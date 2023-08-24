National Film Award 2023: Have A Glance At The Complete List Of Winners!
On Thursday, many people belonging to the Indian film industry had their eyes full of expectations as the 69th National Film Awards, 2023 were announced at the National Media Center, New Delhi.
RRR, one of renowned director SS Rajamouli's most dedicated projects received a total of 6 awards, thereby becoming the talk of the town. The film got the award for Best Special Effects, Best Action Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Choreography, Best Music Direction, and Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Many hopeful eyes were in favor of one of Alia Bhatt's best performances, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and those eyes were not left disappointed, as the Movie bagged numerous awards.
Interested to know more about your favorite films? Here is the complete list of winners. Grab some popcorn and enjoy the results!
Complete List Of 69th National Film Awards, 2023: WINNERS!
Best Direction
Nikhil Mahajan
Movie: "Godavari" (The Holy Water)
Language: Marathi
Best Feature Film
"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" by R Madhavan
Language: Hindi
Best Actor
Allu Arjun
Movie: "Pushpa: The Rise"
Language: Telugu
Best Actress
Kriti Sanon
Movie: Mimi
Language: Hindi
and
Alia Bhatt
Movie: Ganguabai Kathiawadi
Language: Hindi
Best Supporting Actor
Pankaj Tripathi
Movie: Mimi
Language: Hindi
Best Supporting Actress
Pallavi Joshi
Movie: The Kashmir Files
Language: Hindi
For the hidden child in you, here are the awards for Movies related to children and child actors.
Best Children's Film
Gandhi & Co
Director: Manish Saini
Language: Gujarati
Best Child Artist
Bhavin Rabari
Movie: The Last Film Show (Chhello Show)
Language: Gujarati
Fond of music? Here comes the section you have been waiting for!
Best Male Playback Singer
Kaala Bhairava
Song: Komuram Bheemudo
Movie: RRR
Language: Telugu
Best Female Playback Singer
Shreya Ghoshal
Song: Maayava Chaayavaa
Movie: Iravin Nizhal' (Shadow of the Night)
Language: Telugu
Best Audiography
Jhilli (Discards), Language: Bengali
Chavittu, Language: Malayalam
Sardar Udham, Language: Hindi
Here are some more awards for the people who make your Movie-watching experience worthwhile!
Best Screenplay
Gangubai Kathiwadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, and Utkarshini Vashishtha, Language: Hindi
"Nayattu" (The Hunt) by Shahi Kabir, Language: Malayalam
Best Editing
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Movie: Gangubai Kathiwadi
Language: Hindi
Best Production Design
Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrri Malich
Movie: Sardar Udham
Language: Hindi
Best Makeup Artist
Peetisheel Singh D'souza
Movie: Gangubai Kathiwadi
Language: Hindi
Best Lyrics
Chandrabose
Song: Dham Dham Dham
Movie: Konda Polam
Language: Telugu
Best Music Direction
Devi Sri Prasad
Movie: Pushpa: The Rise
Language: Telugu
and
M.M. Keeravaani
Movie: RRR
Language: Telugu
Best Costume Designer
Veera Kapur Ee
Movie: Sardar Udham
Language: Hindi
Best Make-up Artist
Preetisheel Singh D'souza
Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Movie: Hindi
Best Special Effects
V Srinivas Mohan
Movie: RRR
Language: Telugu
Special Jury Award
Vishnu Varadhan
Movie: Shershah
Best Choreography
Prem Rakshith
Movie: RRR (Telugu)
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
King Soloman
Movie: RRR
Language: Telugu
Wondering which Movie in your local language got the Best Movie Award? Here is the list.
Best Assamese Film
Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine), by Monjul Baruah
Best Maithili Film
Samanantar (The Parallel), by Niraj Kumar Mishra
Best Odia Film
Pratikshya (The Wait) by Anupam Patnaik
Best Meiteilon Film
Eikhoigi Yum (Our Home), by Mayanglambam Romi Meitei
Best Bengali Film
Kalkokko- House of Time, by Saristha Maiti and Rajdeep Paul
Best Marathi Film
Ekda Kay Zala by Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni
Best Telugu Film
Uppena (Wave) by Sana Buchibabu
Best Tamil Film
Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer), by Manikandan
Best Malayalam Film
Home by Rojin.P.Thomas
Best Kannada Film
777 Charlie by Kiranraj K
Best Gujarati Film
'Last Film Show' (Chhello Show) by Pan Nalin
Best Hindi Film
Sardar Udham, Suit Sircar
The Event
The National Film Awards is undoubtedly India's most celebrated film award ceremony. The award ceremony was established in the year 1954, and since then, it has continued to celebrate films. The 69th National Film Awards was an event full of surprises, and celebrations.
