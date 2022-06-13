IPL Media Rights 2023-27: IPL Digital and TV Rights sold to two separate broadcasters for Rs 44,075 crore

IPL Media Rights 2023-27: The IPL Digital and TV Rights for 2023-2027 have been sold to two separate broadcasters in a deal worth Rs 44,075 crore, as per sources. The names of the two broadcasters are yet to be revealed. The bidding for the IPL media rights for 2023-2027 cycle had taken place during a two-day IPL Media Rights Auction event that began on June 12th.

The two broadcasters will now hold the right to broadcast a total of 410 matches for a five-year IPL cycle starting 2023 to 2027. The total value of each IPL match will be Rs 107.5 crore.

With this, IPL has become the second most lucrative product after America's NFL in terms of media rights, overtaking the most watched football league English Premier League. While NFL’s media rights is valued at Rs 136 crore per game, the EPL media rights are valued at Rs 82 crore per match.

IPL media rights (TV & Digital) for the 2023-2027 cycle sold at Rs 44,075 crores; bid won by two separate broadcasters: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

IPL Digital Rights 2023 to 2007

As sources, the IPL Media Rights 2023-2027 has gone to two separate broadcasters in two different packages-

Package A - The package has been sold for Rs 23,575 crore with Rs 57.5 crore per game.

Package B - The package has been sold to the selected broadcaster for Rs 20,500 crore with Rs 50 crore per IPL match.

IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: 5 Important Facts

1. A total of seven companies including Disney Star, Sony, Viacom-Reliance, Zee, Fun Asia, Super Sport and Times Internet had submitted their technical bids for the IPL Media Rights Auction 2022.

2. This was the first time the rights were e-auctioned since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The auction was divided into separate packages for television and digital rights.

Package A - It comprised TV rights for the Indian subcontinent

Package B - It comprised digital rights for the Indian subcontinent

Package C - It comprised digital rights for a special bouquet of matches, including the playoffs, for the Indian subcontinent

Package D - It comprised TV and digital rights for the rest of the world

3. All bidders had made separate bids for each package, the bidders for Package A must have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore and bidders of other packages must have a net worth of Rs 500 crore.

4. As per sources, there are two media houses who have won the bid, one for TV and the other for digital. The winner will be able to digitally broadcast all IPL games across the Indian sub-continent.

5. The details of who won which bid is yet to be revealed yet but the value for per match TV and digital rights is Rs 107.5 crore.

Background

The global retail giant Amazon had earlier pulled out of the IPL media rights auction 2022 race. As per sources, Sony was excessively bidding for TV rights, while Star wanted digital rights.

In 2017, Star India had won exclusive IPL media rights for the 2017-2022 cycle with a bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore, outbidding Sony Pictures. The cost per IPL match was Rs 55 crore.

