ICC World Cup 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5th. After a decade, India is hosting the ODI World Cup. The tournament will be held across 11 Indian cities, with the opening match between England and New Zealand held in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, earlier known as the Sardar Patel Stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a staggering capacity to hold 132,000 spectators. Here is everything you need to know about the World Cup 2023 matches being held at the stadium.

ICC World Cup 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Key Highlights

In this 2023 ODI World Cup, 5 matches will be held in the Narendra Modi stadium, including the India vs Pakistan match and the tournament’s finale.

Here are some key highlights:

Narendra Modi Stadium Location Stadium Rd, Parvati Nagar, Motera, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380005 Seating capacity 132,000 Event ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 No. of matches held Five Date 05 Oct, 14 Oct, 4 Nov, 10 Nov, and 19 Nov

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

Team Date and Time (IST) Eng vs NZ 5 Oct at 02: 00 PM Ind vs Pak 14 Oct at 02: 00 PM Aus vs Eng 4 Nov at 02: 00 PM Afgh vs SA 10 Nov at 02: 00 PM ODI World Cup 2023 Final 19 Nov at 02: 00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad

The sale of tickets for the ODI WC ‘23 will be held in phases. For matches being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the tickets will go on sale from September 3rd, 2023. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats Ticket Prices Front Rows or Lower Stands Rs 500 - 600 Upper Stands Rs 900 - 2100 Upper House Club Rs 3000 Lower House Club Rs 9000 VIP Box Rs 19000 Corporate Box Rs 24,000

Source: ticketnews.in

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.

