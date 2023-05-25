What did Microsoft announce in its Build conference?

Microsoft Build 2023: Microsoft in its recent Build conference in Seattle has revealed that its near-future focus would be implementing AI into its products and here are all the details of the event.

What is the Microsoft Build Conference?

Microsoft Build is a developer conference that provides announcements of Microsoft's new developments and in-depth sessions for developers and other professionals that rely on its tools.

Just like Google's I/O and Apple's WWDC, Microsoft Build is considered to be a major event for developers. The conference features keynote presentations from Microsoft executives, as well as breakout sessions on a variety of topics.

ChatGPT gets a new update

Microsoft and OpenAI have announced that they will be expanding their partnership to integrate Bing's capabilities into ChatGPT. This integration will allow ChatGPT to provide more accurate and relevant results to users' queries.

The company stated “Microsoft is announcing that Bing is coming to ChatGPT as the default search experience. ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built in to provide more up-to-date answers with access from the web.

“Now, answers are grounded by search and web data and include citations so users can learn more, all directly from within chat.”

The new update will be available for ChatGPT’s paid users who are using GPT-4 and it will be rolled out soon for the people using ChatGPT 3.5.

“ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today and will be available to free users soon by simply enabling a plugin.”

Windows 11 gets AI Co-Pilot

Microsoft becomes the first platform to offer AI assistance to its users. The new feature will be called “Copilot”. The new AI will help users just like Microsoft’s already available assistants in Edge and Office apps.

Microsoft Stories states “Windows Copilot provides personalized answers and helps users take action within Windows 11, like changing a setting, playing a specific playlist or opening a relevant app.”

The new tool will be available in a side panel at all times to provide users with answers to their queries quickly.

The new AI integration can be visible for Windows 11 in June 2023.

Here is the statement that reads “Windows Copilot can be docked in a side pane so that it stays persistent next to any of a user’s apps, always there to provide assistance no matter what they’re doing – getting inspired, planning, communicating, creating.

Windows Copilot will start to become available in preview for Windows 11 in June.”

Unveiling Microsoft Fabric

The new Build conference also announced the launch of its new end-to-end data and analytics platform known as Microsoft Fabric.

Bring your data into the era of AI.



With Microsoft Fabric, you can unify experiences, reduce costs and deploy intelligence faster on a single, AI-powered platform. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/QCbCAeWvbB — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 23, 2023

This new platform will provide users with the ability to pull data from OneLake Data, Amazon S3 and in the near future from Google Cloud as well.

Microsoft states “Microsoft Fabric, now in preview, delivers an integrated and simplified experience for all analytics workloads and users on an enterprise-grade data foundation.

“It brings together Power BI, Data Factory and the next generation of Synapse in a unified software as a service (SaaS) offering to give customers a price-effective and easy-to-manage modern analytics solution for the era of AI.”

Bing Chat gets plug-ins that work with ChatGPT

Microsoft is mainly focused on interoperability between Bing and ChatGPT and following its course, the platform is introducing third-party plug-ins that work with multiple chatbots.

This means now developers can easily develop plug-ins to reduce their load and operate them between as many chatbots as they prefer.

Microsoft Stories states “Windows is the first PC platform to announce centralized AI assistance for customers. Together with Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, users can focus on bringing their ideas to life, completing complex projects and collaborating instead of spending energy finding, launching and working across multiple applications.”