G20 Summit 2023: What Is Open In Delhi? What Is Closed? Here's Every Detail You Were Waiting For!

India will be proudly hosting the much-awaited G20 Summit this year in the upcoming month, i.e. in September. The summit will be held in Delhi. The essential event will result in the closure of offices. A lot of restrictions will also be imposed on traffic routes. The summit will take place on September 9 and 10, and the venue of the event will be the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center in Pragati Maida, Delhi. This Bharat Mandapam is very recently built.

Event Details

Event Name: G20 Summit

Date: September 9 and 10

Venue: Bharat Mandapam convention, Pragati Maidan, Delhi

While the event commences on September 9, the leaders and officials from around the globe will begin arriving in Delhi on September 8. Clearly, the event holds great importance.

While for the country, the event is crucial, it is also important to stay updated about the administration of that day, the closure of offices, and the traffic routes.

The Delhi and the Central governments have declared that their offices will remain closed from September 8 to September 10. Schools and private offices too will remain closed on these days.

It is also important to note that the country will be celebrating the festival of Janmashtami just a day before, i.e. on September 7. Almost all workplaces will choose to remain closed because of the huge gathering of world leaders.

Who are the leaders who will be making a visit to Delhi?

Many important leaders from around the globe will be making a visit to Delhi for the G20 summit. The United States President, Joe Biden will also be coming to the national capital. Moreover, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron will also be a part of the event.

India has also invited representatives of the guest countries, namely Egypt, Netherlands, Oman, Bangladesh, Spain, Singapore, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria.

For all the G20 meetings held over the year among senior officials, civil society, and ministers, the 18th G20 summit will prove to be a culmination.

Public holiday in the national capital for 3 days

All the private and government offices in Delhi, along with schools and colleges will remain closed from September 8 to September 10 according to the notification by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

What offices will remain closed?

Apart from government and private offices and educational institutions, all financial institutions and commercial banks located within the New Delhi Police District's jurisdiction, and falling under the ambit of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 will remain closed and observe public holidays for three consecutive days, i.e. from September 8 to 10, as per the notification.

Additionally, shops and markets situated in New Delhi will not be permitted to remain open at the time of the summit.

Traffic rules

Traffic will be restricted, as per officials, for a particular time, in a few areas of Delhi. The purpose behind this would be to avoid jams. The second purpose is to take care of the security of the VVIPs visiting Delhi. Markets and shopping malls situated in a few areas may also remain closed for the three days.

Buses will be restricted or will be given alternate routes in the places with VVIP movement. The bus service for interstate traveling can be rescheduled around the border of the national capital.

It is important to note that as per officials, sufficient care will be taken to make sure that emergency services and hospitals will not get impacted. Moreover, the officials will also take care of the fact that travelers moving by air or rail do not face any difficulties.

Prohibited vehicles

For the three days, cargo trucks will be expected to be kept out of Delhi by the Delhi Traffic Police. The cargo trucks will actually be diverted to the Western and Eastern expressways.

However, all the vehicles holding the permission or carrying essential cargo will be permitted to enter Delhi, A comprehensive advisory is expected to be issued soon.

Much to the relief of most everyday commuters in the national capital, the Delhi Metro services will remain functional as usual. However, note that the stations around the New Delhi area, such as Khan Market, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, and Supreme Court may remain closed for three days.

