JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

IPL 2023 KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Players List and Complete Team Squad

IPL 2023: The 16th season of the popular cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin. The stage is set, teams are finalized, and all that’s left is to play. Check the full squad and players list of Kolkata Knight Riders for the TATA IPL 2023.
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Players List
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Players List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world, and the latest season is set to begin on March 31, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favourite teams and hoping for another exhilarating edition of the IPL. Like last year, ten teams will be competing this year to lift the coveted IPL trophy. A total of 74 matches will be played, and the final will be held on May 28, 2023. The reigning champs, Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, will seek to defend their title. Here we list the key changes and full squad details of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Tata IPL 2023.

IPL 2023Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is a team that’s been part of the IPL lineup since the first season and has also won the tournament twice. The franchise is responsible for producing some of the most exciting matches in the history of the IPL. Legendary cricketers like Brendan McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Jacques Kallis, and Chris Gayle have played for KKR over the years.

Another interesting fact about KKR is that it’s owned by none other than the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan. However, KKR has been underwhelming for the last few seasons but reached the playoffs in 2021. Hopefully, 2023 will mark the end of KKR’s rough spell under the leadership of the new captain, Nitish Rana. Kolkata Knight Riders has undergone many significant changes this year, apart from the new captain. You can check the full 2023 squad of KKR here.

IPL KKR Players List 2023

  • There are 22 total players in the squad of Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 IPL.
  • 14 Players are Domestic and 8 International.
  • Nitish Rana will lead the team as captain this year, taking over the reigns from Shreyas Iyer, who was also the most expensive player for KKR this year, costing 12.25 crores to retain.
  • Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson were the most valuable players for KKR after Iyer.

Retained KKR Players List 2023 

Player Name

Role

Price (INR)

Shreyas Iyer 

Batsman

12.25 crore

Nitish Rana (c)

Batsman

8 crore

Venkatesh Iyer

All-Rounder

8 Crore

Andre Russell

All-Rounder

12 Crore

Sunil Narine

All-Rounder

6 Crore

Shardul Thakur

Bowler

10.75 Crore

Lockie Ferguson

Bowler

10 Crore

Harshit Rana

Bowler

20 lakh

Varun Chakravarthy

Bowler

8 Crore

Anukul Roy

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Rinku Singh

Batsman

55 lakh

Umesh Yadav

Bowler

2 crore

Tim Southee

Bowler

1.5 crore

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsman/Wicket-keeper

50 lakh

Released KKR Players List 2023

Player Name

Role

Price (INR)

Pat Cummins

Bowler

7.25 crore

Sam Billings

Wicketkeeper/batsman

2 crore

Aaron Finch

Batsman

1.5 crore

Shivam Mavi

Bowler

7.25 crore

Mohammad Nabi

Allrounder

1 crore

Chamika Karunaratne

Bowler

50 lakhs

Alex Hales

Batsman

1.5 crore

Abhijeet Tomar

Batsman

40 lakhs

Ajinkya Rahane

Batsman

1 crore

Ashok Sharma

Bowler

55 lakhs

Sheldon Jackson

Wicketkeeper/Batsman

60 lakhs

Baba Indrajith

Batsman

20 lakhs

Pratham Singh

Batsman

20 lakhs

Ramesh Kumar

Batsman

20 lakhs

Rasikh Salam

Bowler

20 lakhs

Aman Khan (Traded To DC)

Batsman

20 lakhs

IPL KKR Players List and Full Squad 2023

Player

Role

Price (INR)

Shreyas Iyer

Batsman

12.25 crore

Nitish Rana (c)

Batsman

8 crore

Venkatesh Iyer

All-Rounder

8 Crore

Andre Russell

All-Rounder

12 Crore

Sunil Narine

All-Rounder

6 Crore

Umesh Yadav

Bowler

2 crore

Tim Southee

Bowler

1.5 crore

Harshit Rana

Bowler

20 lakh

Varun Chakravarthy

Bowler

8 Crore

Anukul Roy

All-Rounder

20 lakh

Rinku Singh

Batsman

55 lakh

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsman/Wicket-keeper

50 lakh

Shardul Thakur

Bowler

10.75 Crore

Lockie Ferguson

Bowler

10 Crore

N Jagadeesan

Batsman

90 lakh

Vaibhav Arora

Bowler

60 lakh

Suyash Sharma

Bowler

20 lakh

David Wiese

All-Rounder

1 crore

Kulwant Khejroliya

Bowler

20 lakh

Litton Das

Wicket-keeper

50 lakh

Mandeep Singh

Batsman

50 lakh

Shakib Al Hasan

All-Rounder

1.5 crore

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next