List of FIDE Chess World Cup Winners (2000-2023)

Following an exhilarating span of three days and a series of four gripping matches spanning two distinct formats, Magnus Carlsen, the eminent chess virtuoso, achieved a milestone in his career on Thursday, 24 August by securing his inaugural victory in the FIDE World Cup. 2023 Since the turn of the millennium in 2000, this grand chess spectacle has stood as a paramount occasion orchestrated by none other than FIDE, the eminent International Chess Federation.
The fierce battle of the FIDE World Cup Chess 2023 has , as India's chess grandmaster, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, engaged in an epic clash with the Norwegian powerhouse, Magnus Carlsen. Carlsen Emerged as the winner after 3 days of play.

The history of the FIDE World Cup chronicles various incarnations throughout the years. Since the turn of the millennium in 2000, this grand chess spectacle has stood as a paramount occasion orchestrated by none other than FIDE, the eminent International Chess Federation.

FIDE World Cup Winners List (2000 - 2023)

The year 2000 and 2002 witnessed FIDE, the eminent guardian of chess's global realm, unfurling their inaugural "First Chess World Cup" and the ensuing "Second Chess World Cup" respectively. These monumental contests, while not intrinsically linked to the World Chess Championship, etched themselves in history as pivotal events. Amidst these tumultuous battles, the victory was claimed by the eminent Viswanathan Anand, hailing from the shores of India.

Year

Dates

Host

Players

Qual.

Winner

Runner-up

Third place

Fourth place

2000

1–13 Sep

Shenyang, China

24

-

Viswanathan Anand

Evgeny Bareev

Boris Gelfand and Gilberto Milos

2002

9–22 Oct

Hyderabad, India

24

-

Viswanathan Anand

Rustam Kasimdzhanov

Alexander Beliavsky and Alexey Dreev

2005

27 Nov – 17 Dec

Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia

128

10

Levon Aronian

Ruslan Ponomariov

Étienne Bacrot

Alexander Grischuk

2007

24 Nov – 16 Dec

Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia

128

1

Gata Kamsky

Alexei Shirov

Magnus Carlsen and Sergey Karjakin

2009

20 Nov – 14 Dec

Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia

128

1

Boris Gelfand

Ruslan Ponomariov

Sergey Karjakin and Vladimir Malakhov

2011

26 Aug – 21 Sep

Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia

128

3

Peter Svidler

Alexander Grischuk

Vassily Ivanchuk

Ruslan Ponomariov

2013

10 Aug – 4 Sep

Tromsø, Norway

128

2

Vladimir Kramnik

Dmitry Andreikin

Evgeny Tomashevsky and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

2015

10 Sep – 5 Oct

Baku, Azerbaijan

128

2

Sergey Karjakin

Peter Svidler

Anish Giri and Pavel Eljanov

2017

2–27 Sep

Tbilisi, Georgia

128

2

Levon Aronian

Ding Liren

Wesley So and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

2019

9 Sep – 4 Oct

Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia[12]

128

2

Teimour Radjabov

Ding Liren

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Yu Yangyi

2021

12 Jul – 6 Aug

Sochi, Russia

206

2

Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Sergey Karjakin

Magnus Carlsen

Vladimir Fedoseev

2023

29 Jul – 25 Aug

Baku, Azerbaijan

206

3

Magnus Carlsen 

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

 Fabiano Caruana

Nijat Abasov 

As the calendar flipped to 2005, it transformed into a high-stakes single-elimination contest boasting a lineup of 128 valiant contenders, a pivotal segment in the road leading to the illustrious World Chess Championship. With the dawn of the 2021 iteration, the ranks swelled to accommodate an impressive 206 contenders, a testament to the tournament's escalating grandeur.

FIDE World Cup Result 2023

Following an exhilarating span of three days and a series of four gripping matches spanning two distinct formats, Magnus Carlsen, the eminent chess virtuoso, achieved a milestone in his career on Thursday by securing his inaugural victory in the FIDE World Cup. The ultimate showdown saw him pitted against India's emerging talent, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, in a match that pushed the boundaries of tension, ultimately necessitating a tiebreaker. It was only after the culmination of the second tiebreaker game that Carlsen's supremacy was firmly established. This triumph came on the heels of a split decision with one draw apiece on both Tuesday and Wednesday, underscoring the intense struggle that unfolded on the board.

Despite the setback in the final, the FIDE World Cup proved to be a truly memorable experience for the young prodigy hailing from Chennai. This is because he not only exhibited remarkable skills but also secured a coveted position in the esteemed Candidates Tournament. This exclusive event serves the purpose of identifying a contender who will lock horns with the reigning world champion, Ding Liren, in the forthcoming World Chess Championship spectacle.

Celebrating his 18th birthday amid the fervor of the World Cup, Praggnanandhaa accomplished a remarkable feat as the youngest-ever finalist in the history of the World Cup. Notably, he now holds the distinction of being the youngest triumphant contender in the World Cup's annals. Impressively, despite being ranked as the 31st seed, Praggnanandhaa defied all odds by progressing to the pinnacle clash of the World Cup, a feat that solidifies his place in chess history.

 

