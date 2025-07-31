JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF Here

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to release the Round 4 seat allotment result for UPJEE counselling today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who submitted their college and course preferences during this round can use their login credentials to view their allotment status on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Successful candidates will have a window from August 1 to August 3, 2025, to either "freeze" their seat, signaling that they accept, or "float" it, indicating that they would like to be upgraded in later rounds. The necessary security and counseling expenses must also be paid by candidates during this time. The option to withdraw will be accessible on August 5, 2025, for individuals who choose not to proceed with the admissions process.