[Updated] Most Runs in International Cricket 2023 in All Format

In the world of cricket records, only a few achievements hold as much prestige as scoring the most runs in international cricket. Only 12 batsmen in the history of cricket have been able to score over 20,000 runs in all combined formats of international cricket.

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also known to the world as the “God of Cricket,” has scored the highest runs in cricket history, being the first and only batsman to score over 30,000 runs. As the most runs scored by a batsman in international cricket history, Tendulkar is a legend who continues to inspire the up and coming generations of aspiring cricketers.

In this article, we will take a look at the most runs in international cricket in all formats- ODI, T20, and Test.

Top 20 | Most runs in international cricket

Here is a list of the top 20 players who have scored the most runs by a batsman.

Player Matches Runs HS BF 100 50 4s 6s 1. Sachin Tendulkar 664 34357 248* 50817+ 100 164 4076+ 264 2. Kumar Sangakkara 594 28016 319 42086 63 153 3015 159 3. Ricky Ponting 560 27483 257 40130 71 146 2781 246 4. Mahela Jayawardene 652 25957 374 40100 54 136 2679 170 5. Jacques Kallis 519 25534 224 45346 62 149 2455 254 6. Virat Kohli 499 25461 254* 32183 75 131 2522 279 7. Rahul Dravid 509 24208 270 46564 48 146 2604 66 8. Brian Lara 430 22358 400* 32839 53 111 2601 221 9. Sanath Jayasuriya 586 21032 340 25910 42 103 2486 352 10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul 454 20988 203* 40150 41 125 2041 126 11. Inzamam-ul-Haq 499 20580 329 32172 35 129 2076 193 12. AB de Villiers 420 20014 278* 26787 47 109 2004 328 13. Chris Gayle 483 19593 333 25370 42 105 2332 553 14. Hashim Amla 349 18672 311* 28718 55 88 2138 93 15. Saurav Ganguly 424 18575 239 29486 38 107 2022 247 16. Steve Waugh 493 18496 200 32432 35 95 1705 88 17. Joe Root 323 18336 254 27748 46 99 1815 103 18. Ross Taylor 450 18199 290 24847 40 93 1766 273 19. Younis Khan 408 17790 313 29367 41 83 1691 138 20. Allan Border 429 17698 205 36136+ 30 102 1661 71

HS - Highest Score

BF - Balls Faced

The above 20 cricketers have scored the highest runs in international cricket and are one of the greatest players to have graced the sport. From Sachin Tendulkar's unrivalled 30,000 runs to modern-day stars like Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara, these legends have left an indelible mark on the sport. These legends continue to be an inspiration and will continue to aspire to the up-and-coming generation of young cricket players.