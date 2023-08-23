List of all Successful Moon Missions on dark side of the Moon

There are over 21 moon missions that have been launched successfully on the dark side of the moon by 4 countries. The first successful moon was Luna 2 which was launched by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) on 12 September 1959. While the first successful manned mission (Apollo 11) was launched by the USA on 16 July 1969. Read this article to know the full details of all the successful moon missions.
As the science is progressing the number of space missions are also increasing. Due to some technical reasons India could not get success in its Chandrayaan-2 moon mission. But this is not the end of Indian space missions. India has miles to go. After the failure, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, which made landfall on August 23 at 18:04 Hrs.

India has become the fourth nation in the world to have landed on the lunar surface and the first to do so on the South Pole of the Moon.  

There are numerous space missions have been undertaken to study the surface and climate of the moon. The very first successful trial (Luna 2) in this direction was made by the USSR.  

Luna 2 was the first spacecraft to land on another celestial body. Luna 2 was launched on September 12, 1959 and impacted the moon on September 14, 1959.

In 1966, Luna 9 became the first spacecraft to achieve a controlled soft landing, while Luna 10 became the first mission to enter orbit.

Till date there are 6 manned missions have been conducted successfully by the USA alone. The first manned mission on the moon was Apollo- 11 launched on 16 July 1969.  

Now see the list of all the Moon Missions

Mission

Country

Launch Date

1. Luna 2

USSR

12 Sept, 1959

2. Luna 9

USSR

31 Jan, 1966

3. Surveyor 1

USA

30 May, 1966

4. Luna 13

USSR

21 Dec. 1966

5. Surveyor 3

USA

17 April, 1967

6. Surveyor 5

USA

8 Sept, 1967

7. Surveyor 6

USA

7 Nov, 1967

8. Surveyor 7

USA

7 Jan, 1968

9. Apollo 11 (Manned)

USA (first manned mission)

16 July, 1969

10.  Apollo 12 (Manned)

USA

14 Nov, 1969

11. Luna 16

USSR

12 Sept, 1970

12. Luna 17

USSR

10 Sept, 1970

13. Apollo 14 (Manned)

USA

31 Jan. 1971

14. Apollo 15 (Manned)

USA

26 Jul. 1971

15. Luna 20

USSR

14 Feb, 1972

16. Apollo 16 (Manned)

USA

16 April, 1972

17. Apollo 17 (Manned)

USA

7 Dec. 1972

18. Luna 20

USSR

8 Jan. 1973

19. Chang’e 3

China

1 Dec. 2013

20. Chang’e 4

China

7 Dec. 2018

21. Chandrayaan-3

India

23 Aug, 2023

 The above list of moon mission shows that all the manned moon missions are conducted by the USA and no other country could achieve this feat so far. It is very surprising that Russia started the space race but it could not manage to send a single manned mission so far.

The USSR made 12 unsuccessful attempts to land on the Moon and has succeeded twice. The United States has succeeded in five of eight landing operations. So far, China has tried two landing missions, both of which were successful. Israel's first and only attempt was unsuccessful. India's previous two lunar missions were orbiters rather than landing missions. However, Chandrayaan-3 is going to be counted as a landing mission.

In total there are just four countries that have managed to land their spacecrafts on the surface of the moon.  

