World Cup 2023 Final: Match Date, Tickets, Stadium Venue and Other Details

The most exciting sports tournament of the year, The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, is gearing up for a grand finale, and the excitement of cricket fans is off the roof. Hosted by India for the first time in a decade, the World Cup has given fans thrilling wins, record-breaking innings, and crushing upsets.

The 13th edition of the tournament can be categorized as historical since it has witnessed multiple records being broken and multiple being created. From the breathtaking performances of star players to the nail-biting finishes, this World Cup has truly lived up to its reputation as the pinnacle of ODI cricket.

Ten teams participated in the ODI CWC and the top four performing teams will advance to the semi-finals. So far, three teams have qualified for the semis- India, South Africa, and Australia.

New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will be fighting to fill up the last spot.

Which teams will play the World Cup 2023 Final?

The team at the top of the World Cup 2023 Points Table will play against the team at the fourth spot, and the team at the second place will clash with the team at the third place in the semi-final matches.

The teams that will win the two semi-finals will advance to the finals.

World Cup 2023 Final: Match Date and Venue

Here is the schedule of the final of the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup:

DATE TEAMS VENUE MATCH TIME 19 Nov ‘23 Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 02:00 PM

World Cup 2023 Final Tickets

The ICC and BCCI have partnered with BookMyShow to provide official tickets for the tournament. You can buy tickets for the World Cup Final from there.

World Cup 2023 Final: Where to watch the match?

The Star Sports network is broadcasting all World Cup 2023 matches. Alternatively, you may watch the matches online on the Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.

The World Cup 2023 Final is mere days away and cricket fans all over the world are rooting for their favourite teams. Who wins the coveted title and the trophy remains to be seen.

