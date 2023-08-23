Here Is The List Of Companies Behind The Launch Of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

India is elated with the successful launch of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission last Friday. This has welcomed tremendous congratulatory messages from around the globe.

The ISRO plans to land a spacecraft on the Moon for the second time with the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. In case ISRO, fortunately, succeeds in the mission, this would turn out to be an exceptionally proud moment for India, as it will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this success. The other three countries to achieve this feat earlier are the United States, Russia, and China.

Every great dream comes to life with the vision of one, but the support of many. The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a mission conducted by ISRO but with the help and support of many other companies and startups. These companies deserve recognition and applause too.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics played an essential role in the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) were supplied with multiple components. These essential components offered important support for the mission.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL and the Department of Space (DoS) entered into a memorandum of understanding in the year 2020 to aid NSIL in recognizing the technologies brought forward by ISRO, that hold the capabilities for commercialization and can actually be transferred to external entities in the private and public sectors. As per the agreement, the NSIL transferred around 363 technologies for commercialization.

Ananth Technologies

Ananth Technologies headquartered in Hyderabad holds exclusive facilities in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram for encouraging the space programs by ISRO. As per reports, the company contributed to the avionics packages, which were made to use for the LVM3 mission. These included onboard computers, control electronics, navigation systems, telemetry power systems, and more.

MTAR Technologies

The MTAR Technologies, along with Hindustan Aeronautics, and Godrej helped ISRP with the stage and the engine.

Centum Electronics

The company made around 300 to 500 components for space missions in India, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

The company itself stated that it is playing a major role in the LVM3M4 Chandrayaan Mission launch. It said that it has been a part of the mission from the very initial moment of manufacturing of subsystems.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals, abbreviated as (BHEL) has successfully achieved the feat of providing its 100th battery to ISRO, for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Godrej Aerospace

The Godrej Aerospace contributed to the space mission by offering key core components. The company developed the thrusters and engines of the rocket.

Walchandnagar Industries

The company contributed to manufacturing some key components for not one but actually all the 48 launches till now. The contributions began right after the very first launch of PSL-D1 in the year 1993.

Himson Industrial Ceramic

The Surat-based company has offered critical components that help protect the Chandrayaan-3 equipment from extreme temperatures. The company has offered squibs, which is actually a ceramic component that is fireproof. It is made to use to insulate critical wiring components from extreme heat.

