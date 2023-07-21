[Updated] Most Runs in International Cricket 2023 in All Format

The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He is the only batsman to have scored over 30,000 runs. Here are the top 20 highest run scorers of all time in international cricket.
In the world of cricket records, only a few achievements hold as much prestige as scoring the most runs in international cricket. Only 12 batsmen in the history of cricket have been able to score over 20,000 runs in all combined formats of international cricket. 

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also known to the world as the “God of Cricket,” has scored the highest runs in cricket history, being the first and only batsman to score over 30,000 runs. As the most runs scored by a batsman in international cricket history, Tendulkar is a legend who continues to inspire the up and coming generations of aspiring cricketers.

In this article, we will take a look at the most runs in international cricket in all formats- ODI, T20, and Test. 

Top 20 | Most runs in international cricket 

Here is a list of the top 20 players who have scored the most runs by a batsman. 

Player

Matches

Runs

HS

BF

100

50

4s

6s

1. Sachin Tendulkar

664

34357

248*

50817+

100

164

4076+

264

2. Kumar Sangakkara

594

28016

319

42086

63

153

3015

159

3. Ricky Ponting

560

27483

257

40130

71

146

2781

246

4. Mahela Jayawardene

652

25957

374

40100

54

136

2679

170

5. Jacques Kallis 

519

25534

224

45346

62

149

2455

254

6. Virat Kohli

499

25461

254*

32183

75

131

2522

279

7. Rahul Dravid

509

24208

270

46564

48

146

2604

66

8. Brian Lara

430

22358

400*

32839

53

111

2601

221

9. Sanath Jayasuriya

586

21032

340

25910

42

103

2486

352

10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul 

454

20988

203*

40150

41

125

2041

126

11. Inzamam-ul-Haq 

499

20580

329

32172

35

129

2076

193

12. AB de Villiers 

420

20014

278*

26787

47

109

2004

328

13. Chris Gayle 

483

19593

333

25370

42

105

2332

553

14. Hashim Amla

349

18672

311*

28718

55

88

2138

93

15. Saurav Ganguly 

424

18575

239

29486

38

107

2022

247

16. Steve Waugh 

493

18496

200

32432

35

95

1705

88

17. Joe Root 

323

18336

254

27748

46

99

1815

103

18. Ross Taylor

450

18199

290

24847

40

93

1766

273

19. Younis Khan

408

17790

313

29367

41

83

1691

138

20. Allan Border 

429

17698

205

36136+

30

102

1661

71

HS - Highest Score

BF - Balls Faced

The above 20 cricketers have scored the highest runs in international cricket and are one of the greatest players to have graced the sport. From Sachin Tendulkar's unrivalled 30,000 runs to modern-day stars like Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara, these legends have left an indelible mark on the sport. These legends continue to be an inspiration and will continue to aspire to the up-and-coming generation of young cricket players.

 
