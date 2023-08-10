[Latest] ICC T20I Team Ranking 2023: Men’s Cricket Team Standings, Rating and Points

The ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings serve as a global ranking system for Twenty20 cricket teams, established by the International Cricket Council. Following each T20I match, the participating teams earn points using a calculated formula. These points are then added up for each team and divided by the total number of matches played. This computation results in a rating, which determines the team's position on the rankings table. Teams are arranged in descending order of their ratings.

ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, Ratings and Points

In order to maintain a spot on the rankings table, teams are required to have participated in a minimum of six T20I matches during the preceding three to four years. India is currently standing at the top of the table with an outstanding team rating of 264 points. They are closely followed by England who trail by 5 points at second.

Rank Team Matches Team Points Team Rating 1 India 54 14,267 264 2 England 39 10,117 259 3 New Zealand 46 11,794 256 4 Pakistan 50 12,719 254 5 South Africa 32 8,080 253 6 Australia 31 7,681 248 7 West Indies 36 8,719 242 8 Sri Lanka 37 8,774 237 9 Bangladesh 41 9,192 224 10 Afghanistan 29 6,260 216

ICC Men’s T20 Point System:

Whenever two teams engage in a match, the rankings table experiences an update that hinges on the teams' pre-match ratings.

When the difference in ratings between the two teams prior to the match is under 40 points, the points earned are distributed as follows:

Match result Points earned Win Opponent's rating + 50 Tie Opponent's rating Lose Opponent's rating − 50

If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was at least 40 points, then points will be as follows:

Match result Points earned Stronger team wins Own rating + 10 Weaker team loses Own rating − 10 Stronger team ties Own rating − 40 Weaker team ties Own rating + 40 Stronger team loses Own rating − 90 Weaker team wins Own rating + 90

This process involves determining the fresh ratings for the teams after the match, beginning with the computation of points gained from that specific match.

