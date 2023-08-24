List of FIDE Chess World Cup Winners (2000-2023)

The fierce battle of the FIDE World Cup Chess 2023 has , as India's chess grandmaster, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, engaged in an epic clash with the Norwegian powerhouse, Magnus Carlsen. Carlsen Emerged as the winner after 3 days of play.

The history of the FIDE World Cup chronicles various incarnations throughout the years. Since the turn of the millennium in 2000, this grand chess spectacle has stood as a paramount occasion orchestrated by none other than FIDE, the eminent International Chess Federation.

FIDE World Cup Winners List (2000 - 2023)

The year 2000 and 2002 witnessed FIDE, the eminent guardian of chess's global realm, unfurling their inaugural "First Chess World Cup" and the ensuing "Second Chess World Cup" respectively. These monumental contests, while not intrinsically linked to the World Chess Championship, etched themselves in history as pivotal events. Amidst these tumultuous battles, the victory was claimed by the eminent Viswanathan Anand, hailing from the shores of India.

Year Dates Host Players Qual. Winner Runner-up Third place Fourth place 2000 1–13 Sep Shenyang, China 24 - Viswanathan Anand Evgeny Bareev

Boris Gelfand and Gilberto Milos 2002 9–22 Oct Hyderabad, India 24 - Viswanathan Anand Rustam Kasimdzhanov

Alexander Beliavsky and Alexey Dreev 2005 27 Nov – 17 Dec Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia 128 10 Levon Aronian Ruslan Ponomariov Étienne Bacrot Alexander Grischuk 2007 24 Nov – 16 Dec Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia 128 1 Gata Kamsky Alexei Shirov Magnus Carlsen and Sergey Karjakin 2009 20 Nov – 14 Dec Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia 128 1 Boris Gelfand Ruslan Ponomariov Sergey Karjakin and Vladimir Malakhov 2011 26 Aug – 21 Sep Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia 128 3 Peter Svidler Alexander Grischuk Vassily Ivanchuk Ruslan Ponomariov 2013 10 Aug – 4 Sep Tromsø, Norway 128 2 Vladimir Kramnik Dmitry Andreikin Evgeny Tomashevsky and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2015 10 Sep – 5 Oct Baku, Azerbaijan 128 2 Sergey Karjakin Peter Svidler Anish Giri and Pavel Eljanov 2017 2–27 Sep Tbilisi, Georgia 128 2 Levon Aronian Ding Liren Wesley So and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2019 9 Sep – 4 Oct Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia[12] 128 2 Teimour Radjabov Ding Liren Maxime Vachier-Lagrave Yu Yangyi 2021 12 Jul – 6 Aug Sochi, Russia 206 2 Jan-Krzysztof Duda Sergey Karjakin Magnus Carlsen Vladimir Fedoseev 2023 29 Jul – 25 Aug Baku, Azerbaijan 206 3 Magnus Carlsen Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Fabiano Caruana Nijat Abasov

As the calendar flipped to 2005, it transformed into a high-stakes single-elimination contest boasting a lineup of 128 valiant contenders, a pivotal segment in the road leading to the illustrious World Chess Championship. With the dawn of the 2021 iteration, the ranks swelled to accommodate an impressive 206 contenders, a testament to the tournament's escalating grandeur.

FIDE World Cup Result 2023

Following an exhilarating span of three days and a series of four gripping matches spanning two distinct formats, Magnus Carlsen, the eminent chess virtuoso, achieved a milestone in his career on Thursday by securing his inaugural victory in the FIDE World Cup. The ultimate showdown saw him pitted against India's emerging talent, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, in a match that pushed the boundaries of tension, ultimately necessitating a tiebreaker. It was only after the culmination of the second tiebreaker game that Carlsen's supremacy was firmly established. This triumph came on the heels of a split decision with one draw apiece on both Tuesday and Wednesday, underscoring the intense struggle that unfolded on the board.

🏆 Magnus Carlsen is the winner of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! 🏆



Magnus prevails against Praggnanandhaa in a thrilling tiebreak and adds one more prestigious trophy to his collection! Congratulations! 👏



📷 Stev Bonhage #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sUjBdgAb7a — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023

Despite the setback in the final, the FIDE World Cup proved to be a truly memorable experience for the young prodigy hailing from Chennai. This is because he not only exhibited remarkable skills but also secured a coveted position in the esteemed Candidates Tournament. This exclusive event serves the purpose of identifying a contender who will lock horns with the reigning world champion, Ding Liren, in the forthcoming World Chess Championship spectacle.

Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! 🥈



Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! 👏

On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver… pic.twitter.com/zJh9wQv5pS — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023

Celebrating his 18th birthday amid the fervor of the World Cup, Praggnanandhaa accomplished a remarkable feat as the youngest-ever finalist in the history of the World Cup. Notably, he now holds the distinction of being the youngest triumphant contender in the World Cup's annals. Impressively, despite being ranked as the 31st seed, Praggnanandhaa defied all odds by progressing to the pinnacle clash of the World Cup, a feat that solidifies his place in chess history.

