been mixed. It reached the semi-finals twice in 2008 and 2014 but failed to win the trophy. Some of the renowned players who have represented the team in the past include Adam Gilchrist, Yuvraj Singh, and Glenn Maxwell. 

PBKS Team 2023: Present 

Presently, the team has been undergoing significant changes in deciding the players list for IPL 2023. It has signed English all-rounder Sam Curran for a record INR 18.50 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. It was also the first team to bid for their former captain Mayank Agarwal but was defeated in the bidding war by Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they managed to sign Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza at the price of INR 50 lakhs. Below is the complete list of the 2023 squad of PKBS that has been retained. 

PBKS Team 2023: Retained Players List

PLAYER

ROLE

PRICE

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

4 Crore

Shikhar Dhawan (c)

Batter

8.25 crore

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

9.25 crore

Matthew Short

All-Rounder

20 lakhs

Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounder

9 crore

Harpreet Brar

Batter

3.8 crore

Prabhsimran Singh

Batter/Wicket-keeper

60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma

Batter/Wicket-keeper

20 lakh

Rahul Chahar

Bowler

5.25 crore

Liam Livingstone

All-Rounder

11.5 crore

Raj Bawa

Batter

2 crore

Rishi Dhawan

All-Rounder

55 lakh

Baltej Dhanda

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

75 lakh

Atharva Taide

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batter

50 lakh

PBKS Final Team for IPL 2023:  

The list of players in the PBKS final team for IPL 2023 includes;  


PLAYER

ROLE

PRICE

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

4 Crore

Shikhar Dhawan (c)

Batter

8.25 crore

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

9.25 crore

Matthew Short

All-Rounder

20 lakhs

Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounder

9 crore

Harpreet Brar

Batter

3.8 crore

Prabhsimran Singh

Batter/Wicket-keeper

60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma

Batter/Wicket-keeper

20 lakh

Rahul Chahar

Bowler

5.25 crore

Liam Livingstone

All-Rounder

11.5 crore

Raj Bawa

Batter

2 crore

Rishi Dhawan

All-Rounder

55 lakh

Baltej Dhanda

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

75 lakh

Atharva Taide

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batter

50 lakh

Sam Curran

All-Rounder

18.5 crore

Sikandar Raza

All-Rounder

50 lakh

Harpreet Bhatia

Batter

40 lakh

Vidwath Kaverappa

Bowler

20 lakh

Mohit Rathe

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Shivam Singh

All-Rounder

20 lakh

PBKS Team 2023

The list of players who are being released in auctions includes; 

  1. Benny Howell
  2. Prerak Mankad
  3. Writtick Chatterjee
  4. Mayank Agarwal
  5. Odean Smith
  6. Vaibhav Arora
  7. Ishan Porel
  8. Ansh Patel
  9. Sandeep Sharma

Conclusion

This was the list of Punjab Kings team players for IPL 2023. You can catch the match live on the 1st of April on JioCinema. 

 

FAQ

Which players have PBKS retained in 2023?

This year, PKBS has retained some of the top performers including Matthew Short, Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis.

Who are the owners of the PBKS cricket team?

PBKS is owned by Ness Wadia, Karan Paul, Mohit Burman, and Pretty Zinta.

Who is the captain of the Punjab Kings?

Last season, the captain of the Punjab Kings was Mayank Agarwal. Whereas, in 2023 Shikhar Dhawan replaced him as a captain.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories