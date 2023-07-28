[Latest] ICC ODI Team Ranking 2023: Men’s Cricket Team Standings, Rating and Points

To objectively assess the performance of international cricket teams, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the ICC ODI Team rankings. These rankings serve as a reliable barometer of a team's standing in the world of limited-overs cricket.

The primary objective of ICC ODI Team rankings is to provide a fair and transparent system for ranking international cricket teams based on their performances in ODI matches. The rankings take into account various factors, such as match results, the strength of the opposition, and the margin of victory or defeat.

ICC ODI Team Rankings 2023 (Men’s)

On May 11, 2023, Australia retained their top position in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings, as per the most recent update by the cricketing body.

Pakistan and India secured the second and third positions, respectively, closely trailing behind the Australian team. After the annual update, Australia's rating surged from 113 to 118 points, resulting in a slender lead over Pakistan with 116 points and India with 115 points.

POS TEAM MATCHES POINTS RATING 1 Australia 23 2,714 118 2 Pakistan 20 2,316 116 3 India 33 3,807 115 4 New Zealand 27 2,806 104 5 England 24 2,426 101 6 South Africa 19 1,910 101 7 Bangladesh 27 2,520 93 8 Afghanistan 15 1,361 91 9 Sri Lanka 32 2,794 87 10 West Indies 35 2,312 66 11 Zimbabwe 30 1,641 55 12 Scotland 33 1,662 50 13 Ireland 24 1,052 44 14 Netherlands 28 1,044 37 15 Nepal 40 1,396 35 16 Namibia 28 813 29 17 United States 31 808 26 18 Oman 24 525 22 19 UAE 41 617 15

Who Developed the ICC Team Rankings?

David Kendix developed the MRF Tyres ICC Team Rankings as a rating system to assess men's teams participating in Test, One-Day International, and Twenty20 International formats, as well as women's teams competing in One-Day International and Twenty20 International cricket. This rating system calculates the ranking by dividing the points achieved by the total points possible for the match/series and rounds off the answer to the nearest whole number.

How are the ICC ODI Team Rankings Calculated?

Every time two teams engage in another match, the rankings table undergoes updates according to the ratings of the teams immediately before the match. To calculate the new ratings after a specific match, first, ascertain the points earned from the match:

If the difference in ratings between the two teams before the match was less than 40 points:

Win: Add 50 points to the opponent's rating.

Tie: Use the opponent's rating as the points earned.

Lose: Deduct 50 points from the opponent's rating.

If the difference in ratings between the two teams before the match was at least 40 points:

Stronger team wins: Add 10 points to its rating.

Weaker team loses: Deduct 10 points from its rating.

Stronger team ties: Deduct 40 points from its rating.

Weaker team ties: Add 40 points to its rating.

Stronger team loses: Deduct 90 points from its rating.

Weaker team wins: Add 90 points to its rating.

To determine the new ratings, add the match points scored to the points already obtained from previous matches (as reflected in the Table), increase the number of matches played by one, and then calculate the new rating. The base ratings were initially assigned to teams when the system was established. Each team's rating is determined by dividing its total points scored by the total matches played, without considering series significance in these calculations.

