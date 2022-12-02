IPL Auction 2023: 991 Players Register For Auction, Sam Curran & Ben Stokes Among Most Expensive Players

IPL Auction 2023: The hotly anticipated 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return in spring 2023. After a tumultuous last few seasons, IPL 16 aims to restore the tournament to its former glory.

A whopping 991 domestic and overseas players have registered for the 2023 IPL auction. There are many new faces in the fray, along with the familiar ones. English all-rounder Ben Stokes, bowler Sam Curran, and Australia’s Cameron Green have the highest base prices.

And for the first time ever, no Indian player is listed in the highest reserve price band. The IPL 2023 is turning out to be one of the most exciting seasons of the popular Twenty20 cricket league. The upcoming auction is also promising to offer plenty of surprises. Read on to know more about the IPL Auction 2023.

IPL Auction 2023 Date & Venue

The IPL 2023 Player Registration closed on November 30, 2022, and the final player list was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 1, 2022. IPL auction 2023 will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Kochi, Kerala.

IPL Auction 2023 Players

991 players have registered to be part of the IPL 2023 Player Auction. The list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped, and 20 players from Associate Nations. Capped players are those who represent their home country across all cricketing formats. 714 of the 991 players are Indian, and 277 are overseas.

The breakdown of the players as released by the BCCI is as follows:

Capped Indian (19 players)

Capped International (166 players)

Associate (20 players)

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91 players)

Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

Uncapped Indians (604 players)

Uncapped Internationals (88 players)

Australia has the most overseas players in the auction pool (57), followed by South Africa (52).

Country Players Registered Afghanistan 14 Australia 57 Bangladesh 6 England 31 Ireland 8 Namibia 5 Netherlands 7 New Zealand 27 Scotland 2 South Africa 52 Sri Lanka 23 UAE 6 West Indies 33 Zimbabwe 6

"If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players)."

IPL 2023 Retained & Released Players

All the franchises have already laid the groundwork for the auction, and all that’s left is putting up the bids. The list of retained and released players has been finalized. With 42.25 and 32.2 crores, respectively, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have released the most players and will have the largest purse to spend at the IPL 2023 auction.

Notably, big-name cricketers Keiron Pollard, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc will be missing from the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Most Expensive Players

There are 21 players in the highest (2 crore) reserved price bracket in the auction pool, and they are all overseas. For the first time, no Indian player is in the highest price band. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, and Nicholas Pooran are some of the players included in the 2 crore list.

Among the Indian players, Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, and Manish Pandey are the most expensive, with a base price of ₹1 crore each.

IPL 2023 Schedule

IPL 2023 or IPL 16 will take place early next year in the spring season. Fans will have a lot to look forward to with the massive changes in the teams. Like last year, 10 teams will participate in the IPL 2023, and 74 matches will be played in total.

IPL 2023 will begin on March 25, 2023, and conclude on May 28, 2023. The first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

