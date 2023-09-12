Apple Event 2023 Key Highlights Check iPhone Line up iOS Watch and Other Announcements

Apple Event 2023: The iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to be the most significant addition to Apple's product lineup, with relatively modest enhancements for the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Furthermore, Apple is likely to go into the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, revealing their next software advancements suited for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch during the presentation.

Colour options for the standard iPhone 15 models will include pink, black, blue, and yellow, while the Pro variants are expected to offer a more refined palette with selections such as grey, black, dark blue, and white.

Also Read - Apple Event 2023: Where to Watch Live Stream and Expectations

Check here for Key Highlights from Apple Events 2023:

10: 20M: Apple set to begin the “Wonderlust Event 2023" in 10 Minutes

Apple's premium iPhone models, the Pro and Pro Max, now have similar internal components. These gadgets have the same processor, camera system, and functionality, with the only difference being the size of their displays. The Pro model has a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch display.

It’s almost here. Join us for a special #AppleEvent at 10 a.m. PT. — Apple (@Apple) September 6, 2023

The introduction of this new camera tech holds the promise of bestowing the iPhone 15 Pro Max with an impressive 5X to 6X zooming capability, as some reports suggest. Yet, in the realm of speculations, there exists a range of conjectures, with a few even daring to envision zooming capacities extending from 5X to a staggering 10X. Should this zoom capability indeed ascend into double digits, it could place the iPhone 15 Pro Max on par with competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

New iPhone Range - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

On September 12, at 10:30 p.m. IST/10 a.m. PT, Apple will hold its annual Apple event. The plan appears to feature the release of four distinct models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. These future iPhones will feature a dramatic shift from the traditional Lightning interface to USB-C, allowing for increased wired charging and data transmission capabilities.

Latest Apple Watches and WatchOS

Notably, Apple is preparing to introduce two variations of the Apple Watch Series 9. According to Bloomberg, a huge upgrade is in the works, with these watches receiving their first new chipset since the Series 6 had a significant processing upgrade in 2020.

iOS 17 Release Date - India and Worldwide

To be updated during the event.

MacBook

To be updated during the event.

Other Important Product Launches

To be updated during the event.