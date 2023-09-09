African Union as a permanent G20 Member: What is the African Union? How will it impact the G20?

On Saturday, the African Union became a permanent member of the G-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Azaly Assoumani, African Union's Chairperson to the table of G-20 leaders and stated that the move to include the African bloc as a permanent G-20 member will boost the effectiveness of G-20. The African Union is the second regional block to become a part of the G-20 after the European Union.

In his inaugural remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy of honor of welcoming the African bloc. The Prime Minister further stated that the inclusion of the African Union will actually strengthen the G20, and boost the voice of the Global South.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India led Azaly Assoumani, chairperson of AU to the designated chair.

Modi embraced the Chairperson of the AU @PR_AZALI as he invited the president of Comoros to take his seat.



Here is a bit to know about the African Union

The African Union

Consisting of 55 member states, the African Union is an intergovernmental organization situated in Africa. The group was established on July 9, 2002. The Organization of African Unity (OAU), formed in the year 1963, is the predecessor of the AU.

As per the website of AU, it seeks to bring about "an Integrated, Prosperous and Peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens".

Formation of the African Union

The Organization of African Unity (OAU), an intergovernmental organization, sought to bring African nations together, and also do collective action to solve common issues.

The main focus of the OAU, however, was to aid in liberating the colonized nations in Africa. To achieve this aim, the OAU gathered diplomatic support and thus became successful in providing logistical help in the liberation movements of the nations across the continent.

The efforts of the OAU have aided a myriad of African countries to succeed in their independence movements against their European colonists. However, some vast shortcomings were also present in the organization. For instance, the OAU could not succeed in bringing about economic and political integration in the member countries. Thus, in the mid-1990s, the OAU was reformed to form the African Union.

The formation of the African Union was done under the leadership of Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Aims of the African Union

The African Union aimed at bringing about solidarity among the African countries; an aim the OAU could not correctly achieve. The objective of the African Union has been to foster the process of socio-economic and political integration of Africa.