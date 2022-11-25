Shikhar Dhawan Biography: Early Life, Age, Cricket Career, Records, Personal Life, Awards, and More

In the first ODI matchup against New Zealand on Friday in Auckland, acting India captain Shikhar Dhawan took the initiative. The southpaw hit 13 home runs in his 72 runs off 77 balls. He and Shubman Gill shared a 124-run partnership for the first wicket to help Team India get off to a respectable start.

Shikhar Dhawan Biography

Name Shikhar Dhawan Nickname Gabbar Jatt-Jee Birth 5 December 1985 Father’s Name Mahendra Pal Dhawan Mother’s Name Sunaina Dhawan Age 36 Years Height 1.8 m Nationality Indian Marital Status Divorced Ex-Spouse Ayesha Mukherjee Children Aliyah, Rhea and Zorawar Dhawan Profession Cricketer Batting Style Left-handed Bowling Style Right Arm Off Break Net Worth $14 Million Awards Arjuna Award 2021

Shikhar Dhawan was born to Punjabi parents Sunaina and Mahendra Pal Dhawan on December 5, 1985, in Delhi, India. St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Meera Bagh, Delhi, is where he finished his education. Since he was 12 years old, Tarak Sinha, a cricket coach who has worked with 12 professional cricketers, has guided him at Sonnet Club. When Dhawan first joined the team, he was a wicketkeeper.

Early Career

Dhawan first played for Delhi Under-16s in the 1999/00 Vijay Merchant Trophy and was the leading run-scorer of the 2000/01 Vijay Merchant Trophy in which Delhi finished runners-up. Dhawan's impressive performances for Delhi Under-16s were rewarded when he was picked in the India Under-17 squad for the 2000/01 ACC Under-17 Asia Cup. He played three games in the tournament averaging 85.

Dhawan was chosen once more to play for the Delhi Under-19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy in October 2002. During that tournament, he scored 388 runs from 8 innings at an average of 55.42, including two centuries. The pursuit continued after he was chosen to represent North Zone Under-19s in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in January 2003.

Dhawan represented India in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh and finished with 505 runs, which made him the tournament's top run-scorer. Dhawan was named Player of the Tournament for his 84.16 average runs, three centuries, and a fifty. He scored 69, 18, and 41 in the two youth Tests against England the following January.

In November 2004 during the Ranji Trophy season for the 2004–05 year, Dhawan made his first-class debut for Delhi against Andhra, scoring 49 in his opening innings. With a total of 461 runs from 6 matches and a high score of 130, he finished that Ranji season as Delhi's top run-getter, outscoring more seasoned players like Ajay Jadeja and Aakash Chopra. In February, he was chosen for the India Seniors team to compete in the Challenger Trophy. He opened the inning against India B with future India teammate MS Dhoni. In March of that year, he was chosen by the India A team to participate in the lone 50-over match against the visiting Pakistani team. He made eight before getting bowled.

Dhawan represented India B in 2005/06 Challenger Trophy in October 2005, where his batting performance was underwhelming. But in the EurAsia Cricket Series, a limited-overs competition between India A, Ireland A, the Netherlands A, Pakistan A, and the United Arab Emirates that took place in Abu Dhabi in April and May 2006, Dhawan represented India A. He finished the competition as the top run scorer with 288 runs from 5 matches at an average of 72, including 102 fifty runs.

Dhawan opened the 2006–07 Ranji season by scoring a century while batting at position three against Tamil Nadu.

Despite the inclusion of international players like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, and Ashish Nehra in the starting lineup for the Ranji One-day Trophy in February 2007, he was appointed captain of the Delhi team.

In the 2007–2008 Ranji Trophy season, which Delhi won, Dhawan scored 570 runs from 8 matches at an average of 43.84, including 200 runs. He played three games for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy that came after, averaging 42.25 points per game. [40] In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (previously known as the Ranji One-day Trophy) in February and March 2008, he amassed 389 runs in 6 matches at an average of 97.25, with 200 and a strike rate over 100. He was the second-highest run-getter in the competition. However, Dhawan lost his form while competing for North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy in March, recording scores of 0, 1, and 5. In a four-day match for India A against New Zealand A in September, he was ineffective as a player.

Dhawan found his form again in the 2008-2009 Ranji season, scoring 415 runs at an average of over 69, but he struggled in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2009, scoring just six runs at an average of 18.80. Dhawan participated in the Challenger Trophy for India Red in October 2009. He had a 48.33 tournament average, and India Red came out on top. He continued to play well in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 224 against Baroda in the season's first game and 100 against Karnataka in the second.

Dhawan maintained his strong performance in the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy despite having a patchy season, scoring 461 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 51.22. He has selected as Delhi's captain for the special list A contest in January 2013.

International Career

Dhawan was chosen in the 14-man squad, marking the first time he had been included in an Indian senior team squad, when the Indian selectors picked a "second string" squad for a three-match ODI series against Australia in October 2010. Before the series, India's captain Dhoni endorsed Dhawan, saying, "We both scored in Mumbai's Challengers (in 2005). I had the opportunity to make a name for myself on the national team. His career has seen its ups and downs, but he has remained remarkably consistent. It's challenging to open the innings because Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag are all of comparable caliber. It's good that he finally had a chance. I hope he scores so the bench gets a boost ".

India traveled to the West Indies in June 2011 for a three-test, five-ODI, and one T20I tour. Sehwag and Gambhir, India's regular limited-overs openers, were unable to travel because of shoulder injuries, while Tendulkar opted to take a break following the World Cup victory and the IPL. Despite his poor performance in the previous domestic season, the selectors chose Dhawan for the limited-overs squad because he appeared to be finding his form during the IPL. Dhawan was rewarded with a call-up to the Indian Test squad in February 2013 for the four-match series against Australia after putting in consistent work during the 2012–13 domestic season.

Indian Premier League

Before the 2013 Champions League Twenty20 tournament began, Dhawan was chosen as the Sunrisers Hyderabad team's captain. Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to keep Dhawan for the 2017 Indian Premier League. In 14 matches, he averaged 36.84 runs, totaling 479 runs for the tournament. The Kolkata Knight Riders eliminated his team in the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased Dhawan for 5.2 crores during the 2018 IPL Auction by using their RTM (right to match) card. Dhawan was included in the Cricinfo IPL XI due to his IPL 2019 performances. After David Warner, Dhawan became the fifth batsman to reach 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 20, 2020. He also became the first player to ever score back-to-back hundreds in the IPL's history. In the 2020 IPL, Shikhar Dhawan amassed 600 runs.

He even finished fourth on the orange cap list in IPL 2021 after scoring 587 runs.

Dhawan was purchased by the Punjab Kings for 8.25 crores during the 2022 IPL Auction. In a game against the Chennai Super Kings on April 25, 2022, Dhawan achieved two significant goals. He participated in his 200th Tata IPL game and became the second player, after Virat Kohli, to reach the 6000 run mark.

Dhawan has been named the new captain of the Punjab Kings, taking over for Mayank Agarwal in the 2023 season.

Shikhar Dhawan Stats

Test Centuries Scored by Shikhar Dhawan

S.No Score Opposition Innings Test Date Result 1 187 Australia 2 3/4 14 Mar 2013 Won 2 115 New Zealand 4 1/2 6 Feb 2014 Lost 3 173 Bangladesh 1 1/1 10 Jun 2015 Drawn 4 134 SriLanka 2 1/3 12 Aug 2015 Lost 5 190 Sri Lanka 1 1/3 26 Jul 2017 Won 6 119 Sri Lanka 3/3 12 Aug 2017 Won 7 107 Afghanistan 1 1/1 14 Jun 2018 Won

ODI Centuries Scored by Shikhar Dhawan

S.No Score Opposition Innings S/R Date Result 1 114 South Africa 1 127.7 6 Jun 2013 Won 2 102 West Indies 2 95.32 11 Jun 2013 Won 3 116 Zimbabwe 1 91.33 26 July 2013 Won 4 100 Australia 2 98.03 30 Oct 2013 Won 5 119 West Indies 2 125.26 27 Nov 2013 Won 6 113 Sri Lanka 1 105.60 2 Nov 2014 Won 7 137 South Africa 1 93.83 22 Feb 2015 Won 8 100 Ireland 2 117.64 10 Mar 2015 Won 9 126 Australia 2 111.50 20 Jan 2016 Lost 10 125 Sri Lanka 1 97.65 8 Jun 2017 Lost 11 132 Sri Lanka 2 146.66 20 Aug 2017 Won 12 100 Sri Lanka 2 117.64 17 Dec 2017 Won 13 109 South Africa 1 103.80 10 Feb 2018 Lost 14 127 Hong Kong 1 105.83 18 Sep 2018 Won 15 114 Pakistan 2 114.00 23 Sep 2018 Won 16 143 Australia 1 124.34 10 Mar 2019 Lost 17 117 Australia 1 107.34 9 Jun 2019 Won

Achievements

Fastest Test Century by a Debutant 187 off 174

Leading run scorer for India in ICC World Cup 2015 .

Most number of ODI centuries in 2013.

Wisden Cricketer of the year 2014 .

First Indian batsman to score a century before lunch on the first day in a Test match .

Fastest Indian batsman to reach 1000 (Joint-fastest), 2000, 3000 ODI runs.

Most runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and 2017 .

Fastest batsman to reach 1000 runs in ICC tournaments .

Highest run scorer of Asia Cup 2018 .

First player in the history of the IPL 2020 to score two consecutive centuries.

Awards & Accolades

2 consecutive golden bats at ICC Champions Trophy

2021-Arjuna Award, by the Government of India in recognition of his outstanding achievement in sports.

Shikhar Dhawan wed Aesha Mukerji, an amateur kickboxer from Melbourne, in 2012. In 2014, they also welcomed a son they named Zoravar. Aliyah and Rhea, Aesha's daughters from a previous relationship, were also adopted by Dhawan. However, in September 2021, Dhawan and Mukerji divorced.