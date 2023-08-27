Explainer

The Very First Scientific Data Sent By Chandrayaan-3 From The South Pole Of The Moon Is Here. This Is What It Says!

After the successful landing of Chanrayaan-3 and its celebration across the country, the next best thing to wait for was any scientific information gathered by the Chandrayaan. This is the very first scientific information gathered so far. Have a look.
Finally, the Chandrayaan-3, one of ISRO's most determined projects has landed on the moon. While the whole country celebrates this success, ISRO is coming up with even more reasons to celebrate, as some key data is received by ISRO through the mission from the untapped South Polar region of the moon. 

The very first scientific data from the South Polar region of the moon is gathered by ISRO, which indicates the success of the prestigious Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The temperature on the moon is not constant, but rather varies near the surface and on the lunar surface, as recorded by the thermal problem of the Vikram lander.

Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) records the lunar topsoil's temperature profile surrounding the pole. This will help in understanding the thermal behavior on the surface of the moon, as stated by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

"It has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors," the organization further stated.

 
