Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Current Team Ranking, Standings and Net Run Rate

The Asia Cup 2023 marks the 14th installment of the prestigious One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament, meticulously organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Commencing on August 30, 2023, this cricketing extravaganza is set to run until September 17, 2023.

In the 2023 Asia Cup, six formidable teams - India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, and the reigning champions, Sri Lanka - will battle it out for a coveted spot in the grand final. The competition features a concise schedule of 13 matches.

The format of the Asia Cup 2023 is refreshingly straightforward. Out of the six participating teams, four will progress to the Super 4s stage, where they will engage in fierce contests. Ultimately, the top two teams emerging from the Super 4s will vie for the championship title in the highly anticipated final showdown.

Updated - Asia Cup 2023 Points Table

Sri Lanka's primary objective in the 2023 Asia Cup will be to defend their championship title. Nonetheless, leading up to their title defense, the reigning champions found themselves grappling with a series of injuries among their key players.

Below is the points table for the Asia Cup 2023 for Group A and B:

Group A P W L D NR NRR Pts Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 4.76 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -4.76 0 Group B P W L D NR NRR Pts Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 0.951 2 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.951 0

Asia Cup 2023: How Point System and Net Run Rate is Calculated

The journey to secure a spot in the Super 4s and ultimately reach the final will be contingent on the accumulation of points throughout the tournament. The six participating teams have been divided into two groups of three for the initial stage. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, and Nepal, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

In this points-based system, teams will be awarded 2 points for a victory and will receive zero points for a loss. In the event of a tie, both teams will be granted 1 point each. The points table will also incorporate a tiebreaker mechanism, known as net run rate, which will come into play when teams find themselves level on the same point tally, ensuring a fair determination of standings.

