IPL Auction 2023: Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

The auction for IPL season 2023 is underway. Sam Curran and Cameroon Green have broken all previous records, becoming the most expensive players in the history of the tournament.
IPL Auction 2023: Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players
IPL Auction 2023: Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

 

IPL Auction 2023 is underway and has broken the precious records of the cricket tournament. Sam Curran has become the most expensive player ever to be bought in IPL, followed by Cameroon Green and Ben Stokes. 

Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping 18.50 Crore Rupees. 

Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for 17.5 Crore. 

Meanwhile, all-rounder, Ben Stokes has been bought by Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 Crore.

Many players have still to be put up for bidding in the IPL auction for the 2023 season.

Check out the complete list of players who have been sold and unsold, along with the amount they were paid, here.

IPL Auction 2023: Full List Of Sold Players

Also Read | Who is the Most Expensive Player in IPL History?

Player

Team

Bought For 

Kane Williamson

Gujarat Titans 

2 Crore

Harry Brook

Sunrisers Hyderabad

8 Crore

Mayank Agarwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

8.25 Crore

Ajinkya Rahane

Chennai Super Kings

50 Lakh

Sam Curran 

Punjab Kings

18.50 Crore

Odean Smith

Gujarat Titans

50 Lakh

Sikandar Raza

Punjab Kings 

50 Lakh

Jason Holder

Rajasthan Royals 

5.75 Crore

Cameron Green

Mumbai Indians 

17.5 Crore

Ben Stokes

Chennai Super Kings

16.25 Crore
Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 Crore
Heinrich Klaasen  Sunrisers Hyderabad 5.25 Crore
Phil Salt Delhi Capitals  2 Crore
Reece Topley Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.9 Crore
Jaydev Unadkat Lucknow Super Giants  50 Lakh
Jhye Richardson Mumbai Indians  1.5 Crore
Ishant Sharma Delhi Capitals  50 Lakh
Adil Rashid Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Crore
Shaik Rasheed Chennai Super Kings 20 Lakh 
Vivrant Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 2.6 Crore
Samarth Vyas Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 Lakh
Sanvir Singh  Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 Lakh
Nishant Sindhu Chennai Super Kings 60 Lakh
Srikar Bharat  Gujarat Titans  1.20 Crore
Upendera Yadav  Sunrisers Hyderabad 25 Lakh
Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 60 Lakh
 Yash Thakur  Lucknow Super Giants  45 Lakh
Shivam Mavi  Gujarat Titans  6 Crore
Mukesh Kumar  Delhi Capitals  5.5 Crore
Himanshu Sharma Royal Challengers Bangalore 20 Lakh

 

IPL Auction 2023: Full List Of Unsold Players

Here is the list of the unsold players in the IPL 2023 auctions:

Unsold Players

Joe Root 

Rilee Rossouw 

Shakib Al Hasan

Litton Das

Kusal Mendis 

Tom Banton 

Chris Jordan

Adam Milne

Akeal Hosein

Adam Zampa

Tabraiz Shamsi

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Anmolpreet Singh

Chethan LR 

Shubham Khajuria

Rohan Kunnummal

Himmat Singh

Priyam Garg

Saurabh Kumar 

Corbin Bosch

Shashank Singh

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Sumit Kumar

Dinesh Bana

Mohammed Azharuddeen

KM Asif

Mujtaba Yousuf

Lance Morris 

Chintal Gandhi 

Murugan Ashwin

Izharulhuq Naveed

Shreyas Gopal

S Midhun

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories