African Union as a permanent G20 Member: What is the African Union? How will it impact the G20?

On September 9, the G20 welcomed the African Union as its permanent member with open arms. This happened at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi. Here is everything you need to know about the move and the African Union.
On Saturday, the African Union became a permanent member of the G-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Azaly Assoumani, African Union's Chairperson to the table of G-20 leaders and stated that the move to include the African bloc as a permanent G-20 member will boost the effectiveness of G-20. The African Union is the second regional block to become a part of the G-20 after the European Union.

 

In his inaugural remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy of honor of welcoming the African bloc. The Prime Minister further stated that the inclusion of the African Union will actually strengthen the G20, and boost the voice of the Global South. 

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India led Azaly Assoumani, chairperson of AU to the designated chair.

 
