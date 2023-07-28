[Latest] ICC ODI Team Ranking 2023: Men’s Cricket Team Standings, Rating and Points
To objectively assess the performance of international cricket teams, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the ICC ODI Team rankings. These rankings serve as a reliable barometer of a team's standing in the world of limited-overs cricket.
The primary objective of ICC ODI Team rankings is to provide a fair and transparent system for ranking international cricket teams based on their performances in ODI matches. The rankings take into account various factors, such as match results, the strength of the opposition, and the margin of victory or defeat.
ICC ODI Team Rankings 2023 (Men’s)
On May 11, 2023, Australia retained their top position in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings, as per the most recent update by the cricketing body.
🇮🇳 🇦🇺
The two giants of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Team Rankings 💪
Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/WBGQWBCAB4 pic.twitter.com/eNKUQkj2nI— ICC (@ICC) May 11, 2023
Pakistan and India secured the second and third positions, respectively, closely trailing behind the Australian team. After the annual update, Australia's rating surged from 113 to 118 points, resulting in a slender lead over Pakistan with 116 points and India with 115 points.
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
MATCHES
|
POINTS
|
RATING
|
1
|
Australia
|
23
|
2,714
|
118
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
20
|
2,316
|
116
|
3
|
India
|
33
|
3,807
|
115
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
27
|
2,806
|
104
|
5
|
England
|
24
|
2,426
|
101
|
6
|
South Africa
|
19
|
1,910
|
101
|
7
|
Bangladesh
|
27
|
2,520
|
93
|
8
|
Afghanistan
|
15
|
1,361
|
91
|
9
|
Sri Lanka
|
32
|
2,794
|
87
|
10
|
West Indies
|
35
|
2,312
|
66
|
11
|
Zimbabwe
|
30
|
1,641
|
55
|
12
|
Scotland
|
33
|
1,662
|
50
|
13
|
Ireland
|
24
|
1,052
|
44
|
14
|
Netherlands
|
28
|
1,044
|
37
|
15
|
Nepal
|
40
|
1,396
|
35
|
16
|
Namibia
|
28
|
813
|
29
|
17
|
United States
|
31
|
808
|
26
|
18
|
Oman
|
24
|
525
|
22
|
19
|
UAE
|
41
|
617
|
15
Who Developed the ICC Team Rankings?
David Kendix developed the MRF Tyres ICC Team Rankings as a rating system to assess men's teams participating in Test, One-Day International, and Twenty20 International formats, as well as women's teams competing in One-Day International and Twenty20 International cricket. This rating system calculates the ranking by dividing the points achieved by the total points possible for the match/series and rounds off the answer to the nearest whole number.
Also Check - WTC Points Table 2023 - 2025
How are the ICC ODI Team Rankings Calculated?
Every time two teams engage in another match, the rankings table undergoes updates according to the ratings of the teams immediately before the match. To calculate the new ratings after a specific match, first, ascertain the points earned from the match:
If the difference in ratings between the two teams before the match was less than 40 points:
- Win: Add 50 points to the opponent's rating.
- Tie: Use the opponent's rating as the points earned.
- Lose: Deduct 50 points from the opponent's rating.
If the difference in ratings between the two teams before the match was at least 40 points:
- Stronger team wins: Add 10 points to its rating.
- Weaker team loses: Deduct 10 points from its rating.
- Stronger team ties: Deduct 40 points from its rating.
- Weaker team ties: Add 40 points to its rating.
- Stronger team loses: Deduct 90 points from its rating.
- Weaker team wins: Add 90 points to its rating.
To determine the new ratings, add the match points scored to the points already obtained from previous matches (as reflected in the Table), increase the number of matches played by one, and then calculate the new rating. The base ratings were initially assigned to teams when the system was established. Each team's rating is determined by dividing its total points scored by the total matches played, without considering series significance in these calculations.
Also Read - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, Stadium, Venues and Match Details