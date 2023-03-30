IPL 2023 KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Players List and Complete Team Squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world, and the latest season is set to begin on March 31, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favourite teams and hoping for another exhilarating edition of the IPL. Like last year, ten teams will be competing this year to lift the coveted IPL trophy. A total of 74 matches will be played, and the final will be held on May 28, 2023. The reigning champs, Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, will seek to defend their title. Here we list the key changes and full squad details of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Tata IPL 2023.

IPL 2023Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is a team that’s been part of the IPL lineup since the first season and has also won the tournament twice. The franchise is responsible for producing some of the most exciting matches in the history of the IPL. Legendary cricketers like Brendan McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, Jacques Kallis, and Chris Gayle have played for KKR over the years.

Another interesting fact about KKR is that it’s owned by none other than the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan. However, KKR has been underwhelming for the last few seasons but reached the playoffs in 2021. Hopefully, 2023 will mark the end of KKR’s rough spell under the leadership of the new captain, Nitish Rana. Kolkata Knight Riders has undergone many significant changes this year, apart from the new captain. You can check the full 2023 squad of KKR here.

IPL KKR Players List 2023

There are 22 total players in the squad of Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 IPL.

14 Players are Domestic and 8 International.

Nitish Rana will lead the team as captain this year, taking over the reigns from Shreyas Iyer, who was also the most expensive player for KKR this year, costing 12.25 crores to retain.

Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson were the most valuable players for KKR after Iyer.

Retained KKR Players List 2023

Player Name Role Price (INR) Shreyas Iyer Batsman 12.25 crore Nitish Rana (c) Batsman 8 crore Venkatesh Iyer All-Rounder 8 Crore Andre Russell All-Rounder 12 Crore Sunil Narine All-Rounder 6 Crore Shardul Thakur Bowler 10.75 Crore Lockie Ferguson Bowler 10 Crore Harshit Rana Bowler 20 lakh Varun Chakravarthy Bowler 8 Crore Anukul Roy All-Rounder 20 lakh Rinku Singh Batsman 55 lakh Umesh Yadav Bowler 2 crore Tim Southee Bowler 1.5 crore Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman/Wicket-keeper 50 lakh

Released KKR Players List 2023

Player Name Role Price (INR) Pat Cummins Bowler 7.25 crore Sam Billings Wicketkeeper/batsman 2 crore Aaron Finch Batsman 1.5 crore Shivam Mavi Bowler 7.25 crore Mohammad Nabi Allrounder 1 crore Chamika Karunaratne Bowler 50 lakhs Alex Hales Batsman 1.5 crore Abhijeet Tomar Batsman 40 lakhs Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 1 crore Ashok Sharma Bowler 55 lakhs Sheldon Jackson Wicketkeeper/Batsman 60 lakhs Baba Indrajith Batsman 20 lakhs Pratham Singh Batsman 20 lakhs Ramesh Kumar Batsman 20 lakhs Rasikh Salam Bowler 20 lakhs Aman Khan (Traded To DC) Batsman 20 lakhs

IPL KKR Players List and Full Squad 2023