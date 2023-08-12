ICC World Cup 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time
World Cup 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5th. After a decade, India is hosting the ODI World Cup. The tournament will be held across 11 Indian cities, with the opening match between England and New Zealand held in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The Narendra Modi Stadium, earlier known as the Sardar Patel Stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a staggering capacity to hold 132,000 spectators. Here is everything you need to know about the World Cup 2023 matches being held at the stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Key Highlights
In this 2023 ODI World Cup, 5 matches will be held in the Narendra Modi stadium, including the India vs Pakistan match and the tournament’s finale.
Here are some key highlights:
|
Narendra Modi Stadium
|
Location
|
Stadium Rd, Parvati Nagar, Motera, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380005
|
Seating capacity
|
132,000
|
Event
|
ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023
|
No. of matches held
|
Five
|
Date
|
05 Oct, 14 Oct, 4 Nov, 10 Nov, and 19 Nov
Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad World Cup 2023 Match Schedule
Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.
|
Team
|
Date and Time (IST)
|
Eng vs NZ
|
5 Oct at 02: 00 PM
|
Ind vs Pak
|
14 Oct at 02: 00 PM
|
Aus vs Eng
|
4 Nov at 02: 00 PM
|
Afgh vs SA
|
10 Nov at 02: 00 PM
|
ODI World Cup 2023 Final
|
19 Nov at 02: 00 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad
The sale of tickets for the ODI WC ‘23 will be held in phases. For matches being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the tickets will go on sale from September 3rd, 2023. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.
Here are the details of the ticket prices:
|
Available Seats
|
Ticket Prices
|
Front Rows or Lower Stands
|
Rs 500 - 600
|
Upper Stands
|
Rs 900 - 2100
|
Upper House Club
|
Rs 3000
|
Lower House Club
|
Rs 9000
|
VIP Box
|
Rs 19000
|
Corporate Box
|
Rs 24,000
Source: ticketnews.in
The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.
Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Registration Date, How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket
Related | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule announced, India vs Pakistan date revised, Stadium, Venues and Match Details