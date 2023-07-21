[Updated] Most Runs in International Cricket 2023 in All Format
In the world of cricket records, only a few achievements hold as much prestige as scoring the most runs in international cricket. Only 12 batsmen in the history of cricket have been able to score over 20,000 runs in all combined formats of international cricket.
Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also known to the world as the “God of Cricket,” has scored the highest runs in cricket history, being the first and only batsman to score over 30,000 runs. As the most runs scored by a batsman in international cricket history, Tendulkar is a legend who continues to inspire the up and coming generations of aspiring cricketers.
In this article, we will take a look at the most runs in international cricket in all formats- ODI, T20, and Test.
Top 20 | Most runs in international cricket
Here is a list of the top 20 players who have scored the most runs by a batsman.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
HS
|
BF
|
100
|
50
|
4s
|
6s
|
1. Sachin Tendulkar
|
664
|
34357
|
248*
|
50817+
|
100
|
164
|
4076+
|
264
|
2. Kumar Sangakkara
|
594
|
28016
|
319
|
42086
|
63
|
153
|
3015
|
159
|
3. Ricky Ponting
|
560
|
27483
|
257
|
40130
|
71
|
146
|
2781
|
246
|
4. Mahela Jayawardene
|
652
|
25957
|
374
|
40100
|
54
|
136
|
2679
|
170
|
5. Jacques Kallis
|
519
|
25534
|
224
|
45346
|
62
|
149
|
2455
|
254
|
6. Virat Kohli
|
499
|
25461
|
254*
|
32183
|
75
|
131
|
2522
|
279
|
7. Rahul Dravid
|
509
|
24208
|
270
|
46564
|
48
|
146
|
2604
|
66
|
8. Brian Lara
|
430
|
22358
|
400*
|
32839
|
53
|
111
|
2601
|
221
|
9. Sanath Jayasuriya
|
586
|
21032
|
340
|
25910
|
42
|
103
|
2486
|
352
|
10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|
454
|
20988
|
203*
|
40150
|
41
|
125
|
2041
|
126
|
11. Inzamam-ul-Haq
|
499
|
20580
|
329
|
32172
|
35
|
129
|
2076
|
193
|
12. AB de Villiers
|
420
|
20014
|
278*
|
26787
|
47
|
109
|
2004
|
328
|
13. Chris Gayle
|
483
|
19593
|
333
|
25370
|
42
|
105
|
2332
|
553
|
14. Hashim Amla
|
349
|
18672
|
311*
|
28718
|
55
|
88
|
2138
|
93
|
15. Saurav Ganguly
|
424
|
18575
|
239
|
29486
|
38
|
107
|
2022
|
247
|
16. Steve Waugh
|
493
|
18496
|
200
|
32432
|
35
|
95
|
1705
|
88
|
17. Joe Root
|
323
|
18336
|
254
|
27748
|
46
|
99
|
1815
|
103
|
18. Ross Taylor
|
450
|
18199
|
290
|
24847
|
40
|
93
|
1766
|
273
|
19. Younis Khan
|
408
|
17790
|
313
|
29367
|
41
|
83
|
1691
|
138
|
20. Allan Border
|
429
|
17698
|
205
|
36136+
|
30
|
102
|
1661
|
71
HS - Highest Score
BF - Balls Faced
The above 20 cricketers have scored the highest runs in international cricket and are one of the greatest players to have graced the sport. From Sachin Tendulkar's unrivalled 30,000 runs to modern-day stars like Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara, these legends have left an indelible mark on the sport. These legends continue to be an inspiration and will continue to aspire to the up-and-coming generation of young cricket players.