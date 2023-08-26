August 23 to Be Celebrated as National Space Day: Here’s What You Need to Know

On August 23, history was made. One of the world’s most elite space research organisations, India’s ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) successfully soft-landed on the South Pole of the Moon. With the marvellous success of Chandrayaan-3, India became the fourth country in the world to soft-land on the Moon and the first to do so on the South Pole of the lunar surface.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengaluru to laud ISRO scientists on their success. He visited the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex (ISTRAC) and met the geniuses behind the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Related | 10 Amazing Facts about Chandrayaan-3

National Space Day

During his visit to Bengaluru, PM Modi declared that August 23 will now be celebrated as “National Space Day.” He also said that the spot where Vikram Lander soft-landed on the Moon will be referred to as ‘Shivshakti.’ He also associated the term with "Naari Shakti," the strength of Indian women had made significant contributions to the mission's success. Moreover, the spot where its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2 crashed and left its footprints will be known as ‘Tiranga.’

Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon

After landing on the South Pole of the lunar surface, the Pragyan rover was deployed to explore. The rover was released from Vikram using a ramp. This six-wheeled rover is powered by solar energy and carries two spectrometers to study the composition of the Moon’s surface. It will move around the landing area for about 14 Earth days, which is roughly equivalent to one lunar day of sunlight to carry out several experiments.

Vikram Lander is equipped with four scientific instruments as well. The first instrument is a seismometer designed to detect moonquakes, while the second one studies how heat moves through the lunar surface. The third aims to understand the plasma environment around the moon, and the fourth is a retroreflector to help understand the gravitational interaction between the Moon and the planet.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 is a huge step for not only ISRO but the global scientific community. India’s first lunar mission detected the presence of water on Moon, and Chandrayaan-3 is a step forwards in examining the composition and distribution of ice present on the lunar surface. This mission will provide valuable insights into the origin and evolution of the Moon, as well as its potential for supporting future human exploration. Additionally, Chandrayaan-3 aims to further enhance India's technological capabilities in space exploration and strengthen its position as a leading player in the global space race.

Must Read | List of ISRO Successful Missions