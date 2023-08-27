B20 Business Summit 2023: Check Full List of the Member Countries and Guest Countries
The three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi, India commenced on August 25 and ended on August 27.
The detailed discussions at the B20 Summit were surrounding the theme R.A.I.S.E, an abbreviation for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.
At the B20 Summit, India demonstrated its growth stories to the top CEOs from around the globe who were present at the three-day event in Delhi.
Earlier, while briefing the media regarding the summit, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that the event will provide India an opportunity to present the growth stories of the country to the world.
It was at the valedictory session that Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the session of the B20 Summit today, on August 27.
What is the B20?
Business 20 or B20 is actually the official G20 business forum for the global business community.
It was in the year 2010 when the B20 was established. It is among the most important Engagement Groups in G20. As participants, it has business organizations and companies.
Every year, a B20 chair is appointed by the G20 Presidency. The B20 chair is actually often an important business leader chosen from the G20 host country. The chair is supported by the B20 secretariat and the B20 Sherpa.
The chair of B20 India is N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman.
Have a glance at the complete list of the B20 India 2023 Members.
Countries that are a part of B20 India 2023:
Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
European Union
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Mexico
Republic of Korea
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Türkiye
United Kingdom
United States
B20 Summit 2023: Guest Countries
The guest countries in the Summit were:
Bangladesh
Egypt
Mauritius
Netherlands
Nigeria
Oman
Singapore
Spain
UAE
