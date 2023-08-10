[Latest] ICC T20I Team Ranking 2023: Men’s Cricket Team Standings, Rating and Points

India is currently standing at the top of the table with an outstanding team rating of 264 points. They are closely followed by England who trail by 5 points at second.
The ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings serve as a global ranking system for Twenty20 cricket teams, established by the International Cricket Council. Following each T20I match, the participating teams earn points using a calculated formula. These points are then added up for each team and divided by the total number of matches played. This computation results in a rating, which determines the team's position on the rankings table. Teams are arranged in descending order of their ratings.

ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, Ratings and Points

In order to maintain a spot on the rankings table, teams are required to have participated in a minimum of six T20I matches during the preceding three to four years. India is currently standing at the top of the table with an outstanding team rating of 264 points. They are closely followed by England who trail by 5 points at second.

Rank

Team

Matches

Team Points

Team Rating

1

India

54

14,267

264

2

England

39

10,117

259

3

New Zealand

46

11,794

256

4

Pakistan

50

12,719

254

5

South Africa

32

8,080

253

6

Australia

31

7,681

248

7

West Indies

36

8,719

242

8

Sri Lanka

37

8,774

237

9

Bangladesh

41

9,192

224

10

Afghanistan

29

6,260

216

ICC Men’s T20 Point System: 

Whenever two teams engage in a match, the rankings table experiences an update that hinges on the teams' pre-match ratings.

When the difference in ratings between the two teams prior to the match is under 40 points, the points earned are distributed as follows:

Match result

Points earned

Win

Opponent's rating + 50

Tie

Opponent's rating

Lose

Opponent's rating − 50

If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was at least 40 points, then points will be as follows:

Match result

Points earned

Stronger team wins

Own rating + 10

Weaker team loses

Own rating − 10

Stronger team ties

Own rating − 40

Weaker team ties

Own rating + 40

Stronger team loses

Own rating − 90

Weaker team wins

Own rating + 90

This process involves determining the fresh ratings for the teams after the match, beginning with the computation of points gained from that specific match.

