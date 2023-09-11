At Apple's annual September keynote event, all eyes will be on Apple's brand new iPhone 15 which is going to debut on Tuesday. What is new this time with this brand new entry is that it could come with a novel phone design; one that would be the biggest change to the design of the phone in 11 years.

Apple wished to be creative this time with the name of the press event and thus decided to tease its eager fans with the tagline "Wonderlust" for the event. The event will take place at the headquarters of the company in Cupertino, California at 10. am. The press event is going to be live-streamed on the company's website.

What's new this time? What to expect?

The ones who are loyal to Apple and follow each of its press events know that over the years, the annual iPhone event has remained conventional with a few changes here and there every time with displays, battery life, and camera system. This year is going to be refreshingly different.

The USB-C charging is the new gem. Yes, this time, along with the other changes, it is expected that Apple will be coming with USB-C charging to its smartphones, and this would happen for the very first time. This change could ultimately lead to changes in the charging process across the company's multiple devices.

However, here is something you need to know. In the last month, the sales of Apple declined for the third consecutive quarter. The iPhones are experiencing a 2 percent year-over-year fall. Therefore, no matter how unique the new charging process is for Apple, it is surely not enough to excite customers yet again. There is more!

The "Dynamic Island" feature

Many eyes are looking towards the iPhone15 lineup as it is expected that it may come up with the "Dynamic Island" feature. The Dynamic Island is actually an interactive and engaging home for notifications, multiple controls, and alerts. Yes, you guessed it right- it is going to replace the notch that you find on the top of the screen. This tool was introduced on some high-end iPhone 14 Pro models the previous year.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models are expected to come up with a few other features as well. These features may include a titanium casing that would make the device thinner and lighter by 15 percent, and a rear-facing periscope lens, which would make more optical zoom possible. One may also find the latest A17 chip by Apple in the Pro models. The A17 chip comes with 3-nanometer technology, making a long-lasting battery and quicker processing a dream come true.

Additionally, for those who like to experiment with colors, the lineup may also be coming with new shades. This was hinted at through Apple's logo in the invitation to the event. The colors may include newer shades of white, silver, gray, and navy.

An update in the Vision Pro

The Vision Pro was introduced in as a mixed-reality headset. Apple claims that the headset will mark the beginning of a novel "spatial computing" era. The headset amalgamates two worlds together; the world of augmented reality and virtual reality. The Vision Pro will be a novel technology that surfaces virtual images on live videos from the real world. Some analysts are of the view that the company is going to tease the fans with a few new features and deep collaborations ahead of its launch in the year 2024. Some also say that the company might also reveal the launch date of the Vision Pro at the Wonderlust event. The headset in itself is a treasure of its own, as it the the company's grandest, and probably bravest product launch in recent years.

Change to the charging system- of course!



Earlier, the company switched its MacBooks and iPads to USB-C charging systems. However, this time, it is all set to revolutionize the charging system of its iPhones in the same way.

The move comes at a point where less than a year ago, the European Union assented to legislation that needed tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers, smartphones, and other small devices to come up with USB-C charging by the year 2024. Yes, the law is unique, but its aim is to decrease the number of cables and chargers. This will happen because when all the devices will be supporting USB-C charging, users will be able to mix and match chargers and devices, even if they were produced through different manufacturers.

The details of the event in a nutshell- when and where to watch?

Every year, Apple conducts its annual event in the month of September. the event is catered to the launch of new iPhones, along with other Apple products. Apple's press event, named "Wonderlust" will take place on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday). The time of the event will be 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT in the United States. For the viewers in the United Kingdom, the time will be 18:00 BST.

The Wonderlust event by Apple will take place at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

One can easily watch the 2023 September Apple event live on the YouTube channel of apple. The company has already created the placeholder for the 2023 live event, and thus, the viewers can easily bookmark the event and watch it for free.

