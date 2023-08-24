National Film Award 2023: Have A Glance At The Complete List Of Winners!

On Thursday, many people belonging to the Indian film industry had their eyes full of expectations as the 69th National Film Awards, 2023 were announced at the National Media Center, New Delhi.

RRR, one of renowned director SS Rajamouli's most dedicated projects received a total of 6 awards, thereby becoming the talk of the town. The film got the award for Best Special Effects, Best Action Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Choreography, Best Music Direction, and Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Many hopeful eyes were in favor of one of Alia Bhatt's best performances, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and those eyes were not left disappointed, as the Movie bagged numerous awards.

Interested to know more about your favorite films? Here is the complete list of winners. Grab some popcorn and enjoy the results!





Complete List Of 69th National Film Awards, 2023: WINNERS!



Best Direction

Nikhil Mahajan

Movie: "Godavari" (The Holy Water)

Language: Marathi

Best Feature Film

"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" by R Madhavan

Language: Hindi

Best Actor

Allu Arjun

Movie: "Pushpa: The Rise"

Language: Telugu

Best Actress



Kriti Sanon

Movie: Mimi

Language: Hindi

and

Alia Bhatt

Movie: Ganguabai Kathiawadi

Language: Hindi

ALSO READ: List Of Richest People Who Own Private Space Companies

Best Supporting Actor

Pankaj Tripathi

Movie: Mimi

Language: Hindi

Best Supporting Actress

Pallavi Joshi

Movie: The Kashmir Files

Language: Hindi

For the hidden child in you, here are the awards for Movies related to children and child actors.

Best Children's Film

Gandhi & Co

Director: Manish Saini

Language: Gujarati

ALSO READ: List of FIDE Chess World Cup Winners (2000-2023)

Best Child Artist

Bhavin Rabari

Movie: The Last Film Show (Chhello Show)

Language: Gujarati

Fond of music? Here comes the section you have been waiting for!

Best Male Playback Singer

Kaala Bhairava

Song: Komuram Bheemudo

Movie: RRR

Language: Telugu

Best Female Playback Singer

Shreya Ghoshal

Song: Maayava Chaayavaa

Movie: Iravin Nizhal' (Shadow of the Night)

Language: Telugu

Best Audiography

Jhilli (Discards), Language: Bengali

Chavittu, Language: Malayalam

Sardar Udham, Language: Hindi

Here are some more awards for the people who make your Movie-watching experience worthwhile!





Best Screenplay

Gangubai Kathiwadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, and Utkarshini Vashishtha, Language: Hindi

"Nayattu" (The Hunt) by Shahi Kabir, Language: Malayalam

Best Editing

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Movie: Gangubai Kathiwadi

Language: Hindi

Best Production Design

Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrri Malich

Movie: Sardar Udham

Language: Hindi

ALSO READ: Why did UWW suspend the Wrestling Federation of India's World Membership?

Best Makeup Artist

Peetisheel Singh D'souza

Movie: Gangubai Kathiwadi

Language: Hindi

Best Lyrics

Chandrabose

Song: Dham Dham Dham

Movie: Konda Polam

Language: Telugu

Best Music Direction

Devi Sri Prasad

Movie: Pushpa: The Rise

Language: Telugu

and

M.M. Keeravaani

Movie: RRR

Language: Telugu

Best Costume Designer

Veera Kapur Ee

Movie: Sardar Udham

Language: Hindi

Best Make-up Artist

Preetisheel Singh D'souza

Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Movie: Hindi

Best Special Effects

V Srinivas Mohan

Movie: RRR

Language: Telugu

Special Jury Award

Vishnu Varadhan

Movie: Shershah

Best Choreography

Prem Rakshith

Movie: RRR (Telugu)

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)

King Soloman

Movie: RRR

Language: Telugu

Wondering which Movie in your local language got the Best Movie Award? Here is the list.

Best Assamese Film

Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine), by Monjul Baruah

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar (The Parallel), by Niraj Kumar Mishra

Best Odia Film

Pratikshya (The Wait) by Anupam Patnaik

Best Meiteilon Film

Eikhoigi Yum (Our Home), by Mayanglambam Romi Meitei

Best Bengali Film

Kalkokko- House of Time, by Saristha Maiti and Rajdeep Paul

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala by Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni

Best Telugu Film

Uppena (Wave) by Sana Buchibabu

Best Tamil Film

Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer), by Manikandan

Best Malayalam Film

Home by Rojin.P.Thomas

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie by Kiranraj K

Best Gujarati Film

'Last Film Show' (Chhello Show) by Pan Nalin

Best Hindi Film

Sardar Udham, Suit Sircar

The Event

The National Film Awards is undoubtedly India's most celebrated film award ceremony. The award ceremony was established in the year 1954, and since then, it has continued to celebrate films. The 69th National Film Awards was an event full of surprises, and celebrations.

ALSO READ: Magnus Carlsen Biography: Birth, Age, Playing Style, Rate, Notable Matches, Awards & More

ALSO READ: Why ’45 Trillion’ Trending On Twitter Amid Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing?