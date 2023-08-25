List of Women Scientists Behind the Successful Chandrayaan 3 Moon Mission

India's Chandrayaan-3 has triumphantly achieved a precise touchdown on the southern pole of the moon, thereby elevating India to the esteemed position of the fourth nation globally, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, to successfully execute this remarkable accomplishment. The commencement of this mission transpired from Sriharikota on the 14th of July.

Women Behind the Successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission

While India celebrates the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, there are only a few who are talking about the female scientists who worked behind the scenes to make the mission successful. Here is a list:

Dr. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava

Alma mater University of Lucknow, Indian Institute of Science Occupation Scientist Years active 1997–present Works Mars Orbiter Mission, Chandrayaan-2 Awards ISRO Young Scientist Award

Dr Ritu Karidhal, distinguished as one of the esteemed 'Rocket Women of India,' holds the positions of scientist and aerospace engineer within ISRO. Her illustrious career also encompassed the role of Deputy Operations Director for India's Mars orbiter mission, famously known as Mangalyaan.

Nandini Harinath

Occupation Scientist Position Project Manager, Mission Designer Years active 2003–present Works 14 missions over 20 years at ISRO

Embarking on a remarkable journey, Nandini's initial and sole application led her to ISRO, where she has devoted two decades of her professional life. Over this span, she has ardently contributed her expertise to a noteworthy tally of 14 missions. Presently occupying the esteemed roles of Project Manager and Mission Designer, her prowess shone brilliantly as she undertook the responsibilities of Deputy Operations Director for the heralded Mars Orbiter Mission, also renowned as Mangalyaan.

Anuradha T. K.

Born 30 April 1960 (age 63) Bangalore, Mysore State, India Nationality Indian Alma mater University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering Scientific career Institutions Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Anuradha T.K., a venerable Indian scientist, holds the distinction of being the retired Project Director at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with a specialization in communication satellites. Her resolute endeavours encompass pivotal contributions to the successful launch endeavours of satellites such as GSAT-12 and GSAT-10. With a remarkable career spanning several decades, she stands as the most senior female scientist within the ISRO hierarchy, having commenced her association with the organization in 1982. Notably, Anuradha T.K. holds the distinction of being the first woman to ascend to the prestigious role of a Satellite Project Director at ISRO.

Minal Rohit

Born Minal Rohit Rajasthan, India Nationality Indian Known for Integrated Methane sensor System Engineer Project Engineer Manager for MOM Awards Team Excellence Award from the ISRO

Minal Rohit, an esteemed Indian scientist and systems engineer, is affiliated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where her remarkable contributions played an instrumental role in orchestrating the triumphant journey of the Mangalyaan space probe to Mars.

Having earned her academic laurels from the Nirma Institute of Technology, Rohit's journey took her to the esteemed halls of ISRO. In collaboration with a team of skilled mechanical engineers, she lent her expertise to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), overseeing critical aspects such as system monitoring and the methane sensors intricately woven into the spacecraft's architecture. Her ascendancy within the ranks saw her assume the pivotal role of a system integration engineer for the MOM launch. Notably, Rohit held the prestigious positions of head engineer and Project Manager, shouldering responsibilities for imminent projects like Chandrayaan II. At present, she holds the esteemed position of Deputy Project Director at ISRO.

Moumita Dutta

Nationality Indian Alma mater Rajabazar Science College (University of Calcutta) Occupation(s) Indian Physicist, ISRO Notable work Mars Orbital Mission, 2014

Moumita Dutta stands as an accomplished Indian Physicist, diligently serving as a scientist/engineer within the esteemed confines of the Space Applications Centre (SAC) at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad.

At present, she undertakes a significant leadership role, spearheading a dedicated team engaged in the indigenous development of optical instruments, particularly focusing on imaging spectrometers. Her unwavering dedication aligns perfectly with the realization of the 'Make in India' initiative, a testament to her commitment to fostering domestic innovation and production.

Tessy Thomas

Born 1963 (age 60) Alappuzha, Kerala, India Spouse Saroj Kumar Children Tejas Alma mater Government Engineering College, Thrissur

(Bachelor of Technology)

Institute of Armament Technology, Pune

(Master of Engineering)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad

(Doctor of Philosophy)

Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi

(Master of Business Administration) Occupation Scientist at DRDO

Born in April 1963, Tessy Thomas emerged as a prominent Indian scientist, holding the esteemed position of Director General of Aeronautical Systems. Before assuming this role, she occupied the position of Project Director for the Agni-IV missile at the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Tessy Thomas's outstanding contributions have garnered widespread recognition, as evidenced by her reception of the esteemed Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award. The year 2018 witnessed her being bestowed with the Dr Thomas Cangan Leadership Award by the erudite Faculty of Management Studies – Institute of Rural Management, Jaipur (FMS-IRM), further underscoring her diverse excellence. Notably, in 2022, she was honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak Award, which serves as a testament to her sustained impact and influence within her domain.

V. R. Lalithambika

Born Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Nationality Indian Education B.Tech from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram M.Tech in Control Engineering from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram Occupation Scientist at ISRO Years active 1988 - Present Employer Indian Space Research Organisation

Born in 1962, Dr. V. R. Lalithambika is a distinguished Indian engineer and scientist, who has dedicated her expertise to the notable endeavors of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Her specialization lies in the realm of Advanced Launcher Technologies, a domain of crucial significance for space exploration. One of her prominent leadership roles involved spearheading the ambitious Gaganyaan mission, aimed at facilitating the journey of Indian astronauts into space by the year 2022.

Before assuming her responsibilities at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, Dr. Lalithambika's remarkable journey led her to the position of Deputy Director (control, guidance, and simulation) at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) located in Thiruvananthapuram.

Her leadership extends to her current role as the Director of the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme, positioned to guide and orchestrate the Gaganyaan mission. This monumental initiative seeks to fulfil the visionary goal of sending Indian astronauts into the cosmos by 2022, a testament to her resolute dedication to advancing the frontiers of space exploration.

Muthayya Vanitha

Born 2 August 1964 (age 59) Chennai, India Occupation Scientist Years active 1987–present Organization Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Muthayya Vanitha stands as an accomplished Indian electronics system engineer, recognized for her leadership in spearheading satellite projects within the esteemed precincts of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). A seasoned professional with a career spanning over three decades, Vanitha has been an integral part of ISRO's transformative journey.

Vanitha's role as the project director for the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission holds significant prominence. Under her guidance, ISRO embarked on a historic lunar exploration venture. Moreover, she has demonstrated her prowess in satellite operations as the deputy project director for pivotal missions including Cartosat-1, Oceansat-2, and Megha-Tropiques. In these capacities, she exercised crucial responsibilities on data operations, underscoring her proficiency in managing intricate technical operations. Notably, Vanitha's contributions also extended to the triumphant Mangalyaan mission of 2013, where India made its mark in Martian exploration.

