B20 Business Summit 2023: Check Full List of the Member Countries and Guest Countries

B20 Business Summit 2023 was a three-day event in New Delhi, India that started on August 25 and ended on August 27. Have a glance at the complete list of all the countries that were a part of the summit.
The three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi, India commenced on August 25 and ended on August 27.


The detailed discussions at the B20 Summit were surrounding the theme R.A.I.S.E, an abbreviation for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses. 

At the B20 Summit, India demonstrated its growth stories to the top CEOs from around the globe who were present at the three-day event in Delhi. 

Earlier, while briefing the media regarding the summit, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that the event will provide India an opportunity to present the growth stories of the country to the world.


It was at the valedictory session that Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the session of the B20 Summit today, on August 27.


What is the B20? 

 

Business 20 or B20 is actually the official G20 business forum for the global business community. 

It was in the year 2010 when the B20 was established. It is among the most important Engagement Groups in G20. As participants, it has business organizations and companies. 

Every year, a B20 chair is appointed by the G20 Presidency. The B20 chair is actually often an important business leader chosen from the G20 host country. The chair is supported by the B20 secretariat and the B20 Sherpa.


The chair of B20 India is N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman. 

Have a glance at the complete list of the B20 India 2023 Members. 

Countries that are a part of B20 India 2023:


Argentina 

 

Australia 

 

Brazil 

 

Canada 

 

China 

 

European Union 

 

France 

 

Germany 

 

India 

 

Indonesia 

 

Italy 

 

Japan 

 

Mexico 

 

Republic of Korea

 

Russia


Saudi Arabia

 

South Africa


Türkiye 

 

United Kingdom 

 

United States

B20 Summit 2023: Guest Countries 

 

The guest countries in the Summit were: 

Bangladesh 

 

Egypt 

 

Mauritius 

 

Netherlands 

 

Nigeria 

 

Oman 

 

Singapore 

 

Spain 

 

UAE

