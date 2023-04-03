Who Won Yesterday's IPL 2023 Match? Check Winner, Loser, Scorecard and Awards

IPL 2023 is in full swing. The popular cricket tournament has returned and promises another dose of entertainment, drama and high-level sports action. The Indian Premier League is a global phenomenon that involves 10 teams as they compete in T20 cricket matches to lift the coveted IPL trophy and take home the hefty prize money.

Athletes from all over the world play in the IPL. Many notable superstars and legends of cricket have been part of the IPL in its 15-year stint. The 2023 Tata IPL commenced with a bang on March 31 and will continue till May 28. Like last year, ten teams will participate this season as well, and a total of 74 matches will be played over 52 days.

Who won the Yesterday IPL Match? - RCB vs MI - Match Number 5 (2 April 2023)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clashed in yesterday’s much anticipated Match 5 of the 2023 IPL. RCB won the toss, and captain Faf du Plessis chose to bowl first.

RCB managed to restrict MI to 171/7 in the high-scoring M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB effortlessly chased the MI total with captain du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli registering a 148-run opening wicket partnership. You can check the full scorecards below.

Yesterday Match Scorecards - RCB vs MI

Mumbai Indians (Batting First)

BATTING R B 4s 6s SR Rohit Sharma (c) c D.Karthik b Akash Deep 1 10 0 0 10.00 Ishan Kishan c H.Patel b Mohammed Siraj 10 13 2 0 76.92 Cameron Green b R. Topley 5 4 1 0 125.00 Suryakumar Yadav c S. Ahmed b M.Bracewell 15 16 1 0 93.75 Tilak Varma not out 84 46 9 4 182.60 Nehal Wadhera c V.Kohli b K.Sharma 21 13 1 2 161.53 Tim David b K.Sharma 4 7 0 0 57.14 Hrithik Shokeen c F. du Plessis b H.Patel 5 3 1 0 166.66 Arshad Khan not out 15 9 0 1 166.66 Extras 11 (nb 1, w 10) TOTAL 171/7 20 Overs (RR: 8.55

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chasing)

BATTING R B 4s 6s SR Virat Kohli not out 82 49 6 5 167.34 Faf du Plessis (c) c David b Arshad Khan 73 43 5 6 169.76 Dinesh Karthik c Tilak Varma b Green† 0 3 0 0 0.00 Glenn Maxwell not out 12 3 0 2 400.00 Extras 5 (lb 1, w 4) TOTAL 172/2 16.2 Ov (RR: 10.53)

Most Run by Batsmen from Yesterday Match

Virat Kohli was the highest run scorer in yesterday’s match. The former RCB and team India captain scored 82 off 49 deliveries. Captain Faf du Plessis was the player of the match.

MI’s Tilak Verma took home the awards for the UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset Of The Match, Dream11 Gamechanger Of The Match, RuPay On-The-Go 4s, and the TIAGO.ev Electric Striker Of The Match.

Most Wickets by Bowler from Yesterday March

RCB spinner Karn Sharma took the most wickets in yesterday’s match against MI, including the in-form Nehal Wadhera and Tim David.

