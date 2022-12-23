IPL Auction 2023: Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players
IPL Auction 2023 is underway and has broken the precious records of the cricket tournament. Sam Curran has become the most expensive player ever to be bought in IPL, followed by Cameroon Green and Ben Stokes.
Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping 18.50 Crore Rupees.
Record Alert 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
Sam Curran 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙋𝙇!
He goes BIG 🤯- INR 18.50 Crore & will now play for Punjab Kings 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/VlKRCcwv05
Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for 17.5 Crore.
.@mipaltan win the bidding war to welcome Australian all-rounder Cameron Green!💰✅— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
He is SOLD for INR 17.5 Crore 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/tJWCkRgF3O
Meanwhile, all-rounder, Ben Stokes has been bought by Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 Crore.
Ben Stokes is next with a base price of INR 2 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
Many players have still to be put up for bidding in the IPL auction for the 2023 season.
Check out the complete list of players who have been sold and unsold, along with the amount they were paid, here.
IPL Auction 2023: Full List Of Sold Players
Also Read | Who is the Most Expensive Player in IPL History?
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bought For
|
Kane Williamson
|
Gujarat Titans
|
2 Crore
|
Harry Brook
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
8 Crore
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
8.25 Crore
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
50 Lakh
|
Sam Curran
|
Punjab Kings
|
18.50 Crore
|
Odean Smith
|
Gujarat Titans
|
50 Lakh
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Punjab Kings
|
50 Lakh
|
Jason Holder
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
5.75 Crore
|
Cameron Green
|
Mumbai Indians
|
17.5 Crore
|
Ben Stokes
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
16.25 Crore
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16 Crore
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5.25 Crore
|Phil Salt
|Delhi Capitals
|2 Crore
|Reece Topley
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1.9 Crore
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Lucknow Super Giants
|50 Lakh
|Jhye Richardson
|Mumbai Indians
|1.5 Crore
|Ishant Sharma
|Delhi Capitals
|50 Lakh
|Adil Rashid
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2 Crore
|Shaik Rasheed
|Chennai Super Kings
|20 Lakh
|Vivrant Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2.6 Crore
|Samarth Vyas
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20 Lakh
|Sanvir Singh
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20 Lakh
|Nishant Sindhu
|Chennai Super Kings
|60 Lakh
|Srikar Bharat
|Gujarat Titans
|1.20 Crore
|Upendera Yadav
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|25 Lakh
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|60 Lakh
|Yash Thakur
|Lucknow Super Giants
|45 Lakh
|Shivam Mavi
|Gujarat Titans
|6 Crore
|Mukesh Kumar
|Delhi Capitals
|5.5 Crore
|Himanshu Sharma
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|20 Lakh
IPL Auction 2023: Full List Of Unsold Players
Here is the list of the unsold players in the IPL 2023 auctions:
|
Unsold Players
|
Joe Root
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Litton Das
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Tom Banton
|
Chris Jordan
|
Adam Milne
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Adam Zampa
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Chethan LR
|
Shubham Khajuria
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Himmat Singh
|
Priyam Garg
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Shashank Singh
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Dinesh Bana
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
KM Asif
|
Mujtaba Yousuf
|
Lance Morris
|
Chintal Gandhi
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Izharulhuq Naveed
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
S Midhun