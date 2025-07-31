JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF Here

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to release the Round 4 seat allotment result for UPJEE counselling today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who submitted their college and course preferences during this round can use their login credentials to view their allotment status on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Successful candidates will have a window from August 1 to August 3, 2025, to either "freeze" their seat, signaling that they accept, or "float" it, indicating that they would like to be upgraded in later rounds. The necessary security and counseling expenses must also be paid by candidates during this time. The option to withdraw will be accessible on August 5, 2025, for individuals who choose not to proceed with the admissions process.
How to Check JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025?
To verify the status of their allocation, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Select the fourth round seat allocation result link from the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the password and application number.
Step 4: The screen displaying the JEECUP round 4 seat allocation for 2025
Step 5: Save and download it for later use.
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Schedule
Check out the important events and dates of the 4th round below.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
4th Round Choice Filling
|
July 28–30, 2025
|
4th Round Seat Allotment
|
31-Jul-25
|
Freeze/Float Option & Fee Payment
|
Aug 1–3, 2025
|
Document Verification (Freeze only)
|
Aug 1–4, 2025 (up to 6:00 PM)
|
4th Round Seat Withdrawal
|
5-Aug-25
The second phase special counseling schedule for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2025 includes counseling for the reserved quota seats of Minority Institutes and covers the fourth to fifth rounds for Groups A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L.
All qualified but unadmitted applicants from Uttar Pradesh and other states who sat the exam are eligible for this special round.
