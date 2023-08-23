List of all Successful Moon Missions on dark side of the Moon

As the science is progressing the number of space missions are also increasing. Due to some technical reasons India could not get success in its Chandrayaan-2 moon mission. But this is not the end of Indian space missions. India has miles to go. After the failure, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, which made landfall on August 23 at 18:04 Hrs.

India has become the fourth nation in the world to have landed on the lunar surface and the first to do so on the South Pole of the Moon.

There are numerous space missions have been undertaken to study the surface and climate of the moon. The very first successful trial (Luna 2) in this direction was made by the USSR.

Luna 2 was the first spacecraft to land on another celestial body. Luna 2 was launched on September 12, 1959 and impacted the moon on September 14, 1959.

In 1966, Luna 9 became the first spacecraft to achieve a controlled soft landing, while Luna 10 became the first mission to enter orbit.

Till date there are 6 manned missions have been conducted successfully by the USA alone. The first manned mission on the moon was Apollo- 11 launched on 16 July 1969.

Now see the list of all the Moon Missions

Mission Country Launch Date 1. Luna 2 USSR 12 Sept, 1959 2. Luna 9 USSR 31 Jan, 1966 3. Surveyor 1 USA 30 May, 1966 4. Luna 13 USSR 21 Dec. 1966 5. Surveyor 3 USA 17 April, 1967 6. Surveyor 5 USA 8 Sept, 1967 7. Surveyor 6 USA 7 Nov, 1967 8. Surveyor 7 USA 7 Jan, 1968 9. Apollo 11 (Manned) USA (first manned mission) 16 July, 1969 10. Apollo 12 (Manned) USA 14 Nov, 1969 11. Luna 16 USSR 12 Sept, 1970 12. Luna 17 USSR 10 Sept, 1970 13. Apollo 14 (Manned) USA 31 Jan. 1971 14. Apollo 15 (Manned) USA 26 Jul. 1971 15. Luna 20 USSR 14 Feb, 1972 16. Apollo 16 (Manned) USA 16 April, 1972 17. Apollo 17 (Manned) USA 7 Dec. 1972 18. Luna 20 USSR 8 Jan. 1973 19. Chang’e 3 China 1 Dec. 2013 20. Chang’e 4 China 7 Dec. 2018 21. Chandrayaan-3 India 23 Aug, 2023

The above list of moon mission shows that all the manned moon missions are conducted by the USA and no other country could achieve this feat so far. It is very surprising that Russia started the space race but it could not manage to send a single manned mission so far.

The USSR made 12 unsuccessful attempts to land on the Moon and has succeeded twice. The United States has succeeded in five of eight landing operations. So far, China has tried two landing missions, both of which were successful. Israel's first and only attempt was unsuccessful. India's previous two lunar missions were orbiters rather than landing missions. However, Chandrayaan-3 is going to be counted as a landing mission.

In total there are just four countries that have managed to land their spacecrafts on the surface of the moon.

