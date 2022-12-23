IPL Auction 2023: Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

IPL Auction 2023 is underway and has broken the precious records of the cricket tournament. Sam Curran has become the most expensive player ever to be bought in IPL, followed by Cameroon Green and Ben Stokes.

Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping 18.50 Crore Rupees.

Record Alert 🚨



Sam Curran 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙋𝙇!



Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for 17.5 Crore.

.@mipaltan win the bidding war to welcome Australian all-rounder Cameron Green!💰✅



Meanwhile, all-rounder, Ben Stokes has been bought by Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 Crore.

Many players have still to be put up for bidding in the IPL auction for the 2023 season.

Check out the complete list of players who have been sold and unsold, along with the amount they were paid, here.

IPL Auction 2023: Full List Of Sold Players

Player Team Bought For Kane Williamson Gujarat Titans 2 Crore Harry Brook Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Crore Mayank Agarwal Sunrisers Hyderabad 8.25 Crore Ajinkya Rahane Chennai Super Kings 50 Lakh Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 Crore Odean Smith Gujarat Titans 50 Lakh Sikandar Raza Punjab Kings 50 Lakh Jason Holder Rajasthan Royals 5.75 Crore Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.5 Crore Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 Crore Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 Crore Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 5.25 Crore Phil Salt Delhi Capitals 2 Crore Reece Topley Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.9 Crore Jaydev Unadkat Lucknow Super Giants 50 Lakh Jhye Richardson Mumbai Indians 1.5 Crore Ishant Sharma Delhi Capitals 50 Lakh Adil Rashid Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Crore Shaik Rasheed Chennai Super Kings 20 Lakh Vivrant Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 2.6 Crore Samarth Vyas Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 Lakh Sanvir Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 Lakh Nishant Sindhu Chennai Super Kings 60 Lakh Srikar Bharat Gujarat Titans 1.20 Crore Upendera Yadav Sunrisers Hyderabad 25 Lakh Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 60 Lakh Yash Thakur Lucknow Super Giants 45 Lakh Shivam Mavi Gujarat Titans 6 Crore Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals 5.5 Crore Himanshu Sharma Royal Challengers Bangalore 20 Lakh

IPL Auction 2023: Full List Of Unsold Players

