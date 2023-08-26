List of G20 Countries

G20 (or the Group of Twenty) is one of the world’s major intergovernmental platforms for economic cooperation. It consists of twenty countries, including the European Union. India is hosting the 18th G20 summit on September 9 and 10. The summit will be chaired by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. It is the first-ever summit to be held in South Asia.

What is the G20?

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union. It was established in 1999 in response to the Asian financial crises of the late 1990s. Starting from 2008, the G20 has been held annually. During these meetings, the leaders, foreign ministers, finance ministers, and other top officials of the member countries participate. The G20 brings together major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate policies on various global economic issues, such as financial stability, trade, and development.

The Presidency of G20 keeps rotating every few years. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2023. The theme of India’s Presidency is “VasudhaivaKutumbakam" or "One Earth. One Family. One Future"

Countries in the G20

The group consists of 19 countries and the European Union. Here is the list of all countries in the G20:

1. Argentina

2. Australia

3. Brazil

4. Canada

5. China

6. France

7. Germany

8. India

9. Indonesia

10. Italy

11. Japan

12. Republic of Korea

13. Mexico

14. Russia

15. Saudi Arabia

16. South Africa

17. Türkiye

18. United Kingdom

19. United States

The 18th summit is going to be held from September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India’s capital.

The priorities of India’s G20 summit are:

Green Development, Climate Finance & Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)

Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth

Accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure

Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century

Women-led development

